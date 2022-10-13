Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Jack in the Box Inc.
  News
  Summary
Jack in the Box's New Online Ordering Makes Satisfying Cravings Even Easier

10/13/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
Jack in the Box Offers Seamless Ordering and Rewards via New Website and App

Jack in the Box, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 locations across 21 states, has launched a brand-new ordering website and native mobile app. The updated app and site were developed in partnership with Bounteous, the digital innovation partner for the world’s most ambitious brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005946/en/

Jack in the Box Offers Seamless Ordering and Rewards via New Website and App (Graphic: Business Wire)

Jack in the Box Offers Seamless Ordering and Rewards via New Website and App (Graphic: Business Wire)

Jack in the Box's online ordering and integrated mobile app features a full array of capabilities including full menu ordering, customization options, location finder, product and restaurant information, flexible delivery or pickup options and an integrated loyalty program. Online ordering and the mobile app are part of the company's continuous commitment to provide guests a convenient way to satisfy their cravings at a great price.

“We want to reach customers at the moments that matter most, with platforms that are simple and easy to use. Now Jack in the Box guests have a fast and easy way to order ahead and get loyalty points not only through the app but also through a new mobile web experience,” said Ryan Ostrom, CMO of Jack in the Box. “In addition, this new solution modernizes Jack in the Box’s tech stack allowing us to provide a more personalized and seamless digital guest experience across our various consumer touch-points”

The new website and app, along with a robust new enterprise martech stack, is the most recent step in a renewed focus on digital transformation for the brand. Understanding customers’ ordering and payment preferences allows us to provide a more customized user experience. Jack in the Box has identified digital investment as a key for their growth strategy, tapping Bounteous as one of their partners to help support in accomplishing their digital future.

“We’re proud to partner with Jack in the Box to create a customized solution that showcases the personality of the brand while improving the user experience,” said Jesse Dundon, EVP, Managing Director at Bounteous. “Our proprietary technology accelerator, NomNom™, made it possible to integrate a suite of best-in-class loyalty, CRM, and commerce platforms such as Olo and get to market more quickly.”

For Jack in the Box customers, the key benefit will be the ability to order ahead quickly and easily at www.jackinthebox.com. Additionally, members of Jack in the Box’s loyalty program, The Jack Pack, will have a seamless rewards program with the ability to be rewarded from online, app or in-store purchases.

“Ultimately, our goal is to help Jack in the Box continuously optimize direct commerce channels that drive customer loyalty and increased lifetime value,” said Dundon. “This launch is just the beginning of that journey.”

Users can download the Jack app on the App Store and Google Play (for iOS and Android), or visit the website at www.jackinthebox.com.

About Jack in the Box Inc.:

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

About Bounteous:

Founded in 2002 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world’s most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics & Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at www.co-innovation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
