Jackson Financial Inc. is a financial services company that helps to clarify the complexity of retirement planning for financial professionals and clients in the United States. The Company's segments include Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers a range of retirement income and savings products, consisting primarily of variable annuities, fixed index annuities, fixed annuities, payout annuities, and registered index-linked annuities. The Institutional Products segment consists of traditional guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements and medium-term note funding agreements. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment includes various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, term life insurance products, fixed index, and payout annuities. The Company's products include Jackson Market Link Pro and Jackson Market Link Pro Advisory.