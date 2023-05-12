Advanced search
    JXN   US46817M1071

JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.

(JXN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-12 pm EDT
29.21 USD   -3.21%
Jackson Financial : National Life Insurance Company 1Q 2023 statutory statement
PU
Jackson Financial : National Life Insurance Company of New York 1Q 2023 statutory statement
PU
Jackson Financial : Brooke Life Insurance Company 1Q 2023 statutory statement
PU
Jackson Financial : National Life Insurance Company 1Q 2023 statutory statement

05/12/2023 | 04:49pm EDT
QUARTERLY STATEMENT

OF THE

JACKSON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

TO THE

Insurance Department

OF THE

STATE OF

Michigan

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

MARCH 31, 2023

[ X ] LIFE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH

[ ] FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES

2023

.MI

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE JACKSON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

ASSETS

Current Statement Date

4

1

2

3

December 31

Net Admitted Assets

Prior Year Net

Assets

Nonadmitted Assets

(Cols. 1 - 2)

Admitted Assets

1.

Bonds

.......... 43,942,121,391

................................. 0

..........

43,942,121,391

.......... 44,080,473,401

2.

Stocks:

2.1 Preferred stocks

................. 74,443,230

................................. 0

.................

74,443,230

................. 79,449,130

2.2 Common stocks

................913,139,910

................... 5,895,782

................

907,244,128

............ 1,031,129,305

3.

Mortgage loans on real estate:

3.1 First liens

.......... 11,378,341,460

................................. 0

..........

11,378,341,460

.......... 11,588,720,421

3.2 Other than first liens

................................. 0

................................. 0

.................................

0

................................. 0

4.

Real estate:

4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less $

0

encumbrances)

................

227,716,823

................229,362,023

................227,716,823

................................. 0

4.2 Properties held for the production of income (less

$

0 encumbrances)

................... 7,172,124

................................. 0

...................

7,172,124

................... 7,172,124

4.3 Properties held for sale (less $

0

encumbrances)

...................... 447,518

................................. 0

......................

447,518

...................... 306,985

5.

Cash ($

(209,356,913) ), cash equivalents

($

521,275,721

) and short-term

investments ($

250,859,394 )

................562,778,202

................................. 0

................

562,778,202

............ 4,158,358,643

6.

Contract loans (including $

................................. 0

premium notes)

............ 4,197,229,027

................... 1,693,596

............

4,195,535,431

............ 4,223,154,438

7.

Derivatives

................

639,234,749

................832,748,828

................639,234,749

................................. 0

8.

Other invested assets

............ 2,778,079,112

................. 17,765,184

............

2,760,313,928

............ 2,566,654,576

9.

Receivables for securities

................. 56,245,967

................................. 0

.................

56,245,967

................101,546,883

10.

Securities lending reinvested collateral assets

................. 29,054,910

................................. 0

.................

29,054,910

................. 23,315,587

11.

Aggregate write-ins for invested assets

................................. 0

................................. 0

.................................

0

................................. 0

12.

Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)

.......... 64,806,004,423

................. 25,354,562

..........

64,780,649,861

.......... 68,922,392,343

13.

Title plants less $

0 charged off (for Title insurers

only)

................................. 0

................................. 0

.................................

0

................................. 0

14.

Investment income due and accrued

................633,269,977

................... 2,457,961

................

630,812,016

................633,061,641

15.

Premiums and considerations:

15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection

................

178,972,892

................188,314,525

................181,315,296

................... 2,342,404

15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but

deferred and not yet due (including $

0

earned but unbilled premiums)

................. 44,019,022

................................. 0

.................

44,019,022

................. 45,880,101

15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($

0 ) and

contracts subject to redetermination ($

0 )

................................. 0

0

.................................

0

................................. 0

16. Reinsurance:

16.1

Amounts recoverable from reinsurers

323,737,319

0

323,737,319

316,699,985

16.2

Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies

0

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

16.3

Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts

................(97,718,658)

................................. 0

................(97,718,658)

................(92,458,625)

17.

............................................Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

18.1

Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon ....

................134,203,213

................................. 0

................134,203,213

............... 128,216,662

18.2

Net deferred tax asset

............ 2,194,463,366

............ 1,638,157,567

................556,305,799

................781,090,094

19.

......................................................Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit

................... 1,041,888

................................. 0

................... 1,041,888

................... 1,123,689

20.

.....................................Electronic data processing equipment and software

.......................165,778

................................. 0

.......................165,778

.......................163,571

21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets

($

0 )

15,759,047

15,759,047

0

0

22.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

0

0

0

0

23.

