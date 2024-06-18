Jack Henry stood out as one of the top companies to meet employee needs

MONETT, Mo., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) has been named as one of the 2024 – 2025 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report.

Jack Henry was rated among top companies in professional services on factors contributing to job seekers' decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.

"We're thrilled that U.S. News & World Report recognized Jack Henry's efforts to create a great workplace," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "It is an honor to be included on a list that focuses on qualities we aspire to every day: sense of belonging, opportunities for advancement, flexibility, and stability."

U.S. News' ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into employee decision making when choosing the best company to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"Choosing a company to establish yourself or take the next steps in your career is a critical decision for anyone," said U.S. News Vice President, Careers, Carly Chase. "The 2024 – 2025 list includes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

This year, the ratings expanded to encompass 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists, and four regional lists. To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 – 2023. The methodology, developed with the support of a panel of six experts, also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First, and QUODD.

