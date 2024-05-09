Cloud-native tool provides daily insights into financial, operational, and performance metrics

MONETT, Mo., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is pleased to announce a new Daily Dashboard available for its Financial Performance Suite (FPS), a fully hosted, cloud-native platform.

FPS offers banks and credit unions robust budgeting, financial reporting, board reporting, and profitability analysis. The new Daily Dashboard enhances visibility for financial institutions by providing daily insights into these areas:

Financial – Understand month-to-date changes, variance, and key performance indicators, with the ability to drill down to the account level to discover what drives the changes.

– Understand month-to-date changes, variance, and key performance indicators, with the ability to drill down to the account level to discover what drives the changes. Performance – A snapshot of loans and deposits, with tools to monitor and analyze balances, credit, account yields, and other performance indicators.

– A snapshot of loans and deposits, with tools to monitor and analyze balances, credit, account yields, and other performance indicators. Production – Loan and deposit product categories that can evaluate new account statistics by volume, rate, or loan maturity dates.

– Loan and deposit product categories that can evaluate new account statistics by volume, rate, or loan maturity dates. Operational – Monitor outstanding lines and utilization, identify large/unique transactions, and analyze delinquent loans, non-accruals, or closed activity.

– Monitor outstanding lines and utilization, identify large/unique transactions, and analyze delinquent loans, non-accruals, or closed activity. Market – Stored yield-curve information that can assist in internal correlation analysis.

Great Plains National Bank is an early adopter of the dashboard. Mandy Bryant, Controller and Senior Vice President of the $1.2 billion-asset bank, said, "The FPS Daily Dashboard will replace our Excel sheets with automated, user-friendly metrics. We can easily monitor changes in our deposit base, allowing for more informed discussions with our asset-liability committee. This is only the beginning of the benefits we can leverage, and we appreciate the support we've received from the Jack Henry team."

Sunlight Federal Credit Union is another early adopter. Taylor Bush, ALM/Accounting Director at the $202 million-asset credit union, added, "Our credit union needed an easier, highly customizable view of our data. We already see the benefits of using the FPS Daily Dashboard for liquidity and cash flow, accounting and asset liability, and tracking loans and balances. We're identifying new efficiency gains across our departments."

"The Daily Dashboard has unlocked an entirely new dimension within financial reporting," said Matt Riley, President of Complementary Solutions at Jack Henry. "Financial institutions leveraging this dashboard enjoy a line of sight into performance metrics like never before. Daily loan and deposit data available through the dashboard can be searched, filtered, bookmarked, sliced, drilled down into, and exported. Dashboard users also appreciate enhanced financial reporting around balance sheets, income statements, and yield curves."

Visit jackhenry.com for more information about Financial Performance Suite, which includes a Performance Scorecard tool and other services endorsed by the Independent Community Bankers of America Preferred Service Provider Program.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