.....................................Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

0

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

24.

Health care ($

0 ) and other amounts receivable

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

25.

........................................Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets

................. 57,531,662

................. 57,106,145

...................... 425,517

...................... 402,484

26.

Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and

Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)

...........68,293,792,333

............ 1,741,177,686

.......... 66,552,614,647

.......... 70,924,886,470

27.

From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell

Accounts

.........192,033,096,086

................................. 0

.........192,033,096,086

.........183,704,207,314

28.

Total (Lines 26 and 27)

260,326,888,419

1,741,177,686

258,585,710,733

254,629,093,784

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

1101.

......................................................................................................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

1102.

......................................................................................................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

1103.

......................................................................................................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

1198.

...................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

1199.

Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above)

0

0

0

0

2501.

Agents' balances (net)

................. 10,879,486

................. 10,879,486

................................. 0

................................. 0

2502.

...............................................Capitalized software and associated costs

................. 14,351,812

................. 14,351,812

................................. 0

................................. 0

2503.

Prepaid operating expenses

........................................................................

................. 31,874,847

................. 31,874,847

................................. 0

................................. 0

2598.

...................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

...................... 425,517

................................. 0

...................... 425,517

...................... 402,484

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

57,531,662

57,106,145

425,517

402,484

2

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE JACKSON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1

2

Current

December 31

Statement Date

Prior Year

1.

Aggregate reserve for life contracts $

.......... 27,097,348,559 less $

................................. 0 included in Line 6.3

(including $

0

Modco Reserve)

27,097,348,559

27,779,493,493

2.

Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $

0 Modco Reserve)

0

0

3.

Liability for deposit-type contracts (including $

0 Modco Reserve)

9,345,150,637

9,691,716,498

4. Contract claims:

4.1

Life

814,813,311

857,768,760

4.2

Accident and health

0

0

5.

Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $

128,633

and coupons $

0

due

................................................................................................................................................................................and unpaid

128,633

...................... 193,501

6.

Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated

amounts:

6.1

Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $

0

Modco)

................... 8,144,782

................... 8,146,667

6.2

...............................Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $

0

Modco) ....

........................ 11,828

.......................... 5,921

6.3

Coupons and similar benefits (including $

0

Modco)

40,478

36,889

7.

Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6

0

0

8. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less

$

................................. 0

discount; including $

0

accident and health premiums

.........................

................... 3,080,710

................... 2,463,037

9.

Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:

9.1

Surrender values on canceled contracts

.......................335,996

...................... 294,967

9.2

Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $ ................................. 0 accident and health

experience rating refunds of which $

0 is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health

Service Act

................................. 0

................................. 0

9.3 Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $

.................(66,281,220) assumed and $

ceded

................(42,349,566)

................(42,540,807)

9.4 Interest Maintenance Reserve

............... 195,164,959

................218,794,655

10.

Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $

98,859,735 , accident and health

$

................................. 0 and deposit-type contract funds $

0

................. 98,859,735

................102,066,023

11.

..............................................................................Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed

................... 7,226,525

................... 7,400,817

12.

............................................................................................................................................General expenses due or accrued

................133,566,271

................187,924,790

13.

Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $

(4,880,940,358) accrued for expense

allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances)

.......... (4,838,870,464)

.......... (5,068,708,696)

14.

Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes

...................... 118,020

................... 3,029,643

15.1 Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $

..............0 on realized capital gains (losses)

................................. 0

................................. 0

15.2

.............................................................................................................................................................Net deferred tax liability

................................. 0

................................. 0

16.

...................................................................................................................................................Unearned investment income

................... 5,877,133

................... 6,163,706

17.

Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee

................... 6,294,498

................... 7,654,871

18.

Amounts held for agents' account, including $

7,537,593 agents' credit balances

................... 7,537,593

................... 7,292,694

19.

........................................................................................................................................Remittances and items not allocated

................. 78,720,239

................. 29,333,714

20.

....................................................................................Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

................................. 0

................................. 0

21.

.......................................................................................Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above

................................. 0

................................. 0

22.

Borrowed money $

57,973,689 and interest thereon $

148,757

................. 58,122,446

................. 62,358,201

23.

Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid

0

0

24. Miscellaneous liabilities:

24.01

Asset valuation reserve

479,395,333

986,973,575

.................................24.02 Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($

0 ) companies

34,081,844

................. 33,126,116

.................................24.03 Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($

0 ) reinsurers

............ 3,597,102,639

............ 3,588,451,909

24.04

..................................................................................................................Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

............... 119,452,616

................125,417,249

24.05

Drafts outstanding

................................. 0

................................. 0

24.06

Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans

................................. 0

................................. 0

24.07

Funds held under coinsurance

...........21,503,569,377

.......... 22,550,116,564

24.08

Derivatives

............ 1,157,224,008

............ 1,710,736,937

24.09

Payable for securities

................376,338,987

................. 44,781,703

24.10

Payable for securities lending

................. 29,054,910

................. 23,315,587

.................................24.11 Capital notes $

0 and interest thereon $

...........................................0

................................. 0

................................. 0

25.

Aggregate write-ins for liabilities

2,027,333,247

2,013,659,827

26.

Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)

62,302,875,284

64,937,468,811

27.

From Separate Accounts Statement

192,033,096,086

183,704,207,314

28.

Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)

254,335,971,370

248,641,676,125

29.

Common capital stock

13,800,000

13,800,000

30.

..............................................................................................................................................................Preferred capital stock

................................. 0

................................. 0

31.

Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds

................................. 0

................................. 0

32.

Surplus notes

................249,780,456

................249,768,871

33.

.......................................................................................................................................Gross paid in and contributed surplus

............ 4,631,054,966

............ 4,781,054,966

34.

...........................................................................................................................Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds

................................. 0

................................. 0

35.

Unassigned funds (surplus)

(644,896,059)

942,793,822

36. Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1

0

shares common (value included in Line 29

$

................................. 0

)

................................. 0

................................. 0

36.2

0

shares preferred (value included in Line 30

$

................................. 0

)

0

................................. 0

37.

Surplus (Total Lines 31+32+33+34+35-36) (including $

0 in Separate Accounts Statement)

4,235,939,363

5,973,617,659

38.

Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37

...................................................................................................................................................

4,249,739,363

5,987,417,659

39.

Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)

258,585,710,733

254,629,093,784

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

2501.

Deferred compensation

................293,770,883

................305,248,400

2502.

Deferred rent

................... 8,368,214

................... 8,444,628

2503.

Founders Plan liability

........................ 19,292

........................ 78,603

2598.

..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

............ 1,725,174,858

............ 1,699,888,196

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

2,027,333,247

2,013,659,827

3101

....................................

....................................

3102

....................................

....................................

3103

....................................

....................................

3198.

..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page

................................. 0

................................. 0

3199.

Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198)(Line 31 above)

0

0

3401

....................................

....................................

3402

....................................

....................................

3403

....................................

....................................

3498.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 34 from overflow page

................................. 0

................................. 0

3499.

Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498)(Line 34 above)

0

0

3

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE JACKSON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

To Date

To Date

December 31

1.

Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts

............ 3,261,966,110

............ 4,923,670,570

.......... 16,204,649,433

2.

Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies

...................... 100,558

................... 1,159,638

................... 4,942,494

3.

Net investment income

................807,580,394

................819,981,578

............ 3,259,909,259

4.

Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR)

................. 23,989,300

................. 31,517,682

................108,459,287

5.

Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses

................. 47,509,760

................. 28,610,150

................152,510,977

6.

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded

................. 13,474,259

................. 12,201,320

................. 56,511,484

7.

Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

8.

Miscellaneous Income:

8.1 Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract

guarantees from Separate Accounts

............ 1,318,671,956

............ 1,388,715,465

............ 5,364,789,635

8.2 Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

8.3 Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income

168,247,802

189,369,709

715,425,361

9.

Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3)

5,641,540,139

7,395,226,112

25,867,197,930

10.

Death benefits

................251,825,935

................302,276,903

............ 1,017,100,725

11.

Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments)

................... 1,936,743

................... 2,054,999

................... 5,629,931

12.

Annuity benefits

................870,193,560

................951,736,985

............ 3,421,406,029

13.

Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts

................... 3,108,180

................... 3,038,607

................. 13,446,300

14.

Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits

........................ 18,784

........................ 12,144

........................ 60,587

15.

Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts

............ 4,422,160,305

............ 4,601,713,141

.......... 16,545,762,968

16.

Group conversions

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

17.

Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds

................. 77,434,697

................. 40,033,856

............... 201,561,904

18.

Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies

................... 3,865,898

................... 1,951,110

................... 8,912,205

19.

Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts

(682,144,934)

182,747,890

482,195,406

20.

Totals (Lines 10 to 19)

............ 4,948,399,168

............ 6,085,565,635

.......... 21,696,076,055

21.

Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct

business only)

................392,079,645

................471,903,827

............ 1,701,012,516

22.

