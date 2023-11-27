Jack in the Box Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising quick-service restaurants (QSR). The Company operates and franchises Jack in the Box, hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states and Del Taco a QSR chain by units in the United States with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Jack in the Box is a hamburger chain, which offers a selection of products, including classic burgers, such as Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines, such as Buttery Jack burgers. The Company also offers breakfast sandwiches with freshly cracked eggs, tacos, curly fries, egg rolls, specialty sandwiches and real ice cream shakes, among other items. The Company allows its guests to customize meals to their tastes and order any product on the menu when they want it, including breakfast at night, or burgers and chicken in the morning. It also involves the concept of drive-thru restaurants.