    JACK   US4663671091

JACK IN THE BOX INC.

(JACK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 08:43:05 am EDT
62.59 USD   -11.77%
08:36aEarnings Flash (JACK) JACK IN THE BOX Reports Q2 Revenue $322.3M
MT
08:36aEarnings Flash (JACK) JACK IN THE BOX Posts Q2 EPS $1.16
MT
08:32aJack in the Box Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jack in the Box Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

05/26/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Jack in the Box systemwide sales growth of +0.1%, Del Taco systemwide sales growth of +2.9%(1)

Jack in the Box same-store sales of -0.8%, +19.8% on a two-year basis

Del Taco same-store sales of +2.5%, +22.3% on a two-year basis(1)

Finalizing sale leasebacks and refranchising to accelerate return of cash to shareholders

Provides updates to previous guidance, as well as new one-time annual guidance items for FY 2022

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced financial results for the Jack in the Box segment in the second quarter, ended April 17, 2022, as well as the Del Taco segment on both a pro-forma fiscal quarter, and partial quarter basis following the acquisition which was completed on March 8, 2022.

“While challenged by continued inflationary pressure facing our industry, we are pleased to have delivered strong same-store sales on a two-year basis. This performance has allowed our franchisees, operators and corporate team members to provide our guests with innovative and craveable food they have come to expect from JACK,” said Darin Harris, Jack in the Box Chief Executive Officer. “I am also very excited to welcome Del Taco to the Jack in the Box family, and to show how the combination of these two challenger brands will enable faster and more efficient growth in the years to come.”

Jack in the Box Performance

Systemwide sales for the second quarter increased 0.1% driven by growth in average restaurant volumes, offset by a slight decline in the number of restaurants.

System same-store sales decreased 0.8% in the second quarter, comprised of Company-operated same-store sales growth of 1.7%, with increases in average check partially offset by decreases in traffic, and a decline in franchise same-store sales of 1.1%, with decreases in traffic partially offset by increases in average check. The burger and sides categories performed well, assisting sales performance in the quarter against challenging prior year overlaps fueled by stimulus, and headwinds created by the final weeks of the Omicron surge. During the quarter, system same-store sales declined versus systemwide sales due to a one-week shift affecting the calculation of same-store sales related to the 53rd week in 2021. This one-week shift resulted in a negative impact on same-store sales, due to lapping more of the stimulus benefit in its calculation as compared to the fiscal quarter comparison.

As of the second quarter, and since the launch of the development program in mid-2021, the Company currently has 54 signed agreements for a total of 218 restaurants. Under these agreements, 12 restaurants have opened, leaving 206 remaining for future development. Jack in the Box had a second quarter net restaurant decline of one restaurant, as the Company opened five locations and closed six. The six restaurant closures included two Company-operated restaurants, two franchise locations with early terminations and two franchise locations with agreement expirations, bringing the total Jack in the Box restaurant count to 2,207 at the end of the second quarter.

Restaurant-Level Margin(3), a non-GAAP measure, was 15.0%, a decline from a year ago driven by increases in food and packaging costs; wage inflation of 14.2%; and increases in utilities and maintenance and repair costs, partially offset by lower incentive-based compensation and menu price increases. Commodity costs increased in the quarter by approximately 16.4%, primarily due to increases in beef, pork, sauces and oil. When removing our temporary Evolving Markets (Oregon, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Nashville), Restaurant-Level Margin was 18.3% for the quarter.

Franchise-Level Margin(3), a non-GAAP measure, was 39.4%, driven by reduced operating hours, lower early termination penalties, and deferrals in connection with a franchisee currently in bankruptcy proceedings. Franchise-Level Margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 42.0%, and when removing the $4.1 million unfavorable impact as a result of this St. Louis-area franchisee's pre-pandemic challenges and 2021 chapter 11 bankruptcy event, franchise-level margin for the second quarter 2022 would have been 41.9%.

Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales:

 

12 Weeks Ended

 

28 Weeks Ended

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

Company

1.7%

 

14.5%

 

0.6%

 

10.4%

Franchise

(1.1)%

 

21.3%

 

0.3%

 

16.5%

System

(0.8)%

 

20.6%

 

0.3%

 

15.9%

Jack in the Box Restaurant Counts:

 

2022

 

2021

 

Company

 

Franchise

 

Total

 

Company

 

Franchise

 

Total

Restaurant count at beginning of Q2

165

 

 

2,043

 

 

2,208

 

 

148

 

2,089

 

 

2,237

 

New

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

Acquired from franchisees

9

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closed

(2

)

 

(4

)

 

(6

)

 

 

(12

)

 

(12

)

Restaurant count at end of Q2

172

 

 

2,035

 

 

2,207

 

 

148

 

2,080

 

 

2,228

 

Q2 Net Restaurant Increase/(Decrease)

7

 

 

(8

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Restaurant % Increase/(Decrease)

16.2

%

 

(2.2

) %

 

(0.9

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Del Taco Performance

Systemwide sales for the pro-forma fiscal second quarter(1) increased 2.9% driven by positive results in both franchise and company-operated same-store sales. Same-store sales increased 2.5% in the pro-forma fiscal second quarter(1), comprised of franchise same-store sales growth of 3.4% and Company-operated same-store sales growth of 1.6%. Sales performance was boosted by the 20 Under $2 value platform and strong LTO performance, higher average ticket and menu price, and offset by menu mix and transaction trends. Del Taco had a second quarter net restaurant decrease of one restaurant, comprised of one opening and two closures.

Restaurant-Level Margin(2), a non-GAAP measure, was 17.8% while Franchise-Level Margin(2), a non-GAAP measure, was 41.7%.

Del Taco Same-Store Sales(1):

 

12 Weeks Ended

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

Company

1.6%

 

16.1%

Franchise

3.4%

 

24.0%

System

2.5%

 

19.8%

Del Taco Restaurant Counts(1):

 

2022

 

2021

 

Company

 

Franchise

 

Total

 

Company

 

Franchise

 

Total

Restaurant count at beginning of Q2

294

 

 

306

 

 

600

 

 

295

 

301

 

 

596

 

New

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

3

 

 

5

 

Closed

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

 

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

Restaurant count at end of Q2

293

 

 

306

 

 

599

 

 

297

 

303

 

 

600

 

Q2 Net Restaurant Increase/(Decrease)

(1

)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Restaurant % Increase/(Decrease)

(1.3

) %

 

1.0

%

 

(0.2

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-Wide Performance

Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.37. Operating Earnings Per Share (4), a non-GAAP measure, was $1.16 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $1.40 in the prior year quarter. Total revenues increased 25.3% to $322.3 million, compared to $257.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Net earnings decreased to $7.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $35.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(5), a non-GAAP measure, was $64.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $75.8 million for the prior year quarter.

SG&A expense for the second quarter, which now includes Del Taco, was $28.5 million, an increase of $9.6 million compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by; mark-to-market changes in the cash surrender value of company owned life insurance ("COLI") policies, net of changes in our deferred compensation obligation supported by these policies, resulting in a year-over-year increase of $3.7 million, an increase in advertising expense of $2.7 million, an increase of $4.3 million in other G&A from the acquisition of Del Taco and an increase in insurance of $1.0 million; partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 33.3% compared to 27.3% in fiscal year 2021. The major components of the year-over-year increase in tax rate, the impacts of which were exacerbated by a decrease in earnings before income taxes, were an absence of excess tax benefit on share-based compensation in the current year, non-deductible COLI losses in the current year as opposed to non-taxable gains in the prior year, and an increase in non-deductible expenses, partially offset by a favorable adjustment to state taxes in the current year as opposed to an unfavorable adjustment in the prior year.

(1) Del Taco systemwide sales, same-store sales, unit growth performance and guidance are based on the time period of Jack in the Box's full fiscal Q2 2022 calendar, January 24 through April 17. We believe Del Taco's information on this time period is useful to investors as they have a direct effect on the company's profitability.
(2) All other disclosed Del Taco results, aside from same-store sales and unit growth, are based on a partial quarter time period, March 8 through April 17.
(3) Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to earnings from operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, in the attachment to this release. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results."

