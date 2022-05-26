Jack in the Box Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
05/26/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Jack in the Box systemwide sales growth of +0.1%, Del Taco systemwide sales growth of +2.9%(1)
Jack in the Box same-store sales of -0.8%, +19.8% on a two-year basis
Del Taco same-store sales of +2.5%, +22.3% on a two-year basis(1)
Finalizing sale leasebacks and refranchising to accelerate return of cash to shareholders
Provides updates to previous guidance, as well as new one-time annual guidance items for FY 2022
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced financial results for the Jack in the Box segment in the second quarter, ended April 17, 2022, as well as the Del Taco segment on both a pro-forma fiscal quarter, and partial quarter basis following the acquisition which was completed on March 8, 2022.
“While challenged by continued inflationary pressure facing our industry, we are pleased to have delivered strong same-store sales on a two-year basis. This performance has allowed our franchisees, operators and corporate team members to provide our guests with innovative and craveable food they have come to expect from JACK,” said Darin Harris, Jack in the Box Chief Executive Officer. “I am also very excited to welcome Del Taco to the Jack in the Box family, and to show how the combination of these two challenger brands will enable faster and more efficient growth in the years to come.”
Jack in the Box Performance
Systemwide sales for the second quarter increased 0.1% driven by growth in average restaurant volumes, offset by a slight decline in the number of restaurants.
System same-store sales decreased 0.8% in the second quarter, comprised of Company-operated same-store sales growth of 1.7%, with increases in average check partially offset by decreases in traffic, and a decline in franchise same-store sales of 1.1%, with decreases in traffic partially offset by increases in average check. The burger and sides categories performed well, assisting sales performance in the quarter against challenging prior year overlaps fueled by stimulus, and headwinds created by the final weeks of the Omicron surge. During the quarter, system same-store sales declined versus systemwide sales due to a one-week shift affecting the calculation of same-store sales related to the 53rd week in 2021. This one-week shift resulted in a negative impact on same-store sales, due to lapping more of the stimulus benefit in its calculation as compared to the fiscal quarter comparison.
As of the second quarter, and since the launch of the development program in mid-2021, the Company currently has 54 signed agreements for a total of 218 restaurants. Under these agreements, 12 restaurants have opened, leaving 206 remaining for future development. Jack in the Box had a second quarter net restaurant decline of one restaurant, as the Company opened five locations and closed six. The six restaurant closures included two Company-operated restaurants, two franchise locations with early terminations and two franchise locations with agreement expirations, bringing the total Jack in the Box restaurant count to 2,207 at the end of the second quarter.
Restaurant-Level Margin(3), a non-GAAP measure, was 15.0%, a decline from a year ago driven by increases in food and packaging costs; wage inflation of 14.2%; and increases in utilities and maintenance and repair costs, partially offset by lower incentive-based compensation and menu price increases. Commodity costs increased in the quarter by approximately 16.4%, primarily due to increases in beef, pork, sauces and oil. When removing our temporary Evolving Markets (Oregon, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Nashville), Restaurant-Level Margin was 18.3% for the quarter.
Franchise-Level Margin(3), a non-GAAP measure, was 39.4%, driven by reduced operating hours, lower early termination penalties, and deferrals in connection with a franchisee currently in bankruptcy proceedings. Franchise-Level Margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 42.0%, and when removing the $4.1 million unfavorable impact as a result of this St. Louis-area franchisee's pre-pandemic challenges and 2021 chapter 11 bankruptcy event, franchise-level margin for the second quarter 2022 would have been 41.9%.
Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales:
12 Weeks Ended
28 Weeks Ended
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
Company
1.7%
14.5%
0.6%
10.4%
Franchise
(1.1)%
21.3%
0.3%
16.5%
System
(0.8)%
20.6%
0.3%
15.9%
Jack in the Box Restaurant Counts:
2022
2021
Company
Franchise
Total
Company
Franchise
Total
Restaurant count at beginning of Q2
165
2,043
2,208
148
2,089
2,237
New
—
5
5
—
3
3
Acquired from franchisees
9
(9
)
—
—
—
—
Closed
(2
)
(4
)
(6
)
—
(12
)
(12
)
Restaurant count at end of Q2
172
2,035
2,207
148
2,080
2,228
Q2 Net Restaurant Increase/(Decrease)
7
(8
)
(1
)
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Restaurant % Increase/(Decrease)
16.2
%
(2.2
) %
(0.9
) %
Del Taco Performance
Systemwide sales for the pro-forma fiscal second quarter(1) increased 2.9% driven by positive results in both franchise and company-operated same-store sales. Same-store sales increased 2.5% in the pro-forma fiscal second quarter(1), comprised of franchise same-store sales growth of 3.4% and Company-operated same-store sales growth of 1.6%. Sales performance was boosted by the 20 Under $2 value platform and strong LTO performance, higher average ticket and menu price, and offset by menu mix and transaction trends. Del Taco had a second quarter net restaurant decrease of one restaurant, comprised of one opening and two closures.
Restaurant-Level Margin(2), a non-GAAP measure, was 17.8% while Franchise-Level Margin(2), a non-GAAP measure, was 41.7%.
Del Taco Same-Store Sales(1):
12 Weeks Ended
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
Company
1.6%
16.1%
Franchise
3.4%
24.0%
System
2.5%
19.8%
Del Taco Restaurant Counts(1):
2022
2021
Company
Franchise
Total
Company
Franchise
Total
Restaurant count at beginning of Q2
294
306
600
295
301
596
New
—
1
1
2
3
5
Closed
(1
)
(1
)
(2
)
—
(1
)
(1
)
Restaurant count at end of Q2
293
306
599
297
303
600
Q2 Net Restaurant Increase/(Decrease)
(1
)
—
(1
)
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Restaurant % Increase/(Decrease)
(1.3
) %
1.0
%
(0.2
) %
Company-Wide Performance
Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.37. Operating Earnings Per Share (4), a non-GAAP measure, was $1.16 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $1.40 in the prior year quarter. Total revenues increased 25.3% to $322.3 million, compared to $257.2 million in the prior year quarter.
Net earnings decreased to $7.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $35.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA(5), a non-GAAP measure, was $64.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $75.8 million for the prior year quarter.
SG&A expense for the second quarter, which now includes Del Taco, was $28.5 million, an increase of $9.6 million compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by; mark-to-market changes in the cash surrender value of company owned life insurance ("COLI") policies, net of changes in our deferred compensation obligation supported by these policies, resulting in a year-over-year increase of $3.7 million, an increase in advertising expense of $2.7 million, an increase of $4.3 million in other G&A from the acquisition of Del Taco and an increase in insurance of $1.0 million; partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation.
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 33.3% compared to 27.3% in fiscal year 2021. The major components of the year-over-year increase in tax rate, the impacts of which were exacerbated by a decrease in earnings before income taxes, were an absence of excess tax benefit on share-based compensation in the current year, non-deductible COLI losses in the current year as opposed to non-taxable gains in the prior year, and an increase in non-deductible expenses, partially offset by a favorable adjustment to state taxes in the current year as opposed to an unfavorable adjustment in the prior year.
(1) Del Taco systemwide sales, same-store sales, unit growth performance and guidance are based on the time period of Jack in the Box's full fiscal Q2 2022 calendar, January 24 through April 17. We believe Del Taco's information on this time period is useful to investors as they have a direct effect on the company's profitability.
(2) All other disclosed Del Taco results, aside from same-store sales and unit growth, are based on a partial quarter time period, March 8 through April 17.
(3) Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to earnings from operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, in the attachment to this release. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results."
