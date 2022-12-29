Advanced search
JACK IN THE BOX INC.

(JACK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
69.00 USD   +3.31%
04:25pJack in the Box to Present at 2023 ICR Conference on Monday, January 9th
BU
12/27Jack in the Box signs deal for 37 restaurants, 46 existing stores
AQ
12/27Del Taco Celebrates “The Last Great Value Menu” With 20 Twenty Free Program All Month Long in January
GL
Jack in the Box to Present at 2023 ICR Conference on Monday, January 9th

12/29/2022 | 04:25pm EST
Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What:

Jack in the Box presentation at the 2023 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL
Darin Harris, CEO

 

When:

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

 

Where:

investors.jackinthebox.com

 

How:

Live webcast

 

Contact:

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations
619.902.0269

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 663 M - -
Net income 2023 114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 2,71%
Capitalization 1 388 M 1 388 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 6 239
Free-Float 24,8%
Technical analysis trends JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Darin S. Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy E. Mullany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Goebel Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Cook Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Tony Darden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACK IN THE BOX INC.-22.76%1 388
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.46%194 173
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-20.03%38 207
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-6.45%36 425
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.13.90%23 344
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.6.44%19 758