(4) Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis of $0.37 excluding acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs of $0.45; COLI losses (gains), net of $0.11; debt write-off costs of $0.26; refranchising gains of ($0.03); and the excess tax benefit or tax deficiency from share-based compensation arrangements. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results." Operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding income taxes, interest expense, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, other operating expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, the amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases and subleases, net and the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and incentives. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results."

Capital Allocation

On November 19, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized a $200.0 million stock buy-back program that expires on November 20, 2023. The Company did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter of 2022, but plans to resume share buybacks during the second half of 2022. On May 13, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, to be paid on June 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2022.

The Company is assessing optimal capital sources, finalizing sale leasebacks and refranchising plans, and continually reviewing its balance sheet for any undervalued assets, all in an effort to accelerate the return of cash to shareholders. However, note that not all proceeds from sale leasebacks become unrestricted cash, due to the Company's securitization structure. Jack in the Box remains committed to its primary goal of investing in growth, while being disciplined in our commitment to return capital to shareholders.

Guidance & Outlook Updates

The following guidance and underlying assumptions reflect the Company’s current expectations for the current fiscal year ending October 2, 2022:

New One-Time Guidance Updates for FY 2022

  • FY 2022 Company-wide Operating EPS Guidance of $5.80 to $6.10
  • FY 2022 Same-Store Sales Guidance
    • Jack in the Box: Flat to +1.0% (two year stack of +10.3% to +11.3%)
    • Del Taco +3.0% to +4.0% (two year stack of +10.5% to +11.5%)(1)

Company-Wide Guidance Updates

  • FY 2022 Company-wide CapEx & Other Investments Guidance, including Del Taco, now $75-80 million (previously $70-75 million, Jack in the Box only)
  • FY 2022 Company-wide SG&A Guidance, including Del Taco, now $120-130 million (Excludes net COLI gains/losses; previously $92-97 million, Jack in the Box only)

Jack in the Box Guidance

  • FY 2022 Jack in the Box Commodity Guidance now up 12-14% vs. 2021 (previously 6-7%)
  • FY 2022 Jack in the Box Company-owned Wage Rate Guidance now up 12-13% vs. 2021 (previously 8-10%)
  • FY 2022 Jack in the Box Restaurant Level Margin Outlook
    • We are updating the one-time Company-owned restaurant level margin annual guidance for 2022 provided on November 23, 2021
    • Overall Restaurant Level Margin is now expected to be ~17% (previously 20-21%), which includes high single-digit price increases (previously mid-to-high single digit)
    • Restaurant Level Margin when removing our 'Evolving Markets' (including Oregon, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Nashville) is expected to be ~20%
  • No change to Jack in the Box Company-owned Restaurant Funding Outlook for FY 2022 and FY 2023, provided on November 23, 2021
  • No change to Jack in the Box 3-5 Year Outlook as provided at Investor Day on June 29, 2021
    • Same-store sales up 2 to 3%
    • Net unit growth up 1 to 3% (reaching 4% by 2025)
    • Systemwide sales up 3 to 5%

Del Taco Guidance

All guidance and outlook measures related specifically to Del Taco will debut in 2023, and will be disclosed at our Q4/Full-Year 2022 earnings in November.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, beginning at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the Investors section of the Jack in the Box company website at http://investors.jackinthebox.com. A replay of the call will be available through the Jack in the Box Inc. corporate website for 21 days. The call can be accessed via phone by dialing (833) 513-0565 and using ID 9357793.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goals,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate. These estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the success of new products, marketing initiatives and restaurant remodels and drive-thru enhancements; the impact of competition, unemployment, trends in consumer spending patterns and commodity costs; the company’s ability to achieve and manage its planned growth, which is affected by the availability of a sufficient number of suitable new restaurant sites, the performance of new restaurants, risks relating to expansion into new markets and successful franchise development; the ability to attract, train and retain top-performing personnel, litigation risks; risks associated with disagreements with franchisees; supply chain disruption; food-safety incidents or negative publicity impacting the reputation of the company's brand; increased regulatory and legal complexities, risks associated with the amount and terms of the securitized debt issued by certain of our wholly owned subsidiaries; and stock market volatility. These and other factors are discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at http://investors.jackinthebox.com or in hard copy upon request. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as the result of new information or otherwise.

