    JJ   CA4663913073

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

(JJ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:04 2022-08-05 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
JACKPOT DIGITAL : to exhibit dealerless Poker Table at the Oklahoma Gaming show
PU
JACKPOT DIGITAL : To Exhibit Dealerless Poker Table At Oklahoma Gaming Show
PU
Jackpot Digital Inc. Sigsns A Licensing Agreement with Piggs Peak Hotel & Casino
CI
Jackpot Digital : to exhibit dealerless Poker Table at the Oklahoma Gaming show

08/09/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
JACKPOT DIGITAL TO EXHIBIT DEALERLESS POKER TABLE AT

OKLAHOMA GAMING SHOW

Vancouver, British Columbia August 9, 2022 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce that its next generation Jackpot Blitz® 2.0 will be exhibited at the 2022 Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association ("OIGA") conference and trade show this week.

Jackpot Blitz® 2.0, the Company's revolutionary dealerless poker table, will be available for live demonstrations at Booth #614 located at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma:

  • On Wednesday, August 10th from 12 PM to 7 PM (local time) and,
  • On Thursday, August 11th from 12 PM to 3 PM (local time).

The next generation Jackpot Blitz® includes Ticket-In-Ticket-Out ("TITO") functionality, allowing casino guests to use cash directly at the table to fund play. In addition, the new Jackpot Blitz® supports the Slot Accounting System ("SAS") protocol, allowing seamless integration with most casino management systems. The two new features are required by most regulated casinos and represent the last major step in mass market development for the Jackpot Blitz®. The new Jackpot Blitz® can be seen in the video below:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nYUiKEEI4C8

The OIGA Conference and Trade Show is an opportunity for the Company to introduce Jackpot Blitz® for the first time ever in Oklahoma, one of the largest tribal casino jurisdictions in the United States.

Jackpot President & CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "we are excited to share our company's positive disruptive technology with the Oklahoma tribal gaming market. Hands-dealt-per-hour is a key performance metric for table games in Oklahoma, and Jackpot Blitz has a clear speed advantage over traditional dealers, while delivering an engaging, fun and error-free entertainment experience. Casino dealer shortages, high labor costs, and an undeniable trend toward digital gaming, all support the increased demand for our product."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 303, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.com email: info@jackpotdigital.com

"Jake H. Kalpakian"______

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking".Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, obtaining the customary regulatory approvals for new customers, projected financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "to be", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 303, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.com email: info@jackpotdigital.com

Disclaimer

Jackpot Digital Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 18:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
