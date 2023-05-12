Jackson Financial : National Life Insurance Company 1Q 2023 statutory statement
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
OF THE
JACKSON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
TO THE
Insurance Department
OF THE
STATE OF
Michigan
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
MARCH 31, 2023
[ X ] LIFE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH
[ ] FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES
2023
.MI
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE JACKSON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
ASSETS
Current Statement Date
4
1
2
3
December 31
Net Admitted Assets
Prior Year Net
Assets
Nonadmitted Assets
(Cols. 1 - 2)
Admitted Assets
1.
Bonds
.......... 43,942,121,391
.................................
0
..........
43,942,121,391
.......... 44,080,473,401
2.
Stocks:
2.1 Preferred stocks
.................
74,443,230
.................................
0
.................
74,443,230
.................
79,449,130
2.2 Common stocks
................
913,139,910
...................
5,895,782
................
907,244,128
............
1,031,129,305
3.
Mortgage loans on real estate:
3.1 First liens
.......... 11,378,341,460
.................................
0
..........
11,378,341,460
.......... 11,588,720,421
3.2 Other than first liens
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
4.
Real estate:
4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less $
0
encumbrances)
................
227,716,823
................
229,362,023
................
227,716,823
.................................
0
4.2 Properties held for the production of income (less
$
0 encumbrances)
...................
7,172,124
.................................
0
...................
7,172,124
...................
7,172,124
4.3 Properties held for sale (less $
0
encumbrances)
......................
447,518
.................................
0
......................
447,518
......................
306,985
5.
Cash ($
(209,356,913) ), cash equivalents
($
521,275,721
) and short-term
investments ($
250,859,394 )
................
562,778,202
.................................
0
................
562,778,202
............
4,158,358,643
6.
Contract loans (including $
.................................
0
premium notes)
............
4,197,229,027
...................
1,693,596
............
4,195,535,431
............
4,223,154,438
7.
Derivatives
................
639,234,749
................
832,748,828
................
639,234,749
.................................
0
8.
Other invested assets
............
2,778,079,112
.................
17,765,184
............
2,760,313,928
............
2,566,654,576
9.
Receivables for securities
.................
56,245,967
.................................
0
.................
56,245,967
................
101,546,883
10.
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
.................
29,054,910
.................................
0
.................
29,054,910
.................
23,315,587
11.
Aggregate write-ins for invested assets
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
12.
Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
.......... 64,806,004,423
.................
25,354,562
..........
64,780,649,861
.......... 68,922,392,343
13.
Title plants less $
0 charged off (for Title insurers
only)
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
14.
Investment income due and accrued
................
633,269,977
...................
2,457,961
................
630,812,016
................
633,061,641
15.
Premiums and considerations:
15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection
................
178,972,892
................
188,314,525
................
181,315,296
...................
2,342,404
15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but
deferred and not yet due (including $
0
earned but unbilled premiums)
.................
44,019,022
.................................
0
.................
44,019,022
.................
45,880,101
15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($
0 ) and
contracts subject to redetermination ($
0 )
.................................
0
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
16. Reinsurance:
16.1
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
323,737,319
0
323,737,319
316,699,985
16.2
Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
16.3
Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
................
(97,718,658)
.................................
0
................
(97,718,658)
................
(92,458,625)
17.
............................................Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
18.1
Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon ....
................
134,203,213
.................................
0
................
134,203,213
...............
128,216,662
18.2
Net deferred tax asset
............
2,194,463,366
............
1,638,157,567
................
556,305,799
................
781,090,094
19.
......................................................Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit
...................
1,041,888
.................................
0
...................
1,041,888
...................
1,123,689
20.
.....................................Electronic data processing equipment and software
.......................
165,778
.................................
0
.......................
165,778
.......................
163,571
21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets
($
0 )
15,759,047
15,759,047
0
0
22.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
0
0
0
0
23.
.....................................Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
24.
Health care ($
0 ) and other amounts receivable
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
25.
........................................Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets
.................
57,531,662
.................
57,106,145
......................
425,517
......................
402,484
26.
Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)
...........68,293,792,333
............
1,741,177,686
.......... 66,552,614,647
.......... 70,924,886,470
27.
From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell
Accounts
.........192,033,096,086
.................................
0
.........192,033,096,086
.........183,704,207,314
28.
Total (Lines 26 and 27)
260,326,888,419
1,741,177,686
258,585,710,733
254,629,093,784
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
1101.