(4) Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis of $0.37 excluding acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs of $0.45; COLI losses (gains), net of $0.11; debt write-off costs of $0.26; refranchising gains of ($0.03); and the excess tax benefit or tax deficiency from share-based compensation arrangements. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results." Operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding income taxes, interest expense, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, other operating expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, the amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases and subleases, net and the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and incentives. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results."
Capital Allocation
On November 19, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized a $200.0 million stock buy-back program that expires on November 20, 2023. The Company did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter of 2022, but plans to resume share buybacks during the second half of 2022. On May 13, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, to be paid on June 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2022.
The Company is assessing optimal capital sources, finalizing sale leasebacks and refranchising plans, and continually reviewing its balance sheet for any undervalued assets, all in an effort to accelerate the return of cash to shareholders. However, note that not all proceeds from sale leasebacks become unrestricted cash, due to the Company's securitization structure. Jack in the Box remains committed to its primary goal of investing in growth, while being disciplined in our commitment to return capital to shareholders.
Guidance & Outlook Updates
The following guidance and underlying assumptions reflect the Company’s current expectations for the current fiscal year ending October 2, 2022:
New One-Time Guidance Updates for FY 2022
FY 2022 Company-wide Operating EPS Guidance of $5.80 to $6.10
FY 2022 Same-Store Sales Guidance
Jack in the Box: Flat to +1.0% (two year stack of +10.3% to +11.3%)
Del Taco +3.0% to +4.0% (two year stack of +10.5% to +11.5%)(1)
Company-Wide Guidance Updates
FY 2022 Company-wide CapEx & Other Investments Guidance, including Del Taco, now $75-80 million (previously $70-75 million, Jack in the Box only)
FY 2022 Company-wide SG&A Guidance, including Del Taco, now $120-130 million (Excludes net COLI gains/losses; previously $92-97 million, Jack in the Box only)
Jack in the Box Guidance
FY 2022 Jack in the Box Commodity Guidance now up 12-14% vs. 2021 (previously 6-7%)
FY 2022 Jack in the Box Company-owned Wage Rate Guidance now up 12-13% vs. 2021 (previously 8-10%)
FY 2022 Jack in the Box Restaurant Level Margin Outlook
We are updating the one-time Company-owned restaurant level margin annual guidance for 2022 provided on November 23, 2021
Overall Restaurant Level Margin is now expected to be ~17% (previously 20-21%), which includes high single-digit price increases (previously mid-to-high single digit)
Restaurant Level Margin when removing our 'Evolving Markets' (including Oregon, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Nashville) is expected to be ~20%
No change to Jack in the Box Company-owned Restaurant Funding Outlook for FY 2022 and FY 2023, provided on November 23, 2021
No change to Jack in the Box 3-5 Year Outlook as provided at Investor Day on June 29, 2021
Same-store sales up 2 to 3%
Net unit growth up 1 to 3% (reaching 4% by 2025)
Systemwide sales up 3 to 5%
Del Taco Guidance
All guidance and outlook measures related specifically to Del Taco will debut in 2023, and will be disclosed at our Q4/Full-Year 2022 earnings in November.
JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
12 Weeks Ended
28 Weeks Ended
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
Revenues:
Company restaurant sales
$
151,309
$
85,962
$
271,365
$
200,240
Franchise rental revenues
76,556
77,901
179,655
181,650
Franchise royalties and other
47,101
47,231
107,856
106,879
Franchise contributions for advertising and other services
47,328
46,123
108,129
106,989
322,294
257,217
667,005
595,758
Operating costs and expenses, net:
Food and packaging
46,871
23,938
84,408
56,315
Payroll and employee benefits
50,910
26,440
90,635
61,371
Occupancy and other
29,171
13,349
50,048
31,184
Franchise occupancy expenses
49,244
48,904
113,227
114,073
Franchise support and other costs
5,015
3,341
8,926
6,614
Franchise advertising and other services expenses
49,258
47,104
112,566
109,799
Selling, general and administrative expenses
28,479
18,861
53,818
39,360
Depreciation and amortization
11,545
10,696
24,041
25,267
Other operating expenses, net
14,367
1,228
18,210
776
Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants
(810
)
(1,532
)
(858
)
(2,815
)
284,050
192,329
555,021
441,944
Earnings from operations
38,244
64,888
111,984
153,814
Other pension and post-retirement expenses, net
70
203
163
474
Interest expense, net
26,481
15,227
46,668
35,962
Earnings before income taxes
11,693
49,458
65,153
117,378
Income taxes
3,897
13,524
18,087
30,585
Net earnings
$
7,796
$
35,934
$
47,066
$
86,793
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.37
$
1.58
$
2.22
$
3.80
Diluted
$
0.37
$
1.58
$
2.21
$
3.78
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
21,227
22,723
21,215
22,863
Diluted
21,262
22,784
21,255
22,945
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.44
$
0.40
$
0.88
$
0.80
JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
April 17,
2022
October 3,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
55,719
$
55,346
Restricted cash
28,914
18,222
Accounts and other receivables, net
52,461
74,335
Inventories
5,845
2,335
Prepaid expenses
20,486
12,682
Current assets held for sale
3,695
1,692
Other current assets
4,828
4,346
Total current assets
171,948
168,958
Property and equipment:
Property and equipment, at cost
1,282,161
1,133,038
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(819,037
)
(810,124
)
Property and equipment, net
463,124
322,914
Other assets:
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,337,950
934,066
Intangible assets, net
12,726
470
Trademarks
283,500
—
Goodwill
329,758
47,774
Deferred tax assets
—
51,517
Other assets, net
224,747
224,438
Total other assets
2,188,681
1,258,265
$
2,823,753
$
1,750,137
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
34,202
$
894
Current operating lease liabilities
174,065
150,636
Accounts payable
48,559
29,119
Accrued liabilities
161,897
148,417
Total current liabilities
418,723
329,066
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
1,812,585
1,273,420
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,172,708
809,191
Deferred tax liabilities
43,399
—
Other long-term liabilities
159,955
156,342
Total long-term liabilities
3,188,647
2,238,953
Stockholders’ deficit:
Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 82,568,575 and 82,536,059 issued, respectively
826
825
Capital in excess of par value
505,002
500,441
Retained earnings
1,792,824
1,764,412
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(72,963
)
(74,254
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 61,523,475 shares
(3,009,306
)
(3,009,306
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(783,617
)
(817,882
)
$
2,823,753
$
1,750,137
JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Year-to-date
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
47,066
$
86,793
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
24,041
25,267
Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and incentives
2,127
1,534
Deferred finance cost amortization
3,060
3,013
Loss on extinguishment of debt
7,700
—
Tax deficiency (excess tax benefit) from share-based compensation arrangements
49
(1,112
)
Deferred income taxes
5,529
(882
)
Share-based compensation expense
3,934
2,836
Pension and post-retirement expense
163
474
Losses (gains) on cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance
3,163
(9,352
)
Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants
(858
)
(2,815
)
Gains on the disposition of property and equipment, net
(286
)
(1,931
)
Impairment charges and other
1,109
1,340
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions:
Accounts and other receivables
26,257
(4,490
)
Inventories
(277
)
(288
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(6,716
)
3,461
Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
9,155
(19,075
)
Accounts payable
1,297
(7,409
)
Accrued liabilities
(52,286
)
6,499
Pension and post-retirement contributions
(3,693
)
(3,577
)
Franchise tenant improvement allowance and incentive disbursements
(1,629
)
(567
)
Other
(1,077
)
(1,175
)
Cash flows provided by operating activities
67,828
78,544
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(20,781
)
(22,928
)
Acquisition of Del Taco, net of cash acquired
