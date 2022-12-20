Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jack in the Box Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JACK   US4663671091

JACK IN THE BOX INC.

(JACK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
67.46 USD   +0.12%
04:15pJack in the Box Signs Franchise Agreement with Operating Group for 37 New Locations
BU
12/15Jack in the Box's Del Taco Expands in Florida After Signing Deals to Add 10 Locations
MT
12/15Del Taco Signs Two New Florida Deals
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jack in the Box Signs Franchise Agreement with Operating Group for 37 New Locations

12/20/2022 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Restaurant Industry Veterans Sign with Iconic QSR Brand for Existing Units and New Unit Development Throughout Nashville, Baton Rouge and the Carolinas

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today a signed agreement with Jeff Yablun and Frank Conley of Cedar Tree Restaurant Group for 37 new restaurants and 46 existing stores in four southeast markets: Nashville, TN, Baton Rouge, LA, Greenville, SC, and Charlotte, NC.

“I became familiar with Jack in the Box during my time living in California, so I understand the strong following fans already have for the brand and the unique space that Jack occupies in the industry,” said Yablun. “When the potential to franchise with them presented itself, we knew it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. We’re thrilled for Jack in the Box to be the first addition to the Cedar Tree portfolio and how we’ll be able to work with the brand’s leaders to take Jack to new heights.”

This signed deal comes on the heels of the brand’s Q4 earnings call, where it was announced that Jack in the Box is projecting positive net unit growth for the first time in four years. Out of the 267 new franchise commitments that have been signed with Jack in the Box since mid-2021, the Cedar Tree 37-unit development agreement represents their single largest deal.

“We want to partner with brands that have a proven track record of sound operations and a solid existing base while still having ample room for development. With the legacy and presence that its already built, Jack in the Box clearly fit the profile,” said Conley. “We look forward to carrying on the Jack legacy as franchisees during this lively period of growth for the brand.”

“Jeff and Frank are exactly the type of new franchisees that we want to join and grow Jack in the Box with us,” said Darin Harris, chief executive officer. “Their business acumen, experience with multi-unit franchising and overall knowledge of the restaurant industry will be key to the successful operations of these existing locations as well as new unit growth.”

Learn more about available franchise opportunities with Jack in the Box by visiting JackintheBoxFranchising.com.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Corporate


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JACK IN THE BOX INC.
04:15pJack in the Box Signs Franchise Agreement with Operating Group for 37 New Locations
BU
12/15Jack in the Box's Del Taco Expands in Florida After Signing Deals to Add 10 Locations
MT
12/15Del Taco Signs Two New Florida Deals
AQ
12/14Tim Mullany steps down as Jack in the Box's CFO
AQ
12/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
12/13Fed Meeting Eyed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Stock Futures Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
12/13Jack In The Box Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
12/13Jack in the Box Chief Financial Officer Tim Mullany Leaving
MT
12/13Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
12/13Tim Mullany to Leave as Executive Vice President of Jack in the Box Inc., Effective Feb..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACK IN THE BOX INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 663 M - -
Net income 2023 114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 1 400 M 1 400 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 6 239
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Duration : Period :
Jack in the Box Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 67,38 $
Average target price 81,12 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darin S. Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy E. Mullany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Goebel Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Cook Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Tony Darden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACK IN THE BOX INC.-20.92%1 400
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.73%194 700
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-16.37%39 225
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-6.83%36 163
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.12.04%23 369
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.6.89%19 841