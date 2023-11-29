Official JACK IN THE BOX INC. press release

This December, Jack is giving you 24 Days of delicious Jackmas offers when you download the Jack app and join the Jack Pack®

When it comes to free food, Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) knows it’s the more the merrier. The beloved California-born restaurant is bringing back its annual 24 Days of Jackmas offers for new and existing Jack Pack® members. While Santa does just one day of gifts, Jack is coming through with 24! To get fans in the holiday spirit, consumers will be awarded free menu items on the Jack App every day from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24. Join the Jack Pack® now through the Jack App or on jackinthebox.com to get in on the fun!

Fans get rewarded each day with a new offer with any $1 purchase. Schedule of free offers include:

Sunday : Jumbo Egg Roll.

: Jumbo Egg Roll. Monday: Breakfast Jack.

Breakfast Jack. Tuesday : Two tacos

: Two tacos Wednesday : Oreo Shake.

: Oreo Shake. Thursday : Jumbo Jack Burger.

: Jumbo Jack Burger. Friday : Fries (Curly, French, or Halfies).

: Fries (Curly, French, or Halfies). Saturday: Fountain drink.

Being a Jack Pack® member will also set you up for ongoing limited exclusive offers all year long, so there’s no better way to get a head start on 2024. Jack Pack® users are always up to date on the latest new menu items and earn weekly discount rewards.

New limited-time menu items are also now available, including Milk Tea Boba, Mini Cinnis, Girl Scout Thin Mints® Shake, a Stacked Bagel Breakfast Sandwich and more. These cozy treats and new menu items will be available to order from now to Dec. 24, along with Jack’s already variety packed menu.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