......................................................................................................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
1102.
......................................................................................................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
1103.
......................................................................................................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
1198.
...................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
1199.
Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above)
0
0
0
0
2501.
Agents' balances (net)
.................
10,879,486
.................
10,879,486
.................................
0
.................................
0
2502.
...............................................
Capitalized software and associated costs
.................
14,351,812
.................
14,351,812
.................................
0
.................................
0
2503.
Prepaid operating expenses
........................................................................
.................
31,874,847
.................
31,874,847
.................................
0
.................................
0
2598.
...................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
......................
425,517
.................................
0
......................
425,517
......................
402,484
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)
57,531,662
57,106,145
425,517
402,484
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE JACKSON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
1
2
Current
December 31
Statement Date
Prior Year
1.
Aggregate reserve for life contracts $
..........
27,097,348,559 less $
.................................
0 included in Line 6.3
(including $
0
Modco Reserve)
27,097,348,559
27,779,493,493
2.
Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $
0 Modco Reserve)
0
0
3.
Liability for deposit-type contracts (including $
0 Modco Reserve)
9,345,150,637
9,691,716,498
4. Contract claims:
4.1
Life
814,813,311
857,768,760
4.2
Accident and health
0
0
5.
Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $
128,633
and coupons $
0
due
................................................................................................................................................................................and unpaid
128,633
......................
193,501
6.
Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated
amounts:
6.1
Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $
0
Modco)
...................
8,144,782
...................
8,146,667
6.2
...............................Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $
0
Modco) ....
........................
11,828
..........................
5,921
6.3
Coupons and similar benefits (including $
0
Modco)
40,478
36,889
7.
Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6
0
0
8. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less
$
.................................
0
discount; including $
0
accident and health premiums
.........................
...................
3,080,710
...................
2,463,037
9.
Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:
9.1
Surrender values on canceled contracts
.......................
335,996
......................
294,967
9.2
Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $ .................................
0 accident and health
experience rating refunds of which $
0 is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health
Service Act
.................................
0
.................................
0
9.3 Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $
.................
(66,281,220) assumed and $
ceded
................
(42,349,566)
................
(42,540,807)
9.4 Interest Maintenance Reserve
...............
195,164,959
................
218,794,655
10.
Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $
98,859,735 , accident and health
$
.................................
0 and deposit-type contract funds $
0
.................
98,859,735
................
102,066,023
11.
..............................................................................Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed
...................
7,226,525
...................
7,400,817
12.
............................................................................................................................................General expenses due or accrued
................
133,566,271
................
187,924,790
13.
Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $
(4,880,940,358) accrued for expense
allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances)
.......... (4,838,870,464)
.......... (5,068,708,696)
14.
Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes
......................
118,020
...................
3,029,643
15.1 Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $
..............
0 on realized capital gains (losses)
.................................
0
.................................
0
15.2
.............................................................................................................................................................Net deferred tax liability
.................................
0
.................................
0
16.
...................................................................................................................................................Unearned investment income
...................
5,877,133
...................
6,163,706
17.
Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee
...................
6,294,498
...................
7,654,871
18.
Amounts held for agents' account, including $
7,537,593 agents' credit balances
...................
7,537,593
...................
7,292,694
19.
........................................................................................................................................Remittances and items not allocated
.................
78,720,239
.................
29,333,714
20.
....................................................................................Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
.................................
0
.................................
0
21.
.......................................................................................Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above
.................................
0
.................................
0
22.
Borrowed money $
57,973,689 and interest thereon $
148,757
.................
58,122,446
.................
62,358,201
23.
Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid
0
0
24. Miscellaneous liabilities:
24.01
Asset valuation reserve
479,395,333
986,973,575
.................................24.02 Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($
0 ) companies
34,081,844
.................
33,126,116
.................................24.03 Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($
0 ) reinsurers
............
3,597,102,639
............
3,588,451,909
24.04
..................................................................................................................Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
...............
119,452,616
................
125,417,249
24.05
Drafts outstanding
.................................
0
.................................
0
24.06
Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
.................................
0
.................................
0
24.07
Funds held under coinsurance
...........21,503,569,377
.......... 22,550,116,564
24.08
Derivatives
............
1,157,224,008
............
1,710,736,937
24.09
Payable for securities
................
376,338,987
.................
44,781,703
24.10
Payable for securities lending
.................
29,054,910
.................
23,315,587
.................................24.11 Capital notes $
0 and interest thereon $
...........................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
25.
