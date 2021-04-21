Log in
Jackpot digital : appoints manager, investor relations

04/21/2021
Symbols: JJ - TSX Venture Exchange

JJ.WT.A - TSX Venture Exchange

JJ.WT.B - TSX Venture Exchange

JJ.WT.C - TSX Venture Exchange

JPOTF - OTCQB

LVH3 - Frankfurt & Berlin Stock Exchanges

JACKPOT DIGITAL APPOINTS MANAGER, INVESTOR RELATIONS

Vancouver, British Columbia - April 21 2021 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V:JJ) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.A) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt

  • Berlin Exchanges: LVH3). The Company announces that it has hired the services of, and has entered into an Employment Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mr. Mathieu McDonald of Vancouver, BC to manage the Company's Investor Relations activities and programs.

Mr. McDonald brings 25 years of capital markets experience, serving in a variety of positions including corporate communications, retail and institutional sales as well as asset management at several large national firms. He has extensive experience in venture capital markets. Mr. McDonald has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree specializing in finance from the University of Alberta.

The remuneration payable to Mr. McDonald is $9,000 per month. Mr. McDonald has also been granted 400,000 stock options exercisable at the price of $0.245 for a period of two years. 25% of the Options shall vest immediately and thereafter 25% shall vest every three months. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.

Suite 400, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.jackpotdigital.comemail: info@jackpotdigital.com

Disclaimer

Jackpot Digital Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 2,18 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
Net income 2019 -1,57 M -1,26 M -1,26 M
Net Debt 2019 5,44 M 4,35 M 4,35 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,54x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,6 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 8,97x
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jackpot Digital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacob Hagop Kalpakian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Spellman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adam Fritz Chief Operating Officer
Gregory Todd McFarlane Independent Director
Alan Artunian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC.35.90%13
NETEASE, INC.11.55%73 753
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.1.74%73 191
NEXON CO., LTD.12.74%29 327
NCSOFT CORPORATION-7.95%16 268
ZYNGA INC.6.18%11 371
