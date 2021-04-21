Symbols: JJ - TSX Venture Exchange

JACKPOT DIGITAL APPOINTS MANAGER, INVESTOR RELATIONS

Vancouver, British Columbia - April 21 2021 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V:JJ) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.A) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt

Berlin Exchanges: LVH3). The Company announces that it has hired the services of, and has entered into an Employment Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mr. Mathieu McDonald of Vancouver, BC to manage the Company's Investor Relations activities and programs.

Mr. McDonald brings 25 years of capital markets experience, serving in a variety of positions including corporate communications, retail and institutional sales as well as asset management at several large national firms. He has extensive experience in venture capital markets. Mr. McDonald has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree specializing in finance from the University of Alberta.

The remuneration payable to Mr. McDonald is $9,000 per month. Mr. McDonald has also been granted 400,000 stock options exercisable at the price of $0.245 for a period of two years. 25% of the Options shall vest immediately and thereafter 25% shall vest every three months. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

