Del Taco and Samuel Adams Boston Lager® Out to Prove Better Beer Makes Better Fish Tacos

Del Taco delivers high-quality beer batter flavor on its fish tacos with award-winning Samuel Adams Boston Lager® collaboration

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, has announced yet another example of its Del Taco® Better Mex™ brand promise through a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company.

The two brands have come together to offer award-winning Samuel Adams Boston Lager® in Del Taco’s fish taco beer batter recipe because better beer makes better fish tacos. Each taco features a wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet coated in beer batter and topped with crunchy shredded cabbage and house-made pico de gallo served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. Del Taco’s Crispy Fish Tacos are now available with two different sauces: the original style with secret sauce or with a creamy habanero sauce. Guests can try both versions of the Del Taco Beer Battered Crispy Fish Tacos when they Mix & Match 2 for $5.**

These premium crispy fish tacos continue to reinforce Del Taco’s commitment to BETTER under its Del Taco® Better Mex™ brand promise. All Del Taco items are made to order and feature fresh and house-made ingredients, such as house-grated cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and freshly grilled, marinated chicken and carne asada steak.

“At Del Taco, we have a culture that has a relentless desire to deliver BETTER guest experiences from the fresh and house-made ingredients to the outstanding variety and consistent innovation, not to mention the largest value menu around,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco chief marketing officer. “Our crispy fish tacos live up to our Del Taco® Better Mex™ standards with a combination of wild-caught Alaska Pollock and our special beer batter recipe. Using award-winning Samuel Adams Boston Lager® in our beer batter makes for a crispy fish fillet with flavors that complement our original secret sauce or creamy habanero sauce.”

Also by popular demand, Del Taco has brought back its wildly successful Purple Pear Poppers, drinks that pack a punch of flavor with colorful and juicy popping boba pearls. Purple Pear Lemonade Poppers and Purple Pear Sprite® Poppers feature kiwi fruit-flavored popping boba pearls mixed with the flavor of prickly pear that complements the lemon lime and lemon flavors of Sprite® or Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade.

Del Taco’s Beer Battered Crispy Fish Tacos and Purple Pear Poppers are available in the following options:

Original Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco: Wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter made with award-winning Samuel Adams Boston Lager®, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce and fresh house-made pico de gallo wrapped in a warm corn tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

NEW Habanero Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco: A spicy twist to this fan-favorite! Topped with creamy habanero sauce, this wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet crispy taco is made with award-winning Samuel Adams Boston Lager® beer batter and topped with crunchy shredded cabbage and fresh house-made pico de gallo wrapped in a warm corn tortilla served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Purple Pear Lemonade Poppers: Round bursts of kiwi fruit-flavored juice mixed with prickly pear flavor served with refreshing Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade over ice.

Purple Pear Sprite® Poppers: Round bursts of kiwi fruit-flavored juice mixed with prickly pear flavor served with refreshing Sprite® over ice.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than 3 million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

