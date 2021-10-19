Log in
Jack in Box : to Host Investor Q&A Webcast Featuring JACK Management and Franchisees

10/19/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What:

JACK Management & Franchisee Q&A

 

Who:

Jack in the Box Corporate – Darin Harris (CEO), Tim Mullany (CFO), Chris Brandon (VP of IR)

Jack in the Box Franchisees – David Beshay, Mike Norwich, Clyde Rucker

(Open to the general public, Sell-side coverage analysts are welcome to ask questions)

 

When:

Tuesday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (90 minute session)

 

Where:

investors.jackinthebox.com

 

How:

Live webcast (web address above)

 

Contact:

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

619.902.0269

This event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.


© Business Wire 2021