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

12 Weeks Ended

 

28 Weeks Ended

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant sales

$

151,309

 

 

$

85,962

 

 

$

271,365

 

 

$

200,240

 

Franchise rental revenues

 

76,556

 

 

 

77,901

 

 

 

179,655

 

 

 

181,650

 

Franchise royalties and other

 

47,101

 

 

 

47,231

 

 

 

107,856

 

 

 

106,879

 

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

 

47,328

 

 

 

46,123

 

 

 

108,129

 

 

 

106,989

 

 

 

322,294

 

 

 

257,217

 

 

 

667,005

 

 

 

595,758

 

Operating costs and expenses, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Food and packaging

 

46,871

 

 

 

23,938

 

 

 

84,408

 

 

 

56,315

 

Payroll and employee benefits

 

50,910

 

 

 

26,440

 

 

 

90,635

 

 

 

61,371

 

Occupancy and other

 

29,171

 

 

 

13,349

 

 

 

50,048

 

 

 

31,184

 

Franchise occupancy expenses

 

49,244

 

 

 

48,904

 

 

 

113,227

 

 

 

114,073

 

Franchise support and other costs

 

5,015

 

 

 

3,341

 

 

 

8,926

 

 

 

6,614

 

Franchise advertising and other services expenses

 

49,258

 

 

 

47,104

 

 

 

112,566

 

 

 

109,799

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

28,479

 

 

 

18,861

 

 

 

53,818

 

 

 

39,360

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,545

 

 

 

10,696

 

 

 

24,041

 

 

 

25,267

 

Other operating expenses, net

 

14,367

 

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

18,210

 

 

 

776

 

Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants

 

(810

)

 

 

(1,532

)

 

 

(858

)

 

 

(2,815

)

 

 

284,050

 

 

 

192,329

 

 

 

555,021

 

 

 

441,944

 

Earnings from operations

 

38,244

 

 

 

64,888

 

 

 

111,984

 

 

 

153,814

 

Other pension and post-retirement expenses, net

 

70

 

 

 

203

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

474

 

Interest expense, net

 

26,481

 

 

 

15,227

 

 

 

46,668

 

 

 

35,962

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

11,693

 

 

 

49,458

 

 

 

65,153

 

 

 

117,378

 

Income taxes

 

3,897

 

 

 

13,524

 

 

 

18,087

 

 

 

30,585

 

Net earnings

$

7,796

 

 

$

35,934

 

 

$

47,066

 

 

$

86,793

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

2.22

 

 

$

3.80

 

Diluted

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

2.21

 

 

$

3.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

21,227

 

 

 

22,723

 

 

 

21,215

 

 

 

22,863

 

Diluted

 

21,262

 

 

 

22,784

 

 

 

21,255

 

 

 

22,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.80

 

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

April 17,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash

$

55,719

 

 

$

55,346

 

Restricted cash

 

28,914

 

 

 

18,222

 

Accounts and other receivables, net

 

52,461

 

 

 

74,335

 

Inventories

 

5,845

 

 

 

2,335

 

Prepaid expenses

 

20,486

 

 

 

12,682

 

Current assets held for sale

 

3,695

 

 

 

1,692

 

Other current assets

 

4,828

 

 

 

4,346

 

Total current assets

 

171,948

 

 

 

168,958

 

Property and equipment:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, at cost

 

1,282,161

 

 

 

1,133,038

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

(819,037

)

 

 

(810,124

)

Property and equipment, net

 

463,124

 

 

 

322,914

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

1,337,950

 

 

 

934,066

 

Intangible assets, net

 

12,726

 

 

 

470

 

Trademarks

 

283,500

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

329,758

 

 

 

47,774

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

 

 

51,517

 

Other assets, net

 

224,747

 

 

 

224,438

 

Total other assets

 

2,188,681

 

 

 

1,258,265

 

 

$

2,823,753

 

 

$

1,750,137

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

34,202

 

 

