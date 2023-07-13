Guests Get Quality Freshly Grilled Chicken in Chicken Taco Value Bundles

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco , the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick-service restaurant*, expanded its value offerings to include NEW Freshly Grilled Chicken Taco Packs that offer guests quality and value all rolled into one. Starting at $5**, guests can choose from three packs consisting of the brand’s popular grilled chicken items, including the Grilled Chicken Taco, Chicken Cheddar Rollers and the Grilled Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco, plus a small fountain drink.



“As guests continue to be impacted by rising costs and tightening of budgets, we know each dollar matters but they still want quality and fresh ingredients like our famous freshly grilled marinated chicken,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our NEW Freshly Grilled Chicken Taco Packs double down on what Del Taco® Better Mex® is all about with quality ingredients and incredible value starting at just $5**.”

Del Taco’s three NEW Freshly Grilled Chicken Taco Packs include**:

$5 ROLLER PACK: A Grilled Chicken Taco plus a Chicken Cheddar Roller with choice of tangy green sauce, creamy ranch sauce, or chipotle sauce plus a small fountain drink.

A Grilled Chicken Taco plus a Chicken Cheddar Roller with choice of tangy green sauce, creamy ranch sauce, or chipotle sauce plus a small fountain drink. $6 STUFFED QUESADILLA TACO PACK: Grilled Chicken Taco plus a Grilled Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco and a small fountain drink.

Grilled Chicken Taco plus a Grilled Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco and a small fountain drink. $7 TRIPLE CHICKEN TACO PACK: Three Grilled Chicken Tacos and a small fountain drink.



In honor of National Drive Thru Day on July 24, Del is offering a Buy One, Get One offer*** on its iconic The Del Taco Meal. Score twice the amount of tacos and famous Crinkle Cut Fries. Plus two refreshing beverages all for the price of one meal - talk about a Del of a deal!

To learn more about Del Taco’s Freshly Grilled Chicken Taco Packs or to find the closest location near you, visit deltaco.com .

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

***Offer valid Monday, 7/24/23 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deal. Available only on orders placed or scanned with the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or at deltaco.com. Limit one offer per guest. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com .