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed

................. 34,230,207

................. 44,814,064

................164,639,855

23.

General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses

................177,463,749

................184,178,608

................637,102,691

24.

Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes

................... 9,993,890

................. 16,229,376

................. 56,744,501

25.

Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums

.....................(509,991)

..................... (893,719)

..................... (233,615)

26.

Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance

...........(1,372,863,543)

..............(662,886,148)

.......... (3,495,688,864)

27.

Aggregate write-ins for deductions

273,140,547

254,397,638

981,276,411

28.

Totals (Lines 20 to 27)

4,461,933,672

6,393,309,281

21,740,929,550

29.

Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus

Line 28)

1,179,606,467

1,001,916,831

4,126,268,381

30.

Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members

2,237,399

2,159,016

7,673,929

31.

Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal

income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)

1,177,369,068

999,757,815

4,118,594,452

32.

Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)

441,106,664

(156,998,134)

96,261,286

33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income

taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32)

.....................................

736,262,404

1,156,755,949

4,022,333,166

34.

Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital

gains tax of $

(446,771,921) (excluding taxes of $

(3,463,876)

transferred to the IMR)

(1,698,961,986)

542,093,223

(334,730,587)

35.

Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)

(962,699,582)

1,698,849,172

3,687,602,579

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

36.

Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year

5,987,417,659

6,098,185,448

6,098,185,448

37.

Net income (Line 35)

(962,699,582)

............ 1,698,849,172

............ 3,687,602,579

38.

Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $

............ (94,170,114)

.............. (327,421,638)

...........(1,689,972,703)

.......... (1,960,366,408)

39.

Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)

................................. 0

................. (6,510,453)

................................. 0

40.

......................................................................................................Change in net deferred income tax

................239,272,444

.............. (303,698,216)

.............. (529,550,399)

41.

Change in nonadmitted assets

.............. (563,241,062)

.............. (319,504,227)

................... 7,578,856

42.

Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies

.....................(955,728)

.....................(186,309)

................... 3,954,231

43.

Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

44.

.......................................................................................................Change in asset valuation reserve

................507,578,241

................. 30,961,009

.............. (472,559,806)

45.

Change in treasury stock

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

46.

Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period

................. 47,509,760

................. 34,903,087

................152,510,977

47.

Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement

................(47,509,760)

................(34,903,087)

.............. (152,510,977)

48.

Change in surplus notes

........................ 11,584

........................ 10,692

........................ 44,372

49.

........................................................................Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

50.

Capital changes:

50.1 Paid in

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

50.2 Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

..................................................................................................................50.3 Transferred to surplus

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

51.

Surplus adjustment:

51.1 Paid in

..............(150,000,000)

..............(600,000,000)

..............(600,000,000)

51.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

51.3 Transferred from capital

................................. 0

................................. 0

................................. 0

...............................................................................51.4 Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance

................(30,222,555)

................(40,479,042)

.............. (247,471,214)

52.

Dividends to stockholders

....................................................................................................................

..............(450,000,000)

................................. 0

................................. 0

53.

Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus

0

0

0

54.

Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53)

(1,737,678,296)

(1,230,530,077)

(110,767,789)

55.

Capital and surplus, as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54)

4,249,739,363

4,867,655,371

5,987,417,659

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

..............................................................................................................08.301. General account policy fees

................. 23,468,299

................. 20,001,480

................. 87,032,622

08.302. Marketing fees

............... 146,628,889

................167,823,993

............... 619,258,615

..........................................................................................................................08.303. Miscellaneous income

.......................637,478

.......................455,373

................... 5,270,885

........................................................08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page

................. (2,486,864)

................... 1,088,863

................... 3,863,240

08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3 above)

168,247,802

189,369,709

715,425,361

2701.

Additional contract benefits to Founders Plan policyholders

18,826

........................ 20,224

........................ 78,714

2702.

................................................................................................Amortization of goodwill and value of business acquired

0

................. 25,761,345

................. 32,751,970

2703.

Interest on funds withheld treaties

303,344,278

............... 269,095,112

............ 1,195,916,938

2798.

.........................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 27 from overflow page

................(30,222,557)

................(40,479,043)

.............. (247,471,211)

2799.

Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798)(Line 27 above)

273,140,547

254,397,638

981,276,411

5301

....................................

....................................

....................................

5302

5303

5398.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 53 from overflow page

0

................................. 0

................................. 0

5399.

Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398)(Line 53 above)

0

0

0

4

Disclaimer

Jackson Financial Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 20:48:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