$

894

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

174,065

 

 

 

150,636

 

Accounts payable

 

48,559

 

 

 

29,119

 

Accrued liabilities

 

161,897

 

 

 

148,417

 

Total current liabilities

 

418,723

 

 

 

329,066

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

 

1,812,585

 

 

 

1,273,420

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

1,172,708

 

 

 

809,191

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

43,399

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

159,955

 

 

 

156,342

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

3,188,647

 

 

 

2,238,953

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 82,568,575 and 82,536,059 issued, respectively

 

826

 

 

 

825

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

505,002

 

 

 

500,441

 

Retained earnings

 

1,792,824

 

 

 

1,764,412

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(72,963

)

 

 

(74,254

)

Treasury stock, at cost, 61,523,475 shares

 

(3,009,306

)

 

 

(3,009,306

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(783,617

)

 

 

(817,882

)

 

$

2,823,753

 

 

$

1,750,137

 

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

 

Year-to-date

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

47,066

 

 

$

86,793

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

24,041

 

 

 

25,267

 

Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and incentives

 

2,127

 

 

 

1,534

 

Deferred finance cost amortization

 

3,060

 

 

 

3,013

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

7,700

 

 

 

 

Tax deficiency (excess tax benefit) from share-based compensation arrangements

 

49

 

 

 

(1,112

)

Deferred income taxes

 

5,529

 

 

 

(882

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

3,934

 

 

 

2,836

 

Pension and post-retirement expense

 

163

 

 

 

474

 

Losses (gains) on cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance

 

3,163

 

 

 

(9,352

)

Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants

 

(858

)

 

 

(2,815

)

Gains on the disposition of property and equipment, net

 

(286

)

 

 

(1,931

)

Impairment charges and other

 

1,109

 

 

 

1,340

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts and other receivables

 

26,257

 

 

 

(4,490

)

Inventories

 

(277

)

 

 

(288

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(6,716

)

 

 

3,461

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

 

9,155

 

 

 

(19,075

)

Accounts payable

 

1,297

 

 

 

(7,409

)

Accrued liabilities

 

(52,286

)

 

 

6,499

 

Pension and post-retirement contributions

 

(3,693

)

 

 

(3,577

)

Franchise tenant improvement allowance and incentive disbursements

 

(1,629

)

 

 

(567

)

Other

 

(1,077

)

 

 

(1,175

)

Cash flows provided by operating activities

 

67,828

 

 

 

78,544

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(20,781

)

 

 

(22,928

)

Acquisition of Del Taco, net of cash acquired

 

(580,792

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

 

2,245

 

 

 

3,629

 

Proceeds from the sale and leaseback of assets

 

1,861

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of company-operated restaurants

 

600

 

 

 

965

 

Other

 

(1,315

)

 

 

2,616

 

Cash flows used in investing activities

 

(598,182

)

 

 

(15,718

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Borrowings on revolving credit facilities

 

63,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities

 

(9,000

)

 

 

(107,875

)

Proceeds from the issuance of debt

 

1,100,000

 

 

 

 

Principal repayments on debt

 

(572,958

)

 

 

(415

)

Payment of debt issuance and extinguishment costs

 

(20,274

)

 

 

 

Dividends paid on common stock

 

(18,526

)

 

 

(18,130

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

51

 

 

 

4,340

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

 

 

(65,000

)

Payroll tax payments for equity award issuances

 

(874

)

 

 

(3,892

)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

 

541,419

 

 

 

(190,972

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash

 

11,065

 

 

 

(128,146

)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

73,568

 

 

 

236,920

 

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$

84,633

 

 

$

108,774

 

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The following table presents certain income and expense items included in our condensed consolidated statements of earnings as a percentage of total revenues, unless otherwise indicated. Percentages may not add due to rounding.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS DATA

(Unaudited)

 

12 Weeks Ended

 

28 Weeks Ended

 

April 17,
2022

 

April 11,
2021

 

April 17,
2022

 

April 11,
2021

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant sales

46.9

%

 

33.4

%

 

40.7

%

 

33.6

%

Franchise rental revenues

23.8

%

 

