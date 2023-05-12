Jackson Financial : National Life Insurance Company of New York 1Q 2023 statutory statement

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE JACKSON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO. OF NEW YORK

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1 2 Current December 31 Statement Date Prior Year 1. Aggregate reserve for life contracts $ ................705,011,975 less $ ................................. 0 included in Line 6.3 .................................(including $ 0 Modco Reserve) ................705,011,975 ................729,134,799 2. Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $ 0 Modco Reserve) ................................. 0 ................................. 0 3. Liability for deposit-type contracts (including $ 0 Modco Reserve) ................... 9,328,462 ................... 9,176,722 4. Contract claims: 4.1 Life ................. 20,750,769 ................. 20,366,172 4.2 Accident and health ................................. 0 ................................. 0 5. Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $ 0 and coupons $ 0 due ................................................................................................................................................................................and unpaid ................................. 0 ................................. 0 6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated amounts: 6.1 Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $ ................................. 0 Modco) ................................. 0 ................................. 0 6.2 Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $ 0 Modco) .... ................................. 0 ................................. 0 6.3 Coupons and similar benefits (including $ 0 Modco) 0 0 7. Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6 0 0

8. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less

$ ................................. 0 discount; including $ 0 accident and health premiums .......................... 3,330 .......................... 4,566 9. Contract liabilities not included elsewhere: 9.1 Surrender values on canceled contracts ............................................................................................................................ ................................. 0 ................................. 0 9.2 Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $ 0 accident and health experience rating refunds of which $ ................................. 0 is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act ................................. 0 ................................. 0 9.3 Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $ 0 assumed and $ 0 ceded ................................. 0 ................................. 0 9.4 Interest Maintenance Reserve ................................. 0 ................................. 0 10. Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $ ................... 5,697,537 , accident and health $ ................................. 0 and deposit-type contract funds $ 0 ................... 5,697,537 ................... 5,542,284 11. ..............................................................................Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed ................................. 0 ................................. 0 12. ............................................................................................................................................General expenses due or accrued ................... 2,544,285 ................... 2,606,295 13. Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $ (32,575,416) accrued for expense allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances) ................(32,926,781) ................(33,925,161) 14. Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes ................... 1,245,441 .......................970,756 .................................15.1 Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $ 0 on realized capital gains (losses) ................................. 0 ................................. 0 15.2 .............................................................................................................................................................Net deferred tax liability ................................. 0 ................................. 0 16. ...................................................................................................................................................Unearned investment income ................................. 0 ................................. 0 17. Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee .......................543,638 ................... 1,161,699 18. Amounts held for agents' account, including $ 0 agents' credit balances ................................. 0 ................................. 0 19. ........................................................................................................................................Remittances and items not allocated ................... 4,134,789 ................................. 0 20. ....................................................................................Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates ................................. 0 ................................. 0 21. .......................................................................................Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above ................................. 0 ................................. 0 22. Borrowed money $ 0 and interest thereon $ ................................. 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0 23. Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid 0 0

24. Miscellaneous liabilities:

24.01 Asset valuation reserve 11,308,921 10,871,792 .................................24.02 Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($ 0 ) companies ....................................................... 0 ................................. 0 24.03 Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($ 0 ) reinsurers ................................. 0 ................................. 0 24.04 ..................................................................................................................Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates ................................. 0 ................................. 0 24.05 Drafts outstanding ................................. 0 ................................. 0 24.06 Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans ................................. 0 ................................. 0 24.07 Funds held under coinsurance ................................. 0 ................................. 0 24.08 Derivatives ................................. 0 ................................. 0 24.09 Payable for securities ................... 2,046,833 ................................. 0 24.10 Payable for securities lending ................... 6,538,014 ................... 9,463,168 .................................24.11 Capital notes $ .................................0 and interest thereon $ 0 ................................. 0 ................................. 0 25. Aggregate write-ins for liabilities 1,816,538 1,659,750 26. Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25) 738,043,751 757,032,842 27. From Separate Accounts Statement 14,602,870,086 13,943,777,853 28. Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27) 15,340,913,837 14,700,810,695 29. Common capital stock 2,000,000 2,000,000 30. ..............................................................................................................................................................Preferred capital stock ................................. 0 ................................. 0 31. Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds ................................. 0 ................................. 0 32. Surplus notes ................................. 0 ................................. 0 33. .......................................................................................................................................Gross paid in and contributed surplus ................503,858,735 ................503,858,735 34. ...........................................................................................................................Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds ................................. 0 ................................. 0 35. Unassigned funds (surplus) 120,382,170 97,269,116

36. Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1 0 shares common (