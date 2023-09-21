Jack Nathan Medical Corp. is a Canada-based omni-channel healthcare company. The Company is a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercenters under the Jack Nathan Health brand. It provides its medical services throughout Canada and Mexico. JNH has a diversified network of medical practitioners, and through its alliance with Walmart, it provides medical services through JNH Medical Clinics located inside Walmart Supercenters. It offers patient care through patient-centric physician, a variety of medical services, technology, and programs. Through JNH Medical Clinics, it offers family practice, walk-in and urgent care services, specialist health care services, dental, telemedicine and virtual nurse care, and more. It also provides health and wellness treatments through JNH Med Spa, and injury and health support programs through JNH Rehab. It operates over 76 clinics in Walmart locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.