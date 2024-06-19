JACKPOT DIGITAL ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF

THE SECOND TRANCHE OF THE CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-

JJ) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) announces that further to the Company's News Releases dated May 3, 2024 and June 3, 2024, Jackpot has closed the second tranche of the Debenture Financing for aggregate gross proceeds of Cdn$2,987,658. The debentures bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum, and are convertible up to 39,835,440 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.075 per share in the first year and at $0.10 per share in subsequent years. The Company has also issued an aggregate of 39,835,440 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years. All the securities issued are subject to the statutory hold period, which will expire on October 18, 2024. To date, the Company has closed gross proceeds of Cdn$6,161,893 from the Debenture Financing.

Due to both further investor and table demand, the Company has increased the size of the Debenture Financing by Cdn$1,500,000, for a total raise of up Cdn$7,500,000, with the same terms outlined above, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The additional capital will enable the Company to have the option to make the final payment on certain debentures one year ahead of the scheduled arrangement and thus, benefitting the Company by immediately realizing interest cost savings of approximately Cdn$4,045,091 (US$3,042,108). Alternatively, the extra funding will be utilized to accelerate the manufacturing of the Company's Jackpot Blitz® tables to meet growing demand, enabling the Company to speed up table installations and increase revenues more quickly. The third and final tranche of the Debenture Financing is scheduled to close early July 2024 or sooner.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

