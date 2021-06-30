Log in
    JJ   CA4663913073

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

(JJ)
Jackpot Digital : hires social media firm, issues warrants to Paulson and enters into shares for debt

06/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Symbols:

JPOTF - OTCQB

  1. - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.A - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.B - TSX Venture Exchange JJ.WT.C - TSX Venture Exchange
    LVH3 - Frankfurt & Berlin Stock Exchanges

JACKPOT HIRES SOCIAL MEDIA FIRM, ISSUES WARRANTS TO PAULSON AND

ENTERS INTO SHARES FOR DEBT

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 30, 2021 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:

  1. (TSX-V:JJ.WT.A) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C)(US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) announces it has entered into a 3-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. (the "Contract"). North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the Contract, the Company will pay North Equities Corp. $30,000 and shall grant 100,000 stock options to North Equities.

Further to the Company's News Release dated February 10, 2021, and in connection with the amendment agreement with Paulson Investment Company LLC, the Company will be issuing a total of 57,143 warrants exercisable at the price of $0.35 per share for the month of May 2021. The warrants are exercisable for a period of five years and will be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company has entered into debt settlement agreements with certain creditors (the "Company's Creditors") whereby the Company's Creditors have agreed to accept common shares in the capital of the Company as full and final settlement of accrued interest owing to the Company's Creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, the Company shall issue to the Company's Creditors 124,968 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.28 per share. All securities that may be issued in connection with the debt settlement agreements shall include a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The above transactions are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Suite 400, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.comemail: info@jackpotdigital.com

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking".Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Suite 400, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.comemail: info@jackpotdigital.com

Disclaimer

Jackpot Digital Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 21:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,61 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
Net income 2020 -3,83 M -3,09 M -3,09 M
Net Debt 2020 5,08 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,9 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 93,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Hagop Kalpakian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Spellman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gregory Todd McFarlane Independent Director
Alan Artunian Independent Director
Mathieu McDonald Manager-Investor relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.58.97%18
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.2.97%71 688
NETEASE, INC.19.81%69 470
NEXON CO., LTD.-22.14%19 439
NCSOFT CORPORATION-11.92%15 099
ZYNGA INC.9.22%11 595