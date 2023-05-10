Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jackson Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JXN   US46817M1071

JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.

(JXN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
29.04 USD   -15.90%
05:08pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Jackson Financial Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
04:09pJackson Financial Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:50aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Jackson Financial to $35 From $37, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Jackson Financial Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/10/2023 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Jackson Financial Inc. (“Jackson” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JXN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.
05:08pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Jac..
BU
04:09pJackson Financial Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:50aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Jackson Financial to $35 From $37, Maintains Equ..
MT
09:17aSector Update: Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09:03aSector Update: Financial
MT
09:00aTranscript : Jackson Financial Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
03:50aJackson Financial's Q1 Adjusted Earnings Fall
MT
05/09Jackson Financial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09Earnings Flash (JXN) JACKSON FINANCIAL Posts Q1 EPS $3.15
MT
05/09Jackson Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 452 M - -
Net income 2023 611 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,74x
Yield 2023 7,23%
Capitalization 2 799 M 2 799 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 435
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jackson Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,53 $
Average target price 39,40 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laura L. Prieskorn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcia L. Wadsten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Albert Kandarian Independent Chairman
Michael Hicks Chief Information Officer
Devkumar Ganguly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.-0.75%2 799
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.31%95 185
UBS GROUP AG1.42%58 516
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.01%35 529
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.83%32 781
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.74%30 575
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer