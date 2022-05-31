Jack in the Box to Present at Investor Conferences Throughout June

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces participation at the following investor events:

RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference (Wednesday, June 1 -- Boston)

Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference (Monday, June 6th -- New York City)

Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference (Tuesday, June 7th -- New York City)

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (Thursday, June 9th -- Boston)

Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference (Tuesday, June 14th -- attending virtually)

Jefferies Consumer Conference (Monday, June 20th -- attending virtually)

Contact: Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations (619.902.0269)

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

