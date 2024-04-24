JACKPOT DIGITAL ENGAGES CANADIAN INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

INVESTOR CUBED (I3)

Vancouver, BC, Canada - April 23, 2024. Jackpot Digital Inc. ("Jackpot" or the "Company"), (TSXV: JJ) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

The terms of the consulting agreement provide for compensation of $7,500.00 per month. In addition, the Company grants Investor Cubed stock options to purchase 750,000 common shares at $0.10 per share. The options will vest quarterly and will be governed by the provisions of the Company's stock option plan. The consulting agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neil Simon, CEO, stated "Investor Cubed is excited to begin working with Jackpot as we believe they are uniquely positioned in a highly scalable sector and have multiple expansion and growth opportunities present through several verticals". "Jackpot has an experienced management team capable of delivering results for shareholders".

Jake Kalpakian, CEO, stated "We are very excited to have signed with Investor Cubed. Neil and his team have over 20 years of experience and have built a large database of retail advisors and institutional investors who invest in small-cap markets. We believe now is the time to increase our presence and broaden our reach with the Canadian investment community".

Jackpot Digital Investor Cubed Inc Jake Kalpakian, CEO Mr. Neil Simon, CEO Tel: 604-681-0204 ex. 6105 Tel: 647-258-3310 Website:www.jackpotdigital.com E-mail:nsimon@investor3.ca

About Investor Cubed.

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 575 - 510 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3A8

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.com email: info@jackpotdigital.com`