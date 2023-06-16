California Legends Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg Unite for Limited Edition Munchie Meal

In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of the original Munchie Meal, Jack is introducing the limited edition ‘Snoop’s Munchie Meal’ and the new Build Your Own Munchie Meal

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced the brand is teaming up with Snoop Dogg to create Snoop’s Munchie Meal. If there’s one thing Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg know about, it’s late night. Fit for the D-O-double-G himself, Snoop’s Munchie Meal features a wide variety of Jack’s iconic offerings to cure all late night cravings, sweet or salty for $14.

In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of the original Munchie Meal, Jack in the Box is Dropping Snoop’s Munchie Meal like it’s hot. In service of the late night crowd, the meal includes:

Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich: Two 100% all white meat spicy chicken strips, bacon crumbles, french fries, white cheese sauce, Good Good sauce & ranch on a Brioche bun? Mmm, spicy good.

Classic Taco: Why mess with something that's already great? Crunchy taco with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & our signature taco sauce.

Medium Curly Fries: Perfectly seasoned, crispy Curly Fries.

Baked brownie: Delicious classic dark chocolate brownie batter, mixed with semi-sweet chocolate chips? This is what we like to call a perfect match.

Sprite: (fine…or a drink of your choice)

If Snoop’s picks aren’t your dizzle, Jack in the Box is also introducing the Build Your Own Munchie Meal. Pick between 1 of 4 different entrees, 2 sides and a drink to create your own Munchie Meal, because Jack believes in the freedom of choice.

Entrees: Ultimate Cheeseburger, Jack’s Spicy Chicken, Cluck Sandwich, Double Jack.

Ultimate Cheeseburger, Jack’s Spicy Chicken, Cluck Sandwich, Double Jack. Sides: 2 Tacos, Onion Rings, Halfsie Fries, Medium Curly Fries, Medium French Fries.

2 Tacos, Onion Rings, Halfsie Fries, Medium Curly Fries, Medium French Fries. Drink: Sodas, Shakes, Red Bull Infusions, Coffees.

Late night Munchie Meal cravers can find Snoop’s Munchie Meal at Jack locations nationwide, on www.jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app from June 12 to August 6, 2023.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