Aggregate write-ins for liabilities
2,027,333,247
2,013,659,827
26.
Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)
62,302,875,284
64,937,468,811
27.
From Separate Accounts Statement
192,033,096,086
183,704,207,314
28.
Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)
254,335,971,370
248,641,676,125
29.
Common capital stock
13,800,000
13,800,000
30.
..............................................................................................................................................................Preferred capital stock
.................................
0
.................................
0
31.
Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds
.................................
0
.................................
0
32.
Surplus notes
................
249,780,456
................
249,768,871
33.
.......................................................................................................................................Gross paid in and contributed surplus
............
4,631,054,966
............
4,781,054,966
34.
...........................................................................................................................Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds
.................................
0
.................................
0
35.
Unassigned funds (surplus)
(644,896,059)
942,793,822
36. Less treasury stock, at cost:
36.1
0
shares common (value included in Line 29
$
.................................
0
)
.................................
0
.................................
0
36.2
0
shares preferred (value included in Line 30
$
.................................
0
)
0
.................................
0
37.
Surplus (Total Lines 31+32+33+34+35-36) (including $
0 in Separate Accounts Statement)
4,235,939,363
5,973,617,659
38.
Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37
...................................................................................................................................................
4,249,739,363
5,987,417,659
39.
Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
258,585,710,733
254,629,093,784
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
2501.
Deferred compensation
................
293,770,883
................
305,248,400
2502.
Deferred rent
...................
8,368,214
...................
8,444,628
2503.
Founders Plan liability
........................
19,292
........................
78,603
2598.
..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
............
1,725,174,858
............
1,699,888,196
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)
2,027,333,247
2,013,659,827
3101
....................................
....................................
3102
....................................
....................................
3103
....................................
....................................
3198.
..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page
.................................
0
.................................
0
3199.
Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198)(Line 31 above)
0
0
3401
....................................
....................................
3402
....................................
....................................
3403
....................................
....................................
3498.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 34 from overflow page
.................................
0
.................................
0
3499.
Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498)(Line 34 above)
0
0
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE JACKSON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
1
2
3
Current Year
Prior Year
Prior Year Ended
To Date
To Date
December 31
1.
Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts
............
3,261,966,110
............
4,923,670,570
.......... 16,204,649,433
2.
Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies
......................
100,558
...................
1,159,638
...................
4,942,494
3.
Net investment income
................
807,580,394
................
819,981,578
............
3,259,909,259
4.
Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR)
.................
23,989,300
.................
31,517,682
................
108,459,287
5.
Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses
.................
47,509,760
.................
28,610,150
................
152,510,977
6.
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded
.................
13,474,259
.................
12,201,320
.................
56,511,484
7.
Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
8.
Miscellaneous Income:
8.1 Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract
guarantees from Separate Accounts
............
1,318,671,956
............
1,388,715,465
............
5,364,789,635
8.2 Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
8.3 Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income
168,247,802
189,369,709
715,425,361
9.
Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3)
5,641,540,139
7,395,226,112
25,867,197,930
10.
Death benefits
................
251,825,935
................
302,276,903
............
1,017,100,725
11.
Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments)
...................
1,936,743
...................
2,054,999
...................
5,629,931
12.
Annuity benefits
................
870,193,560
................
951,736,985
............
3,421,406,029
13.
Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts
...................
3,108,180
...................
3,038,607
.................
13,446,300
14.
Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits
........................
18,784
........................
12,144
........................
60,587
15.
Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts
............
4,422,160,305
............
4,601,713,141
.......... 16,545,762,968
16.
Group conversions
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
17.
Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds
.................
77,434,697
.................
40,033,856
...............
201,561,904
18.
Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies
...................
3,865,898
...................
1,951,110
...................
8,912,205
19.
Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts
(682,144,934)
182,747,890
482,195,406
20.
Totals (Lines 10 to 19)
............
4,948,399,168
............
6,085,565,635
.......... 21,696,076,055
21.
Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct
business only)
................
392,079,645
................
471,903,827
............
1,701,012,516
22.
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed
.................
34,230,207
.................
44,814,064
................
164,639,855
23.
General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses
................
177,463,749
................
184,178,608
................
637,102,691
24.
Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes
...................
9,993,890
.................
16,229,376
.................
56,744,501
25.
Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums
.....................
(509,991)
.....................
(893,719)
.....................
(233,615)
26.
Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance
...........(1,372,863,543)
..............
