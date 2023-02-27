Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jack in the Box Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JACK   US4663671091

JACK IN THE BOX INC.

(JACK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:21:41 2023-02-27 pm EST
78.73 USD   -0.06%
02:13pJack in the Box Partners with Mint Mobile for New Shake, Brings Back Popular Fan Favorites
BU
02/16Stories & Heart, a New Book by Build-A-Bear CEO, Hits Best Seller List on Launch Day
PR
02/16Del Taco Brings Back Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos with New Buttery Garlic Parmesan Flavor
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jack in the Box Partners with Mint Mobile for New Shake, Brings Back Popular Fan Favorites

02/27/2023 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mint Mobile Shake, Popcorn Chicken and Fish Sandwiches, Now Available for a Limited Time

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) recently announced the newest menu items to the brand’s lineup, including the Mint Mobile Shake, Popcorn Chicken and Fish Sandwiches. This new variety of menu items will be added to Jack in the Box’s already expansive offerings and available for a limited time at Jack in the Box restaurants nationwide, on the Jack app and website, for a limited time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005780/en/

It's back, baby. Jack's Classic Popcorn Chicken Combo with juicy pieces of 100% all-white meat chicken, dipped in Good Good Sauce. Plus fries & a drink. (Graphic: Business Wire)

It's back, baby. Jack's Classic Popcorn Chicken Combo with juicy pieces of 100% all-white meat chicken, dipped in Good Good Sauce. Plus fries & a drink. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mint Mobile Shake:
Jack in the Box has partnered with Mint Mobile and Ryan Reynolds to put a minty twist on its classic Oreo® Shake – the Mint Mobile Shake. Ryan Reynolds and Jack Box come together as they rent each other’s name and ad space in a money-saving, minty shake-inspired moment, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! The Mint Mobile Shake is made with Oreo® cookie pieces and finished with whipped, minty topping, and a cherry, starting at $4.89. Prices vary by location.

Popcorn Chicken Combos:
The fan favorite Popcorn Chicken is back! A poppable, dippable, and portable delight of juicy pieces of 100% all-white meat Popcorn Chicken that comes in a variety of flavors to please all your buds’ different taste buds: Classic, Spicy or 50/50 (half classic and half spicy), all served with Jack’s Good Good Sauce. Small combos starting at $6.99 and our Big Box Combos starting at $9.99.

Fish Sandwiches:
Craving Jack but avoiding meat? No problem. The Classic Fish Sandwich is crispy panko breaded fish filet with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce on a toasted buttery bakery bun. Want more? Try our Deluxe Fish Sandwich with two crispy panko breaded fish filets with tartar sauce, melty American cheese, shredded lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on a toasted buttery bakery bun. Both are available individually starting at $3.99 or as combos with fries and a drink.

Mega Munchies Box:
Made for you and all your friends to enjoy double the classics, starting at $20. Enjoy two large curly fries, 39 tiny tacos, ranch, avocado lime, and Good Good dipping cups, and the new addition of the Classic Popcorn Chicken all in a box so big, you’ll have to share.

For more information on these menu items and on Jack in the Box, visit jackinthebox.com.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Corporate


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JACK IN THE BOX INC.
02:13pJack in the Box Partners with Mint Mobile for New Shake, Brings Back Popular Fan Favori..
BU
02/16Stories & Heart, a New Book by Build-A-Bear CEO, Hits Best Seller List on Launch Day
PR
02/16Del Taco Brings Back Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos with New Buttery Garlic Parmesan Flavor
GL
02/10J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer
AQ
02/09Del Taco Opens Fourth Restaurant in Ohio
AQ
01/27RBC Trims Price Target on Jack in the Box to $80 From $81, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/25Jack in the Box Partners with SiteZeus for advanced location intelligence
AQ
01/24Jack in the Box to Use SiteZeus Technology for Site Selection, Market Analysis
MT
01/20'J-Hope in the Box' documentary coming to Disney+ in February
AQ
01/19Jack in the Box Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACK IN THE BOX INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 669 M - -
Net income 2023 116 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 908 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 1 623 M 1 623 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 239
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Duration : Period :
Jack in the Box Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 78,78 $
Average target price 80,33 $
Spread / Average Target 1,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darin S. Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy E. Mullany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Goebel Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Cook Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Tony Darden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACK IN THE BOX INC.15.46%1 623
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION0.06%192 881
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.6.43%40 790
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-0.98%35 726
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.6.86%24 432
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.0.66%20 047