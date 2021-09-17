Jackpot Digital : 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Symbols: JJ - TSX Venture Exchange

JJ.WT.A - TSX Venture Exchange

JJ.WT.B - TSX Venture Exchange

JJ.WT.C - TSX Venture Exchange

JPOTF - OTCQB

LVH3 - Frankfurt & Berlin Stock Exchanges

NEWS RELEASE

Jackpot Digital's 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Vancouver, British Columbia. Wednesday, September 16, 2021 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.A) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3). The Company is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company's Shareholders which was held today in Vancouver, BC. The Company's Shareholders fixed the number of Directors for the ensuing year at four and re-elected Jake H. Kalpakian, Gregory T. McFarlane, Neil Spellman and Alan Artunian as Directors of the Company; re-appointed the Company's Auditor, Smythe LLP, Professional Chartered Accountants and authorized the Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the Auditor; re-approved the Company's Stock Option Plan; approved the special resolution in regards to the Company's spinout of its online gaming assets to its wholly owned subsidiary Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ("Yo Eleven") by Plan of Arrangement (the "Spinout"); and approved Yo Eleven's Stock Option Plan. The special resolution approving the Spinout was approved by 99.98% of the total common shares of Jackpot held by shareholders who voted on the resolutions.

The Company's Spinout is subject to a court hearing to obtain the final court order which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and is also subject to receiving final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. For more information regarding the Spinout and Yo Eleven, refer to the Management Information Circular available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complimented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

