Jack Nathan Medical : Fiscal 2021

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. (formerly Woodbridge Ventures Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended April 30, 2021

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. (Formerly Woodbridge Ventures Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 BASIS OF PRESENTATION This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended April 30, 2021, and 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as of June 29, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. This MD&A contains non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. See section "Selected Financial Information" for information on the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The MD&A has been prepared by reference to the MD&A disclosure requirements established under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Additional information and the MD&A regarding the Company are available on our website at https://jacknathanhealth.com/or through the Sedar website at www.sedar.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Except for the historical statements contained herein, this Management's Discussion and Analysis presents "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: future developments; use of funds; and the business and operations of the issuer after completion of the business combination. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "proposed" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of JNH to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the results of continued development, marketing and sales; as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although management of JNH believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. JNH does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. MARKET OVERVIEW The Canadian healthcare system is a large and growing industry. In 2019, total health expenditure in Canada was expected to reach $265.5 billion, or $7,064 per person. It is anticipated that, overall, health spending represented 11.5% of Canada's gross domestic product (GDP). The average per-person spending on health care for Canadians aged 64 and below is $2,700. The average per- person spending on Canadians aged 65 and over is more than four times higher at $12,000. In 2017-2018, people over 65 accounted for 17% of Canada's population but 47% of healthcare costs. This high-use segment is growing rapidly, and by 2036 people over 65 will account for 25% of the population putting an incredible strain on Canada's healthcare system. This trend over the coming years is certainly not exclusive to Canada and there is every indication that healthcare globally is going to experience increasing demand from an aging patient population. Source: https://www.cihi.ca/en/health-spending 2

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. (Formerly Woodbridge Ventures Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 In addition to the growing burden placed on the healthcare system by an aging population, there are 4.8 million Canadians who do not have consistent access to a regular medical doctor. These Canadians resort to using hospital emergency rooms for visits that could be addressed by a family care physician resulting in increased strain on the healthcare system and higher costs to the province. Jack Nathan Medical Corp. ("Jack Nathan Health" or "JNH") sees a significant opportunity to address the growing demand for easy- access medical care across Canada to address the ongoing strain on healthcare in Canada and worldwide. Consequently, the availability and supply of healthcare professionals has not kept up with the demand. Canadian doctors are graduating with significant debt from university, and existing doctors are forced to focus on managing clinics, an area outside of their core competency to build their healthcare practice successfully. The result is Canada faces a significant "brain drain" of doctors leaving Canada for work in the United States and other countries where they have increased earnings potential without having to be a doctor and run a business at the same time. This trend is likely to continue as Canadian provinces, facing large budget deficits, look for ways to reduce healthcare spending. Again, JNH is already part of a solution to the needs of medical practitioners with its growing network for doctors and other healthcare professionals to serve patients, in modern, barrier-free clinics currently across Canada and Mexico, and potentially, other countries in the future. Historically family medicine, walk-in clinics, dental, and other ancillary healthcare services have been a fragmented market with individual healthcare professionals running their own clinics. The main barriers to consolidation have been a lack of capital, the difficulty sourcing high-quality retail locations, attracting new patients, finding quality practitioners, and providing a uniform patient experience. JNH can address these challenges by attracting healthcare professionals into their network of locations, within Walmart shopping centres. The synergies between JNH and Walmart help medical professionals avoid large capital expenditures and significant annual overheads and also provide a built-in patient base with ongoing foot traffic that amounts to millions of people at locations across Canada each month. As a result of the many benefits noted, large clinic networks like JNH, that collaborate with a tier-one retailer, like Walmart, who can provide access to quality retail locations and a steady stream of patients, have a meaningful competitive advantage and help solve the healthcare system challenges that exist. This strategic framework which provides a steady stream of patients, is highly beneficial when trying to attract quality practitioners. JNH can leverage its retail strategic partner, Walmart, and can provide its clinics with a full built-in patient roster, dramatically increasing a practitioner's earnings potential and reducing the administrative and marketing burden. In addition, JNH is well positioned to capitalize on a significant growth opportunity with the imminent start of corporate run, practice management. JNH is aiming to build out its current Walmart network with multi-disciplinary healthcare services, overseen by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Glenn Copeland. Dr. Copeland joined JNH on December 14, 2020 and brings over 45 years of proven leadership in building and managing clinic operations, including his previous position as Chairman and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada. Now, the opportunity to impact and improve health care and expand JNH's corporate owned and managed services beyond primary care will include physiotherapy, chiropractor, supervised medical weight loss, and MedSpa, among others. The introduction of new services in the JNH network may also include executive health, sports medicine, fertility, and mental wellness, as markets demand, and clinic space allows. By owning and managing the full clinic operation JNH will be able to capture topline revenue, far exceeding its current licensing model. The main driver to JNH's growth and vertical integration moving forward is the Walmart footprint in Canada, Mexico, and other countries, with bigger and more prominent JNH clinics on the horizon. 3

