Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jack in the Box Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JACK   US4663671091

JACK IN THE BOX INC.

(JACK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:25:12 2023-05-15 pm EDT
95.69 USD   +0.59%
01:54pJack in the Box Celebrates “CEO” Jack Box's Birthday with Week of Discounts Offers
BU
09:12aOppenheimer Adjusts Jack in the Box Price Target to $108 From $96, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/10Jack in the Box Announces Full-Time Head Twitch Creator Known as GAMER JACK
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Jack in the Box Celebrates “CEO” Jack Box's Birthday with Week of Discounts Offers

05/15/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jack Box’s birthday week will feature discounts for new and existing Jack Pack® members on fan-favorite items including Tacos, French Toast Sticks, and Mini Churros, and so much more!

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today a week of offers discounts in celebration of the birthday of their mascot, Jack Box. The iconic leader is celebrating his birthday this May 16, but a day is in no way enough celebration. Instead, get ready for Jack’s week-long extravaganza: a week of offers from May 15 to May 21 available on the Jack mobile app to all Jack Pack® members, new and existing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005742/en/

Jack Box’s birthday week will feature discounts for new and existing Jack Pack® members on fan-favorite items including Tacos, French Toast Sticks, and Mini Churros, and so much more! (Photo: Business Wire)

Jack Box’s birthday week will feature discounts for new and existing Jack Pack® members on fan-favorite items including Tacos, French Toast Sticks, and Mini Churros, and so much more! (Photo: Business Wire)

Jack’s Birthday Week Offers

During Jack’s birthday week, new and existing Jack Pack® members will have access to exclusive daily offers deals on fan-favorite items ranging from breakfast foods to desserts and everything in between:

  • Monday May 15 – Starting birthday week off right, with free Hot Coffee w/ purchase of French Toast Sticks.
  • Tuesday May 16 – When Jack’s birthday falls on Taco Tuesday, he offers 2 free Tacos w/ any $1 purchase.
  • Wednesday May 17 – The day after Jack’s birthday is bittersweet, emphasis on the sweet. Free Churros w/ Shake Purchase
  • Thursday May 18 – Friday eve calls for a free Jumbo Jack w/purchase of a large fountain drink.
  • Friday May 19 – FRIday means BOGO Large Fries.
  • Saturday May 20 – BOGO Jack’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich - share with your friend or eat both yourself. It’s birthday week, Jack doesn’t judge.
  • Sunday May 21 - Beat those Sunday scaries and get 20% off a $10+ purchase to order everything you didn’t have the chance to earlier in the week.

Facts About Jack Box

There’s a lot of lore around the iconic namesake and CEO of Jack in the Box, a few characteristics worth calling out for those who may not be familiar are below:

  • According to his California driver’s license, he’s 6’8’’.
  • Jack ran for president during the 1996 election, and he beat Bill Clinton in a national independent Virtual Vote poll; no recounts were required.
  • He’s a Ball State University alum.

Join the Jack Pack® through the Jack app or on jackinthebox.com to get in the birthday spirit. Simply check the offers tab each day for details on your latest offer.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Corporate


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JACK IN THE BOX INC.
01:54pJack in the Box Celebrates “CEO” Jack Box's Birthday with Week of Discounts..
BU
09:12aOppenheimer Adjusts Jack in the Box Price Target to $108 From $96, Maintains Outperform..
MT
05/10Jack in the Box Announces Full-Time Head Twitch Creator Known as GAMER JACK
BU
05/10OTR Global Upgrades Jack in the Box to Positive From Mixed, Adjusts Price Target to $11..
MT
05/08Citigroup Raises Jack in the Box Price Target to $97 From $88, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/25Del Taco Expands Footprint in Greater Atlanta Market With Debut of New Restaurant Featu..
AQ
04/18Jack in the Box Introduces Pineapple Express Family and Announces Edible Assortment Foo..
BU
04/18Jack in the Box Introduces Pineapple Express Family and Announces Edible Assortment Foo..
CI
04/18Calling All 4/20 Enthusiasts : Score Free Delivery and Eight Snack Tacos for $4.20 at Del ..
GL
04/17Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Jack in the Box to $90 From $85, Maintains Equal-..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACK IN THE BOX INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 684 M - -
Net income 2023 131 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 1 960 M 1 960 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 239
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Duration : Period :
Jack in the Box Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 95,12 $
Average target price 93,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darin S. Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dawn E. Hooper CFO, VP-Financial Reporting & Controller
David L. Goebel Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Cook Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Tony Darden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACK IN THE BOX INC.39.41%1 960
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION12.37%216 210
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.47.43%56 439
YUM! BRANDS, INC.8.14%38 795
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.13%25 370
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.12.70%22 684
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer