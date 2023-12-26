Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Jack Henry & Associates Inc (Company), ISIN BRJ1KHBDR008, in reference to Notice to Shareholders released in 17/11/2023, hereby informs the Final BRL Rate per BDR, as a result of the Dividendos distribution approved in 15/11/2023.

Considering the FX Rate 4,8363 - 16/11/2023, the Final BRL Rate per BDR to be distributed is 0,425.

The payment will be completed on 02/01/2024, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 29/11/2023.