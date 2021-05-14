Jack Nathan Medical : Health Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHMF) (“Jack Nathan Health” “JNH'' or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation to Tier 1 Issuer status from Tier 2 Issuer status by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), effective May 19, 2021.

“Our graduation to a Tier 1 listing is yet another milestone for us and a signal to the market of how far we have come since our qualifying transaction in October 2020,” said George Barakat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jack Nathan Health. “As we accelerate our operational growth plans this year it is important for us to remain committed to ensuring our visibility as a publicly traded company continues to enhance. We believe this upgrade will provide us with greater access to investors and generate additional awareness.”

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on certain standards including historical financial performance, stage of development and financial resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's premier tier and is reserved for the TSXV's most advanced issuers with the most significant financial resources. With the graduation to a Tier 1 listing on the TSXV, the securities of Jack Nathan Health previously deposited into escrow will now be governed by the release provisions of issuers subject to Tier 1 status and released over 18 months (1).

About Jack Nathan Medical Corp.

Jack Nathan Medical Corp., operating as Jack Nathan Health®, is one of Canada’s largest healthcare networks. Jack Nathan Health® is an innovative healthcare company that is improving access for millions of patients by co-locating physician and ancillary medical services conveniently located inside Walmart® stores.

Jack Nathan Health® provides an exceptional level of patient care, made possible through patient-centric physicians, a variety of medical services, technology, and programs, designed to put patients first. Our mission is to provide everyone access to the finest quality retail medical centres, with both in-clinic physicians and digital telemedicine, so you and your loved ones can “Live Your Best Life”.

Jack Nathan Health® was established in 2006 and continues to expand its international footprint, delivering exceptional, state-of-the-art, turn-key medical centres in 76 Walmart locations across Canada including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as 18 locations operating in Mexico and 50 new locations opening in 2021.

For more information, visit www.jacknathanhealth.com or www.sedar.com.

15,000,000 will be immediately releasable; 15,000,000 common shares will be releasable on October 6, 2021; and 15,000,000 ‎common shares will be releasable ‎on April 6, 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to Jack Nathan are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the economic and business impact of COVID-19 and operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

