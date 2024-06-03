Jackpot Digital Inc. is a Canada-based manufacturer of dealer less multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealer less poker which is complemented by a suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business. The principal business of Jackpot is the developing and marketing of dealer less electronic table games (ETGs) to casino operators. The Companyâs flagship dealer less poker product, Jackpot Blitz, is a digital smart table which brings the social benefits of multiplayer casino games, such as poker, blackjack, and baccarat, into the digital era. Jackpot Blitz offers a fully automated table with eight player seats. It provides instant payment by integrating casino management systems. The Company offers automatic report generation from any mobile device or computer. It also provides gesture control.

Sector Internet Services