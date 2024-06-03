JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Index

Page

Notice of No Auditor Report

2

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Balance Sheets

3

Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

4

Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency

5

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Condensed Financial Statements

7 - 39

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed interim financial statements as at March 31, 2024 and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

2

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Assets (note 11)

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (note 5)

$

110,658

$

99,948

Accounts receivable (note 5)

408,738

355,659

Due from related parties (notes 8)

132,947

124,859

Prepaid expenses and deposits

176,881

152,901

Gaming Systems

829,224

733,367

3,578,510

3,855,873

Investment in 37 Capital Inc. ("37 Capital") (note 9)

3,723

6,703

Deposit (note 10)

-

-

Equipment

121,081

134,992

Intangible Assets

328,931

348,038

Right-of Use Assets (note 12)

796,101

873,266

Total Assets

$

5,657,570

$

5,952,239

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

2,599,320

$

2,670,740

Deferred royalty liability (note 6)

207,158

175,042

Lease liability (note 12)

293,147

290,803

Interest payable

4,863,170

4,536,620

Deferred revenue (note 13)

47,509

46,291

Loans payable (note 11)

-

-

Convertible debentures (note 11)

270,340

270,340

Deferred Royalty Liability (note 6)

8,280,644

7,989,836

161,052

177,202

Lease Liability (note 12)

528,643

608,504

Deferred Revenue (note 13)

504,436

491,504

Non-Convertible Secured Debentures (note 11)

2,296,442

2,199,384

Convertible Debentures (note 11)

4,908,430

4,837,181

Total Liabilities

16,679,647

16,303,611

Shareholders' Deficiency

Capital Stock (note 7)

62,156,050

62,156,050

Reserves (notes 7)

1,277,057

2,060,919

Convertible Debentures - Equity Portion (note 11)

867,574

867,574

Deficit

(75,322,758)

(75,435,915)

Total Shareholders' Deficiency

(11,022,077)

(10,351,372)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency

$

5,657,570

$

5,952,239

On behalf of the Board:

"Jake H. Kalpakian" (signed)

"Neil Spellman" (signed)

.....................................................................

………………………………………….…

Jake H. Kalpakian, Director

Neil Spellman, Director

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

3

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Revenues

Electronic gaming tables

$

385,261

$

487,027

Table sales

419,771

102,615

805,032

589,642

Cost of sales

222,870

122,799

Gross Profit

582,162

466,843

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

16,890

12,580

Amortization

273,540

232,138

Consulting fees

69,034

58,465

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

199,783

(83)

Gain on extinguishment of debt (note 11)

-

(614,087)

Impairment loss on gaming systems

-

696

Interest and finance expense

344,757

303,203

Interest and other income

(2,262)

-

Legal, accounting and audit (recovery)

(137,292)

39,269

Management fees

99,000

99,000

Regulatory and transfer agent fees

46,315

60,034

Rent, office and miscellaneous

43,375

31,681

Salaries and benefits

245,353

391,198

Travel, meals and entertainment

63,711

73,278

Share of net loss of 37 Capital Inc.

2,980

1,996

1,265,184

689,368

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period

$

(683,022)

$

(222,525)

Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares

Outstanding

133,392,727

131,959,302

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Capital Stock

Reserves

Equity Portion of

Warrants and

Convertible

Shareholders'

Common Shares

Amount

Other

Options

Debentures

Deficit

Deficiency

Balance, December 31, 2022

131,959,302

$

62,041,953

$

1,493,767

$

1,281,242

$

12,536

$

(72,984,693)

$

(8,155,195)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(222,525)

(222,525)

Convertible debenture issued

-

-

-

-

44,430

-

44,430

Broker warrants issued

-

-

691

-

-

-

691

Share-based payment

-

-

-

21,689

-

-

21,689

Expiry of warrants

-

-

(107,022)

-

-

107,022

-

Expiry of options

-

-

-

(273,879)

-

273,879

-

Balance, March 31, 2023

131,959,302

62,041,953

1,387,436

1,029,052

56,966

(72,826,317)

(8,310,910)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(3,055,671)

(3,055,671)

Convertible debenture issued

-

-

-

-

823,144

-

823,144

Convertible debenture conversion/shares for

debt

1,333,425

100,007

-

-

(12,536)

