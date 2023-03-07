JACKPOT DIGITAL ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF

THE FIRST AND SECOND TRANCHES OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia March 7, 2023 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JJ)

(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) announces that further to its News Release dated February 13, 2023, the Company has closed the first and second tranches of the private placement of convertible debentures for an aggregate gross proceeds of C$249,000 (the "Debentures"). The Debentures bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum, and will mature on November 20, 2025. The Debentures are convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.07 per common share until November 20, 2025. In addition, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,557,143 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share until November 20, 2025 (the "Private Placement Warrants").

The Company paid to an arm's length party finder's fee of $2,450 and issued 35,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at the price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years. The securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on June 28, 2023 for the first tranche, and July 8, 2023 for the second tranche.

Proceeds from the debenture financing will be utilized towards regulatory licensing fees and related expenses in multiple jurisdictions to facilitate the widespread placement of Jackpot Blitz® ETGs, and for general working capital.

The Private Placement Warrants will have the same terms and conditions as the warrants that were issued by the Company pursuant to the rights offering which completed on November 20, 2020. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (the "Exchange"), the Company intends to list the Private Placement Warrants on the Exchange under the symbol JJ.WT.C which listing will not become effective until the statutory four- month and a day hold period in respect of the Private Placement Warrants has expired.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

