    JJ   CA4663913073

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

(JJ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:18 2022-06-28 pm EDT
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
05:57pJACKPOT DIGITAL : announces application for listing of warrants
PU
06/16Jackpot Digital Inc. Signs Licensing Agreement with Casino Pauma
CI
06/16JACKPOT DIGITAL : Signs Agreement with Southern California's Casino Pauma
PU
Jackpot Digital : announces application for listing of warrants

06/28/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
JACKPOT DIGITAL ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR LISTING OF WARRANTS

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 28, 2022 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:

  1. (TSX-V:JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Releases dated February 7, 2022, March 4, 2022, April 4, 2022 and April 14, 2022 with respect to the financings conducted by the Company, Jackpot has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to list the private placement warrants (the "Warrants") for trading on the Exchange. A total of 21,498,554 Warrants were issued pursuant to the financings. The Warrants have the same terms and conditions as the warrants that were issued by the Company pursuant to the Company's Rights Offering which completed on November 20, 2020. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Jackpot at a price of $0.10 per share until November 20, 2025.

Subject to the Exchange's review and approval, the 21,498,554 Warrants will be listed on the Exchange under the symbol "JJ.WT.C".

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian, President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking".Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, obtaining the customary regulatory approvals for new customers, projected financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "to be", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 303, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.com email: info@jackpotdigital.com

reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

Disclaimer

Jackpot Digital Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