-

87,471

Broker warrants issued

-

-

4,609

-

-

-

4,609

Share-based payment

-

-

-

93,985

-

-

93,985

Exercise of warrants

100,000

14,090

(8,090)

-

-

-

6,000

Expiry of warrants

-

-

(386,119)

-

-

386,119

-

Expiry of options

-

-

-

(59,954)

-

59,954

-

Balance, December 31, 2023

133,392,727

$

62,156,050

$

997,836

$

1,063,083

$

867,574

$

(75,435,915)

$

(10,351,372)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(683,022)

(683,022)

Share-based payment

-

-

-

12,317

-

-

12,317

Expiry of warrants

-

-

(50,767)

-

-

50,767

-

Expiry of options

-

-

-

(745,412)

-

745,412

-

Balance, March 31, 2024

133,392,727

$

62,156,050

$

947,069

$

329,988

$

867,574

$

(75,322,758)

$

(11,022,077)

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

5

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Operating Activities

Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period

$

(683,022)

$

(222,525)

Items not affecting cash

Amortization

273,540

232,138

Interest expense and finance expense

384,566

293,422

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

156,516

(1,705)

Share-based payment

12,317

21,689

Repairs and maintenance

24,910

31,310

Gain on sale of gaming systems

(290,854)

(77,768)

Impairment loss on gaming systems

-

696

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

(614,087)

Share of net loss of 37 Capital Inc.

2,980

1,996

(119,047)

(334,834)

Changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

(53,079)

(11,884)

Due from related parties

(8,088)

(11,459)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(23,980)

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(68,920)

(54,589)

Deferred revenue

-

91,301

(154,067)

13,369

Cash Used in Operating Activities

(273,114)

(321,465)

Financing Activities

Funds from convertible debentures, net of issuance

cost

-

246,550

Funds from loan payable

-

265,000

Repayment of loan payable

-

(55,000)

Payment of lease liability

(63,496)

(73,447)

Obligations to issue debenture

-

334,877

Cash Provided by Financing Activities

(63,496)

717,980

Investing Activities

Purchase of gaming systems

(71,393)

(6,931)

Purchase of intangible assets

(2,676)

-

Purchase of equipment and prototypes

-

(309)

Proceeds of sale of gaming systems

419,771

-

Cash Used in Investing Activities

345,702

(7,240)

Effect of Foreign Currency Translation on Cash

1,618

162

Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents

10,710

389,437

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

99,948

101,289

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$

110,658

$

490,726

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

6

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

  1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS
    The principal business of Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") is the developing, marketing, and leasing of electronic table games to casino operators. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "JJ" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "JPOTF". A certain number of the Company's warrants trade on the TSX- V under the symbols "JJ.WT.B" and "JJ.WT.C". The Company's common shares are also listed for trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "LVH3".
    The Company's office is located at Suite 575 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3A8, and the Company's warehouse is located at 4664 Lougheed Highway, Unit W030, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, V5C 5T5. The Company's registered office is located at Suite 3200 - 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6B 4P7.
  2. GOING CONCERN
    These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a "going concern", which assumes the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations.
    Several adverse conditions may cast significant doubt on the validity of this assumption. The Company has incurred a net loss and comprehensive loss of $683,022 during the three months ended March 31, 2024 (March 31, 2023: $222,525), has incurred significant operating losses over the past two fiscal years (2023 - $3,278,196; 2022 - $5,123,052), has a working capital deficiency of $7,451,420 (December 31, 2023: working capital deficiency of $7,256,469). There are no assurances that sufficient funding will be available to the Company to continue operations for an extended period of time.
    The application of the going concern concept is dependent upon the Company's ability to generate future profitable operations and receive continued financial support from its shareholders. Management is actively engaged in the review and due diligence on new projects and is seeking to raise the necessary capital to meet its funding requirements. There can be no assurance that management's plan will be successful.
    If the going concern assumption were not appropriate for these consolidated financial statements, then adjustments would be necessary to the carrying values of assets and liabilities, the reported expenses, and the balance sheet classifications used. Such adjustments could be material.
  3. BASIS OF PRESENTATION
    1. Statement of compliance
      These condensed interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting using the accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements.

