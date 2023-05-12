Jackson Financial : Brooke Life Insurance Company 1Q 2023 statutory statement

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE BROOKE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)

Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal

Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members

Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus

Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance

Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed

Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct

Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts

Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies

Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds

Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts

Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts

8.2 Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts

8.1 Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded

Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses

Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies

Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts

33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income

taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32) ..................................... 425,537,510 (28,883,710) (109,111,309)

34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital

gains tax of $ 16,714 (excluding taxes of $ (363,903)

transferred to the IMR) (16,714) 0 (125,505)

35. Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34) 425,520,796 (28,883,710) (109,236,814)

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

36. Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year 5,965,253,311 6,095,674,651 6,095,674,651

37. Net income (Line 35) 425,520,796 ................(28,883,710) .............. (109,236,814)

38. Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $ ..................... 29,046 .......... (1,587,546,267) .............. (630,585,985) ................489,700,389

39. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss) ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

40. ......................................................................................................Change in net deferred income tax ........................ 29,046 ................................. 0 ...................... 150,264

41. Change in nonadmitted assets ...................... (22,998) ........................ 55,907 ........................ 97,098

42. Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

43. Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

44. .......................................................................................................Change in asset valuation reserve ..................... (264,736) ...................... (50,064) ................. (1,132,278)

45. Change in treasury stock ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

46. Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

47. Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

48. Change in surplus notes ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

49. ........................................................................Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

50. Capital changes:

50.1 Paid in ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

50.2 Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend) ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

50.3 Transferred to surplus ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

51. Surplus adjustment:

51.1 Paid in ..............(150,000,000) ................................. 0 ................................. 0

51.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend) ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

51.3 Transferred from capital ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

...............................................................................51.4 Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

52. Dividends to stockholders .............. (360,000,000) ..............(510,000,000) ..............(510,000,000)

53. Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus 0 0 0

54. Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53) (1,672,284,159) (1,169,463,852) (130,421,340)

55. Capital and surplus, as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54) 4,292,969,152 4,926,210,799 5,965,253,311

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

........................................................08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0

08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3 above) 0 0 0