Jackpot will defend alleged patent infringement

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 15, 2024 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-

JJ) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) announces it has received notification that a patent infringement action has been commenced against the Company by a third party.

The alleged claim specifically relates to two secondary software features and does not include and will not affect the Company's primary source of revenue generated on its Jackpot Blitz® tables. The revenues related to the alleged claim are not material and moving forward are expected to remain inconsequential. Furthermore, a vast majority of territories referenced in the action do not operate or even offer one of the two specified alleged infringed software features.

The Company is of the opinion the claim is without merit and intends to vigorously defend itself.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

