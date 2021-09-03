Symbols:

JPOTF - OTCQB

- TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.A - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.B - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.C - TSX Venture Exchange

LVH3 - Frankfurt & Berlin Stock Exchanges

JACKPOT DIGITAL ANNOUNCES LOI WITH US MIDWEST CASINO

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 2, 2021 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.A) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent from a casino located in the Midwestern, United States for five Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs on a ninety-day trial period basis, and which is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are seeing growing interest for our Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs including in new markets and are now commencing the licensing process for this new jurisdiction. Licensing is a critical step toward opening new markets and varies by jurisdiction. We are determined to enter new markets in a pragmatic manner to create as large a product footprint as possible. Our objective is to add licenses for several new strategic jurisdictions, and we have brought in staff dedicated to managing and streamlining our license applications process. While the regulatory process is necessary and takes time to build, it ultimately strengthens the Company's future."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Suite 303, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.comemail: info@jackpotdigital.com