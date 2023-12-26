Official JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. press release
Jack Henry & Associates : Aviso aos Acionistas
December 26, 2023 at 12:47 pm EST
Share
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Jack Henry & Associates Inc, código ISIN BRJ1KHBDR008, em referência ao comunicado de 17/11/2023, informa que o valor definitivo do(a) Dividendos aprovado em 15/11/2023, cujo pagamento será realizado em 02/01/2024 e considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8363 - 16/11/2023, corresponde a 0,425 por BDR.
Terão direito a este recebimento os titulares de BDRs em 29/11/2023.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Jack Henry & Associates Inc (Company), ISIN BRJ1KHBDR008, in reference to Notice to Shareholders released in 17/11/2023, hereby informs the Final BRL Rate per BDR, as a result of the Dividendos distribution approved in 15/11/2023.
Considering the FX Rate 4,8363 - 16/11/2023, the Final BRL Rate per BDR to be distributed is 0,425.
The payment will be completed on 02/01/2024, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 29/11/2023.
O livro esteve FECHADO para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 30/11/2023 até 01/12/2023, solicitados pelo sistema da CBLC NET "COM E EX direito" ao evento.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
A tabela abaixo contém o detalhamento do fator a ser pago:
Books were CLOSED for issuances and cancelations from 30/11/2023 to 01/12/2023 booked thru CBLC NET as "ENTITLED AND EX" to the corporate action.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Please find below further details on the Final BRL Rate per BDR
Fator Bruto USD
Gross USD Rate
0,520000000
Fator Líquido USD
Net USD Rate
0,0909375
Paridade (Lastro:BDR)
Ratio (Underlying :
1:4
BDR)
Fator Bruto BRL
Gross BRL Rate
0,439687500
Fator Líquido BRL
Net BRL Rate
0,425
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Jack Henry & Associates Inc. published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 17:45:39 UTC.
Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is a leading global provider of technology solutions and transaction processing services, primarily to the financial services industry. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- development of payment processing solutions and services (364%): solutions and services for the secure processing of credit and debit card payments, electronic payments, mobile payments, etc. In addition, the group offers risk management solutions;
- management of technological platforms for information processing (32%): for banking and credit institutions;
- sale of associated software and support services (28.9%);
- other (2.7%): including the sale of computer equipment.