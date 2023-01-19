Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JKHY   US4262811015

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.

(JKHY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
180.05 USD   -0.96%
08:01aJack Henry Signs Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Commitment Letter
PR
01/17Jack Henry Expands Credit Card Offering with Agent Program Provided by TIB, N.A. (The Independent BankersBank)
PR
01/11William Blair Starts Jack Henry & Associates at Outperform
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jack Henry Signs Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Commitment Letter

01/19/2023 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Science-based emissions reduction targets support the company's commitment to a low-carbon transition

MONETT, Mo., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) today announced that Board Chair and CEO David Foss signed a commitment letter indicating the company's intention to set science-based climate targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Science-based targets are aligned with the level of decarbonization necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5-degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Jack Henry will pursue validation for near-term Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets through SBTi.

"Publicly committing to set science-based climate targets and pursue a low carbon future are important steps in Jack Henry's journey to support the long-term sustainability of our business model and preserve value for our stakeholders," said Tara Brown, Jack Henry's Head of Corporate Sustainability.

This decision reflects extensive analysis and is supported by the company's Low Carbon Transition Plan. More information regarding this plan will be disclosed in Jack Henry's 2023 Sustainability Report, which will be released on March 31 and builds upon the efforts reported in the company's 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry-signs-science-based-targets-initiative-sbti-commitment-letter-301725558.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.
08:01aJack Henry Signs Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Commitment Letter
PR
01/17Jack Henry Expands Credit Card Offering with Agent Program Provided by TIB, N.A. (The I..
PR
01/11William Blair Starts Jack Henry & Associates at Outperform
MT
01/09L&N FCU Selects Jack Henry to Modernize its Technology
PR
01/09L&N Federal Credit Union Selects Jack Henry's Symitar Platform to Support its Growth Go..
CI
01/04Four Jack Henry Financial Institutions Win 2022 WebAwards
PR
2022Jack Henry Adds New Policy Management Solution to Governance, Risk, and Compliance Suit..
PR
2022Jack Henry Adds New Policy Management Solution to Governance, Risk, and Compliance Suit..
CI
2022Computerworld Names Jack Henry to 2023 List of Best Places to Work in IT
PR
2022Glia Teams with Jack Henry to Accelerate Digital Customer Service
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.
More recommendations