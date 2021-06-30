Jackpot Digital : hires social media firm, issues warrants to Paulson and enters into shares for debt

Symbols:

JACKPOT HIRES SOCIAL MEDIA FIRM, ISSUES WARRANTS TO PAULSON AND

ENTERS INTO SHARES FOR DEBT

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 30, 2021 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:

(TSX-V: JJ.WT.A) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C)(US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) announces it has entered into a 3-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. (the "Contract"). North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the Contract, the Company will pay North Equities Corp. $30,000 and shall grant 100,000 stock options to North Equities.

Further to the Company's News Release dated February 10, 2021, and in connection with the amendment agreement with Paulson Investment Company LLC, the Company will be issuing a total of 57,143 warrants exercisable at the price of $0.35 per share for the month of May 2021. The warrants are exercisable for a period of five years and will be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company has entered into debt settlement agreements with certain creditors (the "Company's Creditors") whereby the Company's Creditors have agreed to accept common shares in the capital of the Company as full and final settlement of accrued interest owing to the Company's Creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, the Company shall issue to the Company's Creditors 124,968 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.28 per share. All securities that may be issued in connection with the debt settlement agreements shall include a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The above transactions are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