30.3

%

 

26.9

%

 

30.5

%

Franchise royalties and other

14.6

%

 

18.4

%

 

16.2

%

 

17.9

%

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

14.7

%

 

17.9

%

 

16.2

%

 

18.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Operating costs and expenses, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Food and packaging (1)

31.0

%

 

27.8

%

 

31.1

%

 

28.1

%

Payroll and employee benefits (1)

33.6

%

 

30.8

%

 

33.4

%

 

30.6

%

Occupancy and other (1)

19.3

%

 

15.5

%

 

18.4

%

 

15.6

%

Franchise occupancy expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) (2)

64.3

%

 

62.8

%

 

63.0

%

 

62.8

%

Franchise support and other costs (3)

10.6

%

 

7.1

%

 

8.3

%

 

6.2

%

Franchise advertising and other services expenses (4)

104.1

%

 

102.1

%

 

104.1

%

 

102.6

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8.8

%

 

7.3

%

 

8.1

%

 

6.6

%

Depreciation and amortization

3.6

%

 

4.2

%

 

3.6

%

 

4.2

%

Other operating expenses, net

4.5

%

 

0.5

%

 

2.7

%

 

0.1

%

Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants

(0.3

) %

 

(0.6

) %

 

(0.1

) %

 

(0.5

) %

Earnings from operations

11.9

%

 

25.2

%

 

16.8

%

 

25.8

%

Income tax rate (5)

33.3

%

 

27.3

%

 

27.8

%

 

26.1

%

____________________

(1)

As a percentage of company restaurant sales.

(2)

As a percentage of franchise rental revenues.

(3)

As a percentage of franchise royalties and other.

(4)

As a percentage of franchise contributions for advertising and other services.

(5)

As a percentage of earnings from operations and before income taxes.

Jack in the Box systemwide sales (in thousands):

 

12 Weeks Ended

 

28 Weeks Ended

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

Company-operated restaurant sales

$

94,251

 

$

85,962

 

$

214,306

 

$

200,240

Franchised restaurant sales (1)

 

840,468

 

 

847,363

 

 

1,958,144

 

 

1,963,189

Systemwide sales (1)

$

934,719

 

$

933,325

 

$

2,172,450

 

$

2,163,429

____________________

(1)

Franchised restaurant sales represent sales at franchised restaurants and are revenues of our franchisees. Systemwide sales include company and franchised restaurant sales. We do not record franchised sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues, marketing fees and percentage rent revenues are calculated based on a percentage of franchised sales. We believe franchised and systemwide restaurant sales information is useful to investors as they have a direct effect on the company's profitability.

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS TO GAAP RESULTS
(Unaudited)

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses the following non-GAAP measures: Operating Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin. Management believes that these measurements, when viewed with the company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations in the tables below, provide useful information about operating performance and period-over-period changes, and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of the company's core business without regard to potential distortions.

Operating Earnings Per Share

Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis excluding acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs; COLI losses (gains), net; gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants; and the excess tax benefit or tax deficiency from share-based compensation arrangements. Operating Earnings Per Share should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Operating Earnings Per Share provides investors with a meaningful supplement of the company’s operating performance and period-over-period changes without regard to potential distortions.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted earnings per share. Figures may not add due to rounding.

 

 

12 Weeks Ended

 

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021 (2)

Diluted earnings per share – GAAP

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.58

 

Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

 

Net COLI losses (gains)

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

(0.08

)

Debt write-off costs

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

 

Refranchising gains

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.05

)

Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation arrangements

 

 

 

 

 

(0.05

)

Operating Earnings Per Share – non-GAAP (1)

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

1.40

 

____________________

(1)

Operating Earnings Per Share may not add due to rounding.

(2)

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, we exclude gains and losses driven by mark-to-market changes in the cash surrender value of COLI policies, net of a deferred compensation obligation supported by these policies. The prior period has been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding income taxes, interest expense, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, other operating expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, and the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's ongoing cash earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings (in thousands).

