Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What:

Fireside Chat Q&A hosted by Jeff Bernstein, Barclays restaurant analyst

 

JACK participants:

 

Darin Harris, Chief Executive Officer

 

Brian Scott, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

When:

Wednesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. EST

 

 

Where:

investors.jackinthebox.com

 

 

How:

Live webcast (web address above)

 

 

Contact:

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

 

619.902.0269

 

*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.