(662,886,148)
.......... (3,495,688,864)
27.
Aggregate write-ins for deductions
273,140,547
254,397,638
981,276,411
28.
Totals (Lines 20 to 27)
4,461,933,672
6,393,309,281
21,740,929,550
29.
Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus
Line 28)
1,179,606,467
1,001,916,831
4,126,268,381
30.
Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members
2,237,399
2,159,016
7,673,929
31.
Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal
income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)
1,177,369,068
999,757,815
4,118,594,452
32.
Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)
441,106,664
(156,998,134)
96,261,286
33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income
taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32)
.....................................
736,262,404
1,156,755,949
4,022,333,166
34.
Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital
gains tax of $
(446,771,921) (excluding taxes of $
(3,463,876)
transferred to the IMR)
(1,698,961,986)
542,093,223
(334,730,587)
35.
Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)
(962,699,582)
1,698,849,172
3,687,602,579
CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT
36.
Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year
5,987,417,659
6,098,185,448
6,098,185,448
37.
Net income (Line 35)
(962,699,582)
............
1,698,849,172
............
3,687,602,579
38.
Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $
............
(94,170,114)
..............
(327,421,638)
...........(1,689,972,703)
.......... (1,960,366,408)
39.
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
.................................
0
.................
(6,510,453)
.................................
0
40.
......................................................................................................Change in net deferred income tax
................
239,272,444
..............
(303,698,216)
..............
(529,550,399)
41.
Change in nonadmitted assets
..............
(563,241,062)
..............
(319,504,227)
...................
7,578,856
42.
Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies
.....................
(955,728)
.....................
(186,309)
...................
3,954,231
43.
Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
44.
.......................................................................................................Change in asset valuation reserve
................
507,578,241
.................
30,961,009
..............
(472,559,806)
45.
Change in treasury stock
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
46.
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period
.................
47,509,760
.................
34,903,087
................
152,510,977
47.
Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement
................
(47,509,760)
................
(34,903,087)
..............
(152,510,977)
48.
Change in surplus notes
........................
11,584
........................
10,692
........................
44,372
49.
........................................................................Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
50.
Capital changes:
50.1 Paid in
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
50.2 Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
..................................................................................................................50.3 Transferred to surplus
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
51.
Surplus adjustment:
51.1 Paid in
..............
(150,000,000)
..............
(600,000,000)
..............
(600,000,000)
51.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
51.3 Transferred from capital
.................................
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
...............................................................................51.4 Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance
................
(30,222,555)
................
(40,479,042)
..............
(247,471,214)
52.
Dividends to stockholders
....................................................................................................................
..............
(450,000,000)
.................................
0
.................................
0
53.
Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus
0
0
0
54.
Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53)
(1,737,678,296)
(1,230,530,077)
(110,767,789)
55.
Capital and surplus, as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54)
4,249,739,363
4,867,655,371
5,987,417,659
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
..............................................................................................................08.301.
General account policy fees
.................
23,468,299
.................
20,001,480
.................
87,032,622
08.302.
Marketing fees
...............
146,628,889
................
167,823,993
...............
619,258,615
..........................................................................................................................08.303.
Miscellaneous income
.......................
637,478
.......................
455,373
...................
5,270,885
........................................................08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page
.................
(2,486,864)
...................
1,088,863
...................
3,863,240
08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3 above)
168,247,802
189,369,709
715,425,361
2701.
Additional contract benefits to Founders Plan policyholders
18,826
........................
20,224
........................
78,714
2702.
................................................................................................
Amortization of goodwill and value of business acquired
0
.................
25,761,345
.................
32,751,970
2703.
Interest on funds withheld treaties
303,344,278
...............
269,095,112
............
1,195,916,938
2798.
.........................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 27 from overflow page
................
(30,222,557)
................
(40,479,043)
..............
(247,471,211)
2799.
Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798)(Line 27 above)
273,140,547
254,397,638
981,276,411
5301
....................................
....................................
....................................
5302
5303
5398.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 53 from overflow page
0
.................................
0
.................................
0
5399.
Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398)(Line 53 above)
0
0
0
Disclaimer
Jackson Financial Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 20:48:34 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023
6 452 M
-
-
Net income 2023
611 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
2 632 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
4,14x
Yield 2023
8,27%
Capitalization
2 490 M
2 490 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,79x
EV / Sales 2024
0,76x
Nbr of Employees
3 435
Free-Float
74,6%