7

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

3. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (Continued)

  1. Basis of measurement
    These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair value.
    These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared under the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.
  2. Approval of the consolidated financial statements
    The condensed interim financial statements of Jackpot for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024.
  3. Functional and presentation currency
    These consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's and subsidiaries' functional currency.
  4. Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions
    The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    Estimates and judgments are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the actual results. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.
    Significant assumptions about the future and other sources of estimated uncertainty that management has made as at the consolidated balance sheet dates that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities in the event that actual results differ from assumptions made, related to, but are not limited to, the following:
    Critical accounting estimates
    Critical accounting estimates and assumptions made by management that may result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

8

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

3. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (Continued)

  1. Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions (continued) Critical accounting estimates (continued)
    • Recoverability of accounts receivable and allowance for doubtful accounts
      The Company monitors its exposure for credit losses on its customer and related parties receivable balances and the credit-worthiness of the customers and related parties on an ongoing basis and records related allowances for doubtful accounts. Allowances are estimated based upon specific customer and related parties balances, where a risk of default has been identified, and also include a provision for non- customer specific defaults based upon historical experience and aging of accounts. As of December 31, 2023, the Company recorded an allowance for doubtful accounts of $nil (December 31, 2022 - $nil). If circumstances related to specific customers and related parties change, estimates of the recoverability of receivables could also change.
    • Intangible assets, gaming systems, and equipment - useful lives
      Amortization is recorded on the straight-line basis based upon management's estimate of the useful life and residual value. The estimates are reviewed at least annually and are updated if expectations change as a result of the technical obsolescence or legal and other limits to use. A change in the useful life or residual value will impact the reported carrying value of the intangible assets, gaming systems and equipment resulting in a change in related amortization expense.
    • Fair value of equity instruments
      The fair value of equity instruments is subject to the limitations of the Black-Scholes option pricing model, as well as other pricing models that incorporate market data and involves uncertainty in estimates used by management in the assumptions. Because option pricing models require inputs of highly subjective assumptions, including the volatility of share prices, changes in subjective input assumptions can materially affect the fair value estimate.
    • Recoverability of asset carrying values
      Determining the amount of impairment of intangible assets and gaming systems requires an estimation of the recoverable amount, which is defined as the higher of fair value less the cost of disposal or value in use. Many factors used in assessing recoverable amounts are outside of the control of management and it is reasonably likely that assumptions and estimates will change from period to period.
    • Right-of-useassets and lease liability
      The right of use assets and lease liability are measured by discounting the future lease payments at incremental borrowing rate. The incremental borrowing rate is an estimated rate the Company would have to pay to borrow over a similar term and with similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right- of-use asset in a similar economic environment.

9

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

3. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (Continued)

  1. Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions (continued) Critical accounting estimates (continued)
    • Discount rates for convertible debentures
      Convertible debentures are separated into their liability and equity components on the consolidated balance sheets. The liability component is initially recognized at fair value, calculated at the net present value of the liability based upon non-convertible debt issued by comparable issuers and accounted for at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. The effective interest rate used is the estimated rate for non-convertible debt with similar terms at the time of issue.
    • Discount rate for deferred royalty liability
      The deferred royalty liability was initially recognized at fair value, calculated at the net present value of the minimum future royalty payments and subsequently accounted for at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. The discount rate used is based on the estimated market rate for debt at the time of initial recognition.

Critical accounting judgments

  • Recovery of deferred tax assets
    The measurement of income taxes payable and deferred income tax assets and liabilities requires management to make judgments in the interpretation and application of the relevant tax laws. The actual amount of income taxes only becomes final upon filing and acceptance of the tax return by the relevant tax authorities, which occurs subsequent to the issuance of the consolidated financial statements.
  • Debentures
    In accordance with the substance of the contractual arrangement, convertible debentures are compound financial instruments that are accounted for separately by their components: a financial liability and an equity instrument.
    The identification of convertible debenture components is based on interpretations of the substance of the contractual arrangement and therefore requires judgment from management. The separation of the components affects the initial recognition of the convertible debenture at issuance and the subsequent recognition of interest on the liability component. The determination of the fair value of the liability is also based on a number of assumptions, including contractual future cash flows, discount factors and the presence of any derivative financial instruments.
  • Modification verses extinguishment of financial liability
    Judgment is required in applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments to determine whether the amended terms of the loan agreements are a substantial modification of an existing financial liability and whether it should be accounted for as an extinguishment of the original financial liability.

10

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jackpot Digital Inc. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 19:01:02 UTC.