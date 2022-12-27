Del Taco Celebrates “The Last Great Value Menu” With 20 Twenty Free Program All Month Long in January

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is ringing in the New Year by celebrating their everyday affordable “20 Under $2” Menu with their guests. Arguably the last great value menu in the quick service category, Del Taco will be giving Del Yeah!™ Rewards members one free select “20 Under $2” Menu** item every day in January with any $3 purchase*** with their 20 Twenty Free Program. To access program offers guests must download the Del Taco App. The 20 Twenty Free program allows Del Yeah!™ Rewards members to try the huge variety of everyday affordable menu items on the “20 Under $2” Menu that include high quality ingredients such as fresh house-made guacamole, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, freshly grilled marinated chicken, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and their signature creamy Queso Blanco.

“We know that inflation has been tough on Americans, and we have a value menu that not only has great prices, but also great flavors and amazing fresh ingredients we cook fresh in our kitchens every day,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Where else can you get a street taco with freshly grilled marinated chicken and fresh house-made guacamole for under $2? Where else can you get a Bean & Cheese burrito that weighs almost half a pound and filled with beans that are slow-cooked from scratch and cheddar cheese grated fresh right off the block for under $2? Where else can you get drinks, shakes, desserts, tacos, nachos with queso and more all for under $2? The answer is nowhere else. It truly is the last great value menu and that’s why we are giving away select “20 Under $2” Menu items every day in January so guests can discover how good this value menu really is.”

Highlights from the “20 Under $2” Menu feature the following items:

Chicken Taco Del Carbon Guac’d Up – Freshly grilled, marinated chicken, topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro, tangy green sauce, and fresh house-made guacamole wrapped in a warm corn tortilla.

– Freshly grilled, marinated chicken, topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro, tangy green sauce, and fresh house-made guacamole wrapped in a warm corn tortilla. Bean & Cheese Burrito – At almost half a pound, this fan fave includes slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and zesty red or tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

– At almost half a pound, this fan fave includes slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and zesty red or tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Chicken Cheddar Rollers – Filled will freshly grilled, marinated chicken, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and choice of tangy green sauce, creamy ranch sauce or chipotle sauce. These rollers are (you guessed it!) rolled in a warm flour tortilla.

– Filled will freshly grilled, marinated chicken, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and choice of tangy green sauce, creamy ranch sauce or chipotle sauce. These rollers are (you guessed it!) rolled in a warm flour tortilla. 3 Layer Queso Nachos – Fresh house-made tortilla chips topped with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, and tangy green sauce.

– Fresh house-made tortilla chips topped with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, and tangy green sauce. Real Strawberry Sprite ® – A thirst-quenching beverage made with the combo of real strawberries and Sprite ® .

– A thirst-quenching beverage made with the combo of real strawberries and Sprite . Café Del Olla Ice Coffee – A sweet and creamy iced coffee drink, with freshly brewed coffee made with 100% single origin sustainable Arabica beans – a medium roast that combines the hints of brown sugar and cinnamon.

To learn more about the “20 Under $2” Menu or find the closest Del Taco location near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

***Offers valid with any $3 purchase. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deals. Available only on orders placed, claimed, or scanned with the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or at deltaco.com. Limit one offer per guest per day. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

Media Contact

Annie Drury

Allison+Partners for Del Taco

deltaco@allisonpr.com

619-342-9386

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/416e8235-1354-43f9-ae87-1c0c39557de2