On Sunday, March 17, new and existing Jack Pack members can get a FREE OREO® Cookie Mint Shake with a $1 minimum purchase on the Jack app or website

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is offering Oreo® Cookie Mint Shake fans the luckiest deal on St. Patrick’s Day: a free Oreo® Cookie Mint Shake with any $1 minimum purchase on the Jack app or website. This St. Patrick’s Day staple is no sham: the fan favorite features real Oreo® cookie pieces mixed into the cool and minty shake, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313843230/en/

Jack in the Box Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Free Oreo® Cookie Mint Shakes (Photo: Business Wire)

Oreo® Cookie Mint Shake is back for its much anticipated appearance at all Jack in the Box locations. Since its introduction in 2011, the shake has become a St. Patrick’s Day staple for fast food fans nationwide with a history of granting luck to all who seek it: from paying people’s rent alongside Mint Mobile last year, to steering shake-seekers away from broken ice cream machines in 2022.

SoCal residents get a double dose of luck on March 17, when Jack in the Box is creating a technological miracle with a literal rainbow over one of their locations (14002 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 from 4:30pm - 5:00pm). Now, isn’t a free shake at the end of the rainbow better than a broken ice cream machine at the end of some golden arches? We sure think so.

After Jack in the Box celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in the most colorful way, fans can enjoy the Oreo® Cookie Mint Shake nationwide until mid-April, starting at $5.49.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313843230/en/