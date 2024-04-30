Form 51-102F1

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Audited Financial Statements for the

Year Ended December 31, 2023

The following discussion and analysis of the financial condition and financial position and results of operations of Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") should be read in conjunction with the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and the notes thereto. These consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The Company's consolidated financial statements are expressed in Canadian (CDN) Dollars which is the functional currency of the company and its subsidiaries. All amounts in this MD&A are in CDN dollars unless otherwise stated.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "JJ" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "JPOTF". A certain number of the Company's warrants trade on the TSX-V under the symbols "JJ.WT.B" and "JJ.WT.C". The Company's common shares are also listed for trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "LVH3".

The following information is prepared as of April 29, 2024.

The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta and files all public documents on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" and are based on the opinions and estimates of management, or on opinions and estimates provided to and accepted by management. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, projections, objectives, economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this MD&A, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "hopeful", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "optimistic" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements in this MD&A as the plans, assumptions, intentions, estimations, projections, expectations or factors upon which they are based might vary or might not occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are made as of the date of this MD&A, and are subject to change after such date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Overview

The principal business of Jackpot is the developing and marketing of dealerless electronic table games ("ETGs") to casino operators. The Company's flagship dealerless poker product, Jackpot Blitz®, is a digital 'smart table' which brings the social benefits of multiplayer casino games such as poker, blackjack and baccarat, into the digital era.

The financial statements of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Jackpot Digital (NV), Inc. (incorporated in the USA), and Touché Capital Inc. (incorporated in British Columbia) are included in the