Jack in the Box Inc. announced its highly anticipated return to the Chicagoland market. This accelerated development plan includes eight company-operated units and as part of the brand?s strategic market plan, Jack in the Box has identified more than 125 potential trade area opportunities for future corporate and franchise development in the area. The first wave of Jack in the Box locations is slated to open throughout 2025, bringing back the brand's iconic 24/7 craveable menu to Chicago residents for the first time in over four decades.

This announcement marks a significant commitment to the region while offering exciting franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in expanding with a proven brand. Development venues will include traditional freestanding restaurants, end-caps with drive-thru, conversion of existing buildings, and dark kitchens. This 8-store initial development in Chicago builds on the brand?s momentum of multi-unit expansion in new markets including Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and internationally in Mexico.

The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options and will be open 24 hours per day. Jack in the Box has franchise opportunities available throughout Chicago as well as markets across the country.