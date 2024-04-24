JACKPOT DIGITAL ENGAGES CANADIAN INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM
INVESTOR CUBED (I3)
Vancouver, BC, Canada - April 23, 2024. Jackpot Digital Inc. ("Jackpot" or the "Company"), (TSXV: JJ) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.
The terms of the consulting agreement provide for compensation of $7,500.00 per month. In addition, the Company grants Investor Cubed stock options to purchase 750,000 common shares at $0.10 per share. The options will vest quarterly and will be governed by the provisions of the Company's stock option plan. The consulting agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Neil Simon, CEO, stated "Investor Cubed is excited to begin working with Jackpot as we believe they are uniquely positioned in a highly scalable sector and have multiple expansion and growth opportunities present through several verticals". "Jackpot has an experienced management team capable of delivering results for shareholders".
Jake Kalpakian, CEO, stated "We are very excited to have signed with Investor Cubed. Neil and his team have over 20 years of experience and have built a large database of retail advisors and institutional investors who invest in small-cap markets. We believe now is the time to increase our presence and broaden our reach with the Canadian investment community".
About Investor Cubed.
Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3
About Jackpot Digital Inc.
A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business. For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.
On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.
"Jake H. Kalpakian"
Jake H. Kalpakian President & CEO
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.
The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking".Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.