(580,792
)
—
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
2,245
3,629
Proceeds from the sale and leaseback of assets
1,861
—
Proceeds from the sale of company-operated restaurants
600
965
Other
(1,315
)
2,616
Cash flows used in investing activities
(598,182
)
(15,718
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on revolving credit facilities
63,000
—
Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities
(9,000
)
(107,875
)
Proceeds from the issuance of debt
1,100,000
—
Principal repayments on debt
(572,958
)
(415
)
Payment of debt issuance and extinguishment costs
(20,274
)
—
Dividends paid on common stock
(18,526
)
(18,130
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
51
4,340
Repurchases of common stock
—
(65,000
)
Payroll tax payments for equity award issuances
(874
)
(3,892
)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
541,419
(190,972
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
11,065
(128,146
)
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
73,568
236,920
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
$
84,633
$
108,774
JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
The following table presents certain income and expense items included in our condensed consolidated statements of earnings as a percentage of total revenues, unless otherwise indicated. Percentages may not add due to rounding.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS DATA
(Unaudited)
12 Weeks Ended
28 Weeks Ended
April 17,
2022
April 11,
2021
April 17,
2022
April 11,
2021
Revenues:
Company restaurant sales
46.9
%
33.4
%
40.7
%
33.6
%
Franchise rental revenues
23.8
%
30.3
%
26.9
%
30.5
%
Franchise royalties and other
14.6
%
18.4
%
16.2
%
17.9
%
Franchise contributions for advertising and other services
14.7
%
17.9
%
16.2
%
18.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Operating costs and expenses, net:
Food and packaging (1)
31.0
%
27.8
%
31.1
%
28.1
%
Payroll and employee benefits (1)
33.6
%
30.8
%
33.4
%
30.6
%
Occupancy and other (1)
19.3
%
15.5
%
18.4
%
15.6
%
Franchise occupancy expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) (2)
64.3
%
62.8
%
63.0
%
62.8
%
Franchise support and other costs (3)
10.6
%
7.1
%
8.3
%
6.2
%
Franchise advertising and other services expenses (4)
104.1
%
102.1
%
104.1
%
102.6
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8.8
%
7.3
%
8.1
%
6.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
3.6
%
4.2
%
3.6
%
4.2
%
Other operating expenses, net
4.5
%
0.5
%
2.7
%
0.1
%
Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants
(0.3
) %
(0.6
) %
(0.1
) %
(0.5
) %
Earnings from operations
11.9
%
25.2
%
16.8
%
25.8
%
Income tax rate (5)
33.3
%
27.3
%
27.8
%
26.1
%
____________________
(1)
As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2)
As a percentage of franchise rental revenues.
(3)
As a percentage of franchise royalties and other.
(4)
As a percentage of franchise contributions for advertising and other services.
(5)
As a percentage of earnings from operations and before income taxes.
Jack in the Box systemwide sales (in thousands):
12 Weeks Ended
28 Weeks Ended
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
Company-operated restaurant sales
$
94,251
$
85,962
$
214,306
$
200,240
Franchised restaurant sales (1)
840,468
847,363
1,958,144
1,963,189
Systemwide sales (1)
$
934,719
$
933,325
$
2,172,450
$
2,163,429
____________________
(1)
Franchised restaurant sales represent sales at franchised restaurants and are revenues of our franchisees. Systemwide sales include company and franchised restaurant sales. We do not record franchised sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues, marketing fees and percentage rent revenues are calculated based on a percentage of franchised sales. We believe franchised and systemwide restaurant sales information is useful to investors as they have a direct effect on the company's profitability.
JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS TO GAAP RESULTS
(Unaudited)
To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses the following non-GAAP measures: Operating Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin. Management believes that these measurements, when viewed with the company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations in the tables below, provide useful information about operating performance and period-over-period changes, and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of the company's core business without regard to potential distortions.
Operating Earnings Per Share
Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis excluding acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs; COLI losses (gains), net; gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants; and the excess tax benefit or tax deficiency from share-based compensation arrangements. Operating Earnings Per Share should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Operating Earnings Per Share provides investors with a meaningful supplement of the company’s operating performance and period-over-period changes without regard to potential distortions.
Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted earnings per share. Figures may not add due to rounding.
12 Weeks Ended
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021 (2)
Diluted earnings per share – GAAP
$
0.37
$
1.58
Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs
0.45
—
Net COLI losses (gains)
0.11
(0.08
)
Debt write-off costs
0.26
—
Refranchising gains
(0.03
)
(0.05
)
Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation arrangements
—
(0.05
)
Operating Earnings Per Share – non-GAAP (1)
$
1.16
$
1.40
____________________
(1)
Operating Earnings Per Share may not add due to rounding.
(2)
Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, we exclude gains and losses driven by mark-to-market changes in the cash surrender value of COLI policies, net of a deferred compensation obligation supported by these policies. The prior period has been recast to conform to the current year presentation.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding income taxes, interest expense, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, other operating expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, and the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's ongoing cash earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced.
Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings (in thousands).
12 Weeks Ended
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
Net earnings - GAAP
$
7,796
$
35,934
Income taxes
3,897
13,524
Interest expense, net
26,481
15,227
Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants
(810
)
(1,532
)
Other operating expenses, net
14,367
1,228
Depreciation and amortization
11,545
10,696
Amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases and subleases, net
248
—
Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other
893
673
Adjusted EBITDA – non-GAAP
$
64,417
$
75,750
Restaurant-Level Margin
Restaurant-Level Margin is defined as company restaurant sales less restaurant operating costs (food and packaging, labor, and occupancy costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-Level Margin excludes revenues and expenses of our franchise operations and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses (income), net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Restaurant-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Restaurant-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Restaurant-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Restaurant-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of company-operated restaurants.
Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):
Jack in the Box
Del Taco
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
Earnings from operations - GAAP
$
34,660
$
64,888
$
3,584
$
—
Franchise rental revenues
(75,692
)
(77,901
)
(864
)
—
Franchise royalties and other
(44,429
)
(47,231
)
(2,673
)
—
Franchise contributions for advertising and other services
(44,965
)
(46,123
)
(2,363
)
—
Franchise occupancy expenses
48,403
48,904
841
—
Franchise support and other costs
4,828
3,341
187
—
Franchise advertising and other services expenses
46,849
47,104
2,409
—
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21,902
18,861
6,577
—
Other operating expenses, net
14,087
1,228
279
—
Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants
(810
)
(1,532
)
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
9,340
10,696
2,205
—
Restaurant-Level Margin- Non-GAAP
$
14,173
$
22,235
$
10,182
$
—
Company restaurant sales
$
94,251
$
85,962
$
57,058
$
—
Restaurant-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP
15.0
%
25.9
%
17.8
%
—
%
Franchise-Level Margin
Franchise-Level Margin is defined as franchise revenues less franchise operating costs (occupancy expenses, advertising contributions, and franchise support and other costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Franchise-Level Margin excludes revenue and expenses of our company-operated restaurants and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses (income), net, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Franchise-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Franchise-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Franchise-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Franchise-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of our franchise operations.
Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Franchise-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):
Jack in the Box
Del Taco
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
April 17, 2022
April 11, 2021
Earnings from operations - GAAP
$
34,660
$
64,888
$
3,584
$
—
Company restaurant sales
(94,251
)
(85,962
)
(57,058
)
—
Food and packaging
30,687
23,938
16,184
—
Payroll and employee benefits
32,006
26,440
18,904
—
Occupancy and other
17,383
13,349
11,788
—
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21,902
18,861
6,577
—
Other operating expenses, net
14,087
1,228
279
—
Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants
(810
)
(1,532
)
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
9,340
10,696
2,205
—
Franchise-Level Margin - Non-GAAP
$
65,004
$
71,906
$
2,463
$
—
Franchise rental revenues
$
75,692
$
77,901
$
864
$
—
Franchise royalties and other
44,429
47,231
2,673
—
Franchise contributions for advertising and other services