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. (Formerly Woodbridge Ventures Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 COMPANY OVERVIEW Jack Nathan Medical Corp. is an omni-channel healthcare provider that delivers a seamless patient experience whether the patient connects online from a mobile device, a laptop or in one of our state-of the art clinics within the Walmart footprint. JNH aims to improve access to quality healthcare and patient healthcare outcomes through an integrated approach that focuses on proactive and preventative care. The Company builds turnkey, barrier-free medical and dental clinics in high-density centers in Canada and Mexico with a goal to expand internationally. JNH currently has 76 clinics across Canada and owns and operates clinics in Mexico. In May 2021, the Company and Walmart Canada Walmart Canada committed to open three (3) new clinics in Canada in 2021/2022 and committed with Walmart Mexico to open a total of 203 new clinic locations (including the 52 locations above) by the end of fiscal 2022. All new openings are expected to be corporate owned and operated. During the first quarter ended April 30, 2021, the Company completed three important acquisitions in line with its growth strategy of opening new stand-alone clinics both inside and outside of Walmart. Through its new subsidiary Jack Nathan Functional Health, under the leadership of internationally recognized CMO and former Chairman and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada, Dr. Glenn Copeland, two (2) MedSpas and five (5) medical clinics including one flagship location were acquired. This is the first step in the Company's new endeavor to build and operate corporate-owned and managed healthcare services thereby driving new and increased revenues from each clinic. JNH has been able to successfully grow its clinic network into one of Canada's largest networks by addressing the needs of its three key stakeholders: patients, practitioners, and Walmart. JNH provides high-quality, convenient, barrier-free access to healthcare where Canadians live and shop. JNH reduces upfront costs for doctors, and the clinics' location inside Walmart provides a stream of potential patients removing much of the difficulties associated with starting a new practice. To date, JNH has built a strong recurring license fee model with physicians and allied service partners inside Walmart locations. This model has now begun to evolve as we build new clinics or acquire clinics and that will be corporately run. The strategic relationship with Walmart provides JNH with a significant pipeline of new locations to expand and operate bigger clinics with direct exterior access. In addition, there are significant opportunities to build out paramedical services in existing clinics with available rooms adjacent to the ongoing family medical practices. Nevertheless, while JNH has evolved to date exclusively inside Walmart locations and plans to continue to deliver significant growth based on this model, the Company is also considering stand-alone clinics outside of Walmart as new opportunities arise. As of this filing date, JNH provides care for nearly two (2) million Canadians annually, and the Company continues to leverage the Walmart leadership and pipeline to deepen the relationship with JNH both domestically and internationally. Vision Statement "Provide combined access to Primary Care Physicians, Specialists and Lifestyle Health Care practitioners, nationally and internationally". Growth through expansion in Walmart, new stand-alone facilities, telemedicine, and acquisitions. Creating a circular health care experience by connecting the patient community through technology for: appointment scheduling, patient services, health and lifestyle product purchases, physician recommended, through the Jack Nathan Health app. Our Vision focuses on three (3) pillars: Growth: Through acquisition and expansion. Connectivity: By developing and leveraging technology. Community: Delivering better patient outcomes to "Live your best Life. 4

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. (Formerly Woodbridge Ventures Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 The Jack Nathan Health Platform JNH Health is an omni-channel provider of healthcare that offers both bricks and mortar locations as well as an integrated telemedicine platform. This combination ensures Canadians can get service no matter where the live. Residents in communities where JNH has established a clinic can conveniently see a physician and receive ancillary health services while more rural and time- constrained patients can receive virtual care. By integrating telemedicine with one of Canada's largest physical clinic footprints JNH ensures continuous and uniform care creating better healthcare outcomes for patients. Moreover, JNH is now focused on a transformational strategic direction into clinic operations and is set to capitalize on a significant growth opportunity with the imminent start of corporate run, practice management. JNH is aiming to build out its current Walmart network with multi-disciplinary healthcare services, overseen by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Glenn Copeland. Dr. Copeland joined JNH on December 14, 2020 and brings over 45 years of proven leadership in building and managing clinic operations, including his previous position as Chairman and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada. JNH will set forth to offer the most comprehensive distribution of patient care and allied service across Canada and internationally. JNH takes a seamless and holistic approach to healthcare, integrating family physicians and ancillary health services like chiropractor and physiotherapy to create continuous care and better healthcare outcomes for patients. By offering many medical services under the same banner and often in the same clinic JNH can offer patients continuous care as they take advantage of multiple avenues to address their healthcare needs. Having multiple healthcare services in the same building as Walmart allows patients to have multiple appointments, fill prescriptions, and handle their grocery shopping all in one trip saving valuable time. JNH benefits from lower patient acquisition cost than the typical clinic or telemedicine provider. The Company's clinic network and its relationship with Walmart led to a steady stream of referrals and new telemedicine patients. Growth Strategy Over the coming years, Jack Nathan Health plans to drive top-line and bottom-line growth through five strategic objectives: Open new clinics inside Walmart stores in Canada, Mexico, and other countries around the world with a larger in-store presence and additional value-added services. Open new standalone clinics outside of Walmart. Expand corporate clinic owned and managed operations to drive new and larger revenue streams. Provide new products and services that compliment Jack Nathan Health's platform. Leverage the existing JNH platform to introduce new technologies designed to drive patient and practitioner engagement. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.