Jack in the Box and Chain, the Los Angeles based dining phenomenon, have joined forces to create “Munchie Sauce”. The tantalizing new sauce was specifically developed by Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth to pair with all items across the Jack in the Box menu.

“What makes Jack so iconic to me is their deliciously disparate menu – where else can you get a burger, tiny tacos, an eggroll, and a side of curly fries?” noted Chef Hollingsworth, “It’s a menu unlike anywhere else, so I created a sauce that’s unlike anything but that goes with everything.”

To mark the launch of Munchie Sauce, Jack in the Box and Chain will host a series of dinner events featuring Chain’s Original ‘Crunchie Meal’: Chain’s chef-driven homage to Jack’s Munchie Meal, with items including:

Crunchie Cluck Sourdough Deluxe

Jumbo Sized Tiny Tacos

Saucy Curlies

Cocktail pairings

“We often see our fans create awesome menu hacks of their own, and the opportunity for us to work with Chain to transform Jack in the Box’s already expansive menu and beloved sauces into something totally new is the true, innovative spirit of the brand,” says Ryan Ostrom, Jack in the Box’s Chief Marketing Officer.

To commemorate this monumental moment in culinary history, limited-edition Jack x Chain ‘I Got Sauced At Chain’ apparel will be available, featuring Jack with Munchie Sauce.

For an opportunity to experience the collab from The Chain Compound, the secret space in Virgil Village that's decked out with fast casual culinary icons and memorabilia – and get your hands on coveted bottles of the Munchie Sauce – guests can text Chain at 323.310.4642 to receive RSVP information for the following nights:

Saturday, Sept. 23 from 7 – 10 p.m. PT

Friday, Sept. 29 from 7 – 10 p.m. PT

Sunday, Sept. 30 from 7 – 10 p.m. PT

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

About Chain

Chain is the eventized dining phenomenon that began as a labor of love, with Chef Tim Hollingsworth cooking up one-of-a-kind homages to childhood favorites in abandoned Los Angeles alleys to throngs of excited foodies.

Co-founded by B.J. Novak and Hollingsworth, Chain’s instantly sold out dinner events are a testament to the power of multi-generation nostalgia and the deep love for chain cuisine & culture. Whether it’s the 'Wagyu Beef Cruncho Perfecto' collab with Taco Bell or the ‘Smoked Chicken Southwest Eggrolls’ collab with Chili’s, Chain reinvents the classics for modern palates and expectations without forgetting what made them so beloved and iconic.

