Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Jacksam Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JKSM   US46650D1072

JACKSAM CORPORATION

(JKSM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:07 2022-11-23 pm EST
0.0155 USD   +3.33%
04:05pJacksam : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
04:02pJacksam Corp : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15JACKSAM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jacksam : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

11/25/2022 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
jksm_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 25, 2022 (November 22, 2022)

JACKSAM CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Commission File Number: 033-33263

Nevada

46-3566284

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

4440 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 220

Newport Beach, CA

92660

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip code)

Registrant's telephone number including area code(800) 605-3580

NA

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading

Symbol

Name of Each Exchange

on Which Registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

JKSM

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 4.01 Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On November 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of Jacksam Corporation ("Company") received a formal notice of resignation from its independent auditors, L&L CPAs, PA ("L&L"), effective as of such date, due to L&L will not continue to offer public company audit services.

The report of L&L on the Company's financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, and was not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles, other than an explanatory paragraph relating to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and through November 22, 2022, the date of L&L's resignation, there were no disagreements (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K) with L&L on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of L&L, would have caused L&L to make reference to the matter in its report on the financial statements for such year.

The Company provided L&L a copy of this Current Report on Form 8-K prior to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and requested that L&L furnish it with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether or not it agrees with the above statements in Item 4.01. A copy of L&L's letter, dated November 25, 2022, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The Company is actively engaging new independent registered public accounting firms.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

EXHIBITS

Exhibit No.

Exhibit

16.1

Letter from L&L CPAS, PA to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated November 25, 2022

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL Document)

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

JACKSAM CORPORATION

Dated: November 25, 2022

By:

/s/ Mark Adams

Name:

Mark Adams

Title:

Chief Executive Officer

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jacksam Corp. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 21:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JACKSAM CORPORATION
04:05pJacksam : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
04:02pJacksam Corp : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
11/15JACKSAM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
11/15Jacksam Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
09/02Jacksam Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02Jacksam Corporation Announces Resignation of Scott Wessler as Director
CI
08/16Jacksam : Reports Return to Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven in the Second Quarter 2022
PU
08/15JACKSAM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
08/15Jacksam Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
05/16JACKSAM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,75 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -449x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,26 M 1,26 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart JACKSAM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Jacksam Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Duo Chief Financial Officer
Theodore Winston Independent Director
Robert Hagen Director
Stephen J. Ashekian Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACKSAM CORPORATION-80.63%1
ATLAS COPCO AB-16.23%59 324
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.70%39 337
FANUC CORPORATION-14.91%28 661
FORTIVE CORPORATION-11.01%24 020
SANDVIK AB-19.34%23 379