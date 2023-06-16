Advanced search
    JACK   US4663671091

JACK IN THE BOX INC.

(JACK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:37:46 2023-06-16 pm EDT
90.08 USD   -1.94%
California Legends Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg Unite for Limited Edition Munchie Meal
BU
Piper Sandler Initiates Jack in the Box at Neutral With $93 Price Target
MT
Jack in the Box to Present at Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 14th
BU
California Legends Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg Unite for Limited Edition Munchie Meal

06/16/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of the original Munchie Meal, Jack is introducing the limited edition ‘Snoop’s Munchie Meal’ and the new Build Your Own Munchie Meal

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced the brand is teaming up with Snoop Dogg to create Snoop’s Munchie Meal. If there’s one thing Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg know about, it’s late night. Fit for the D-O-double-G himself, Snoop’s Munchie Meal features a wide variety of Jack’s iconic offerings to cure all late night cravings, sweet or salty for $14.

Fit for the D-O-double-G himself, Snoop’s Munchie Meal features a wide variety of Jack’s iconic offerings to cure all late night cravings, sweet or salty for $14. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of the original Munchie Meal, Jack in the Box is Dropping Snoop’s Munchie Meal like it’s hot. In service of the late night crowd, the meal includes:

  • Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich: Two 100% all white meat spicy chicken strips, bacon crumbles, french fries, white cheese sauce, Good Good sauce & ranch on a Brioche bun? Mmm, spicy good.
  • Classic Taco: Why mess with something that’s already great? Crunchy taco with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & our signature taco sauce.
  • Medium Curly Fries: Perfectly seasoned, crispy Curly Fries.
  • Baked brownie: Delicious classic dark chocolate brownie batter, mixed with semi-sweet chocolate chips? This is what we like to call a perfect match.
  • Sprite: (fine…or a drink of your choice)

If Snoop’s picks aren’t your dizzle, Jack in the Box is also introducing the Build Your Own Munchie Meal. Pick between 1 of 4 different entrees, 2 sides and a drink to create your own Munchie Meal, because Jack believes in the freedom of choice.

  • Entrees: Ultimate Cheeseburger, Jack’s Spicy Chicken, Cluck Sandwich, Double Jack.
  • Sides: 2 Tacos, Onion Rings, Halfsie Fries, Medium Curly Fries, Medium French Fries.
  • Drink: Sodas, Shakes, Red Bull Infusions, Coffees.

Late night Munchie Meal cravers can find Snoop’s Munchie Meal at Jack locations nationwide, on www.jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app from June 12 to August 6, 2023.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Corporate


All news about JACK IN THE BOX INC.
06/08Jack in the Box to launch meal designed by celeb Snoop Dogg
AQ
06/05Jack in the Box to Present at RBC Capital Markets Consumer Conference on Thursday, June..
BU
05/30JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/25Del Taco Introduces New Independence Poppers Drinks and Announces Partnership With the ..
GL
05/25Del Taco Introduces New Independence Poppers Drinks and Announces Partnership With the ..
AQ
05/24The Week In Weed : May 12, 2023
AQ
05/18Jack in the Box's Q2 Results Show Solid Top, Bottom Line Beat, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Analyst Recommendations on JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 705 M - -
Net income 2023 133 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 1,94%
Capitalization 1 873 M 1 873 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 239
Free-Float 24,3%
Technical analysis trends JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 91,86 $
Average target price 101,63 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darin S. Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dawn E. Hooper CFO, VP-Financial Reporting & Controller
David L. Goebel Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Cook Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Tony Darden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACK IN THE BOX INC.34.22%1 873
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION11.03%213 633
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.48.55%56 605
YUM! BRANDS, INC.6.46%38 988
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.8.22%24 689
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.18.29%23 811
