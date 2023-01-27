Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Jackpot Digital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JJ   CA4663913073

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

(JJ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:59:42 2023-01-27 pm EST
0.0800 CAD    0.00%
01/27Jackpot Digital : amends the terms of the proposed debenture financing
PU
01/09Jackpot Digital : proposes debenture financing with buyback provision to accelerate licensing in multiple jurisdictions
PU
01/09Jackpot Digital Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.5 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jackpot Digital : amends the terms of the proposed debenture financing

01/27/2023 | 08:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

JACKPOT DIGITAL AMENDS THE TERMS OF THE PROPOSED

DEBENTURE FINANCING

Vancouver, British Columbia. January 27, 2023 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JJ) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) wishes to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated January 9, 2023, the terms of the Company's proposed private placement of debentures for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Debenture Financing") are amended such that the total principal amount of the Debentures will be convertible into 3,333,333 common shares at a conversion price of C$0.15 per common share of the Company ("Common Shares"). The Debentures will bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum and will mature 48 months from the date of issuance. Upon the issuance of the Debentures, the Company will also issue to the debenture holders total of 3,333,333 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Jackpot common share at the price of C$0.25 per share for a period of 48 months from the date of the issuance of the Debentures.

Under the amended terms, the debentures holders shall receive upfront detachable warrants upon the issuance the issuance of the debentures.

The prepayment provision in the first year as previously announced has been removed.

Proceeds from the Debenture Financing will be utilized towards regulatory licensing fees and related expenses in multiple jurisdictions to facilitate the widespread placement of Jackpot Blitz® ETGs, and for general working capital.

The securities that may be issued in connection with the Debenture Financing shall include a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. There may be finder's fee payable in respect to the Debenture Financing in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Debenture Financing is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complimented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"_________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 303, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.com info@jackpotdigital.com

Jackpot Digital Inc.

January 27, 2023

Page 2 - News Release

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking".Forward-looking statements may include, among others,

statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 303, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.com info@jackpotdigital.com

Disclaimer

Jackpot Digital Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2023 01:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.
01/27Jackpot Digital : amends the terms of the proposed debenture financing
PU
01/09Jackpot Digital : proposes debenture financing with buyback provision to accelerate licens..
PU
01/09Jackpot Digital Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.5 million in funding
CI
01/04Jackpot Digital Partners With Leading Global Gaming Manufacturer
MT
2022Jackpot Digital Inc. Signs Master Agreement with Leading U.S. Multistate Casino Operato..
CI
2022Jackpot Digital : 2022 Annual General Meeting Results
PU
2022Jackpot Digital : Q2 Sep 30, 2022 FS
PU
2022Jackpot Digital : Q2 Sep 30, 2022 MDA
PU
2022Jackpot Digital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2022Jackpot Digital Inc. Signs Four-Table Deal with Chumash Casino Resort in Southern Calif..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,42 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net income 2021 -6,56 M -4,92 M -4,92 M
Net Debt 2021 5,39 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales 2021 39,1x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jackpot Digital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Hagop Kalpakian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Spellman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gregory Todd McFarlane Independent Director
Alan Artunian Independent Director
Maria Patricia Arenas Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.0.00%8
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-1.24%59 166
NETEASE, INC.24.33%57 245
NEXON CO., LTD.5.50%20 627
NCSOFT CORPORATION6.14%7 762
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.17.07%6 929