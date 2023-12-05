Official JACKSON FINANCIAL INC. press release

Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN), today announced it has awarded $770,000 to nonprofits serving the communities where Jackson has offices: Lansing, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois. The announcement is part of Jackson’s biannual grant program and brings the company’s total 2023 grant contributions to nearly $1.5 million. The grants support various nonprofit initiatives including efforts to improve economic opportunities through education, training, housing and community collaboration.

“As a financial services firm, Jackson knows work readiness, financial education, and homeownership are critical tools for building wealth and providing stability for families,” said Danielle Robinson, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Philanthropy, Jackson. “These are just a few of the key issues our recent grant recipients are addressing across the communities where our associates live and work.”

Among the grant recipients is Michigan State University Extension in East Lansing, which provides financial education around budgeting, credit, student loans, identity theft, wealth building and retirement. Through customized sessions, the program meets clients’ needs in collaboration with educational trainings provided to social service partners to collectively reach thousands of individuals with financial and housing education.

Jackson is also proud to award grant funding to Rebuilding Together Nashville which restores, rebuilds and performs essential repairs to help low-income residents in the greater Nashville area remain in their homes. Jackson’s grant funding supports Rebuilding Together in providing critical home repairs at no cost for community members on fixed incomes so they can safely continue to live in their long-term homes and neighborhoods.

The North Lawndale Employment Network is one of the Chicago-based Jackson grant recipients. The organization helps residents develop skills and behaviors to improve their ability to successfully navigate the job market, close educational gaps, secure sustained employment and improve household economic conditions. The grant continues Jackson’s support of North Lawndale Employment Network, which included nearly 100 Jackson associates volunteering more than 240 hours throughout this past summer.

Jackson’s biannual grant program is a vital component of its corporate philanthropy efforts through which the company has contributed more than $80 million in grants and matching gifts to nonprofits since 2007. In addition, Jackson’s associates volunteer thousands of hours annually with charities nationwide, and more than 70 associates served on nonprofit boards of directors during 2023.

Nonprofit organizations in the Lansing, Chicago or Nashville area interested in applying for a grant from Jackson are encouraged to submit an application through the company’s website.

