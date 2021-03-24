Jackpot Digital : amends the terms of the proposed non-brokered private placement

Symbols: JJ - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.A - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.B - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.C - TSX Venture Exchange JPOTF - OTCQB

LVH3 - Frankfurt & Berlin Stock Exchanges

Jackpot amends the Terms of the Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia - March 24, 2021 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.A) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B)( TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3). Further to the Company's News Release dated March 12, 2021, the Company announces that it shall amend the terms of the proposed private placement financing, which shall be as follows: the Company intends to conduct the non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to $2,000,000 (the "Financing") through the issuance of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.27 per common share for a period of 60 months after the closing.

This Financing is expected to close on or before April 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for this Financing.

The securities that may be issued in connection with this Financing shall include a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. There may be finder's fee payable in respect to this Financing in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

