    JKHY   US4262811015

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.

(JKHY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
188.94 USD   +0.07%
05:18pJack Henry Executives Offer Insights at Upcoming Investor Events
PR
11/17Jack Henry & Associates to Seek M&A
CI
11/17Transcript : Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Presents at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2022, Nov-17-2022 02:00 PM
CI
Jack Henry Executives Offer Insights at Upcoming Investor Events

11/22/2022 | 05:18pm EST
MONETT, Mo., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that it will be participating in the following upcoming conferences.

Board Chair and CEO David Foss and CFO and Treasurer Mimi Carsley will present at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 29, 2022. The presentation is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://enlivenstream.com/869392.

Foss also will present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference in London on December 6, 2022. The presentation takes place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nrxjx9q2.

Replays of these events will be available on Jack Henry's Investor Relations website, ir.jackhenry.com, following the live presentations.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry-executives-offer-insights-at-upcoming-investor-events-301685702.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