 

12 Weeks Ended

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

Net earnings - GAAP

$

7,796

 

 

$

35,934

 

Income taxes

 

3,897

 

 

 

13,524

 

Interest expense, net

 

26,481

 

 

 

15,227

 

Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants

 

(810

)

 

 

(1,532

)

Other operating expenses, net

 

14,367

 

 

 

1,228

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,545

 

 

 

10,696

 

Amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases and subleases, net

 

248

 

 

 

 

Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other

 

893

 

 

 

673

 

Adjusted EBITDA – non-GAAP

$

64,417

 

 

$

75,750

 

Restaurant-Level Margin

Restaurant-Level Margin is defined as company restaurant sales less restaurant operating costs (food and packaging, labor, and occupancy costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-Level Margin excludes revenues and expenses of our franchise operations and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses (income), net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Restaurant-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Restaurant-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Restaurant-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Restaurant-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of company-operated restaurants.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):

 

 

Jack in the Box

 

Del Taco

 

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

Earnings from operations - GAAP

 

$

34,660

 

 

$

64,888

 

 

$

3,584

 

 

$

 

Franchise rental revenues

 

 

(75,692

)

 

 

(77,901

)

 

 

(864

)

 

 

 

Franchise royalties and other

 

 

(44,429

)

 

 

(47,231

)

 

 

(2,673

)

 

 

 

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

 

 

(44,965

)

 

 

(46,123

)

 

 

(2,363

)

 

 

 

Franchise occupancy expenses

 

 

48,403

 

 

 

48,904

 

 

 

841

 

 

 

 

Franchise support and other costs

 

 

4,828

 

 

 

3,341

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

 

Franchise advertising and other services expenses

 

 

46,849

 

 

 

47,104

 

 

 

2,409

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

21,902

 

 

 

18,861

 

 

 

6,577

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses, net

 

 

14,087

 

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

 

Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants

 

 

(810

)

 

 

(1,532

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,340

 

 

 

10,696

 

 

 

2,205

 

 

 

 

Restaurant-Level Margin- Non-GAAP

 

$

14,173

 

 

$

22,235

 

 

$

10,182

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant sales

 

$

94,251

 

 

$

85,962

 

 

$

57,058

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP

 

15.0

%

 

25.9

%

 

17.8

%

 

%

Franchise-Level Margin

Franchise-Level Margin is defined as franchise revenues less franchise operating costs (occupancy expenses, advertising contributions, and franchise support and other costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Franchise-Level Margin excludes revenue and expenses of our company-operated restaurants and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses (income), net, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Franchise-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Franchise-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Franchise-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Franchise-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of our franchise operations.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Franchise-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):

 

 

Jack in the Box

 

Del Taco

 

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

 

April 17, 2022

 

April 11, 2021

Earnings from operations - GAAP

 

$

34,660

 

 

$

64,888

 

 

$

3,584

 

 

$

 

Company restaurant sales

 

 

(94,251

)

 

 

(85,962

)

 

 

(57,058

)

 

 

 

Food and packaging

 

 

30,687

 

 

 

23,938

 

 

 

16,184

 

 

 

 

Payroll and employee benefits

 

 

32,006

 

 

 

26,440

 

 

 

18,904

 

 

 

 

Occupancy and other

 

 

17,383

 

 

 

13,349

 

 

 

11,788

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

21,902

 

 

 

18,861

 

 

 

6,577

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses, net

 

 

14,087

 

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

 

Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants

 

 

(810

)

 

 

(1,532

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,340

 

 

 

10,696

 

 

 

2,205

 

 

 

 

Franchise-Level Margin - Non-GAAP

 

$

65,004

 

 

$

71,906

 

 

$

2,463

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise rental revenues

 

$

75,692

 

 

$

77,901

 

 

$

864

 

 

$

 

Franchise royalties and other

 

 

44,429

 

 

 

47,231

 

 

 

2,673

 

 

 

 

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

 

 

44,965

 

 

 

46,123

 

 

 

2,363

 

 

 

 

Total franchise revenues

 

$

165,086

 

 

$

171,255

 

 

$

5,900

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP

 

 

39.4

%

 

 

42.0

%

 

 

41.7

%

 

 

%

 


© Business Wire 2022
