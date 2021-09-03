Log in
    JJ   CA4663913073

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

(JJ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09/02 03:41:13 pm
0.19 CAD   -2.56%
11:12aJACKPOT DIGITAL : announces LOI with US midwest casino
PU
08/31JACKPOT DIGITAL : Q2 June 30, 2021 FS
PU
08/31JACKPOT DIGITAL : Q2 June 30, 2021 MDA
PU
Jackpot Digital : announces LOI with US midwest casino

09/03/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Symbols:

JPOTF - OTCQB

  1. - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.A - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.B - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.C - TSX Venture Exchange
    LVH3 - Frankfurt & Berlin Stock Exchanges

JACKPOT DIGITAL ANNOUNCES LOI WITH US MIDWEST CASINO

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 2, 2021 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.A) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent from a casino located in the Midwestern, United States for five Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs on a ninety-day trial period basis, and which is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are seeing growing interest for our Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs including in new markets and are now commencing the licensing process for this new jurisdiction. Licensing is a critical step toward opening new markets and varies by jurisdiction. We are determined to enter new markets in a pragmatic manner to create as large a product footprint as possible. Our objective is to add licenses for several new strategic jurisdictions, and we have brought in staff dedicated to managing and streamlining our license applications process. While the regulatory process is necessary and takes time to build, it ultimately strengthens the Company's future."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking".Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Furthermore, there are no assurances whatsoever that the five Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be accepted after the ninety-day trial period by the casino in the Midwestern, United States, and there are no assurances whatsoever that the applicable regulatory approvals will be obtained by Jackpot. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

Disclaimer

Jackpot Digital Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 15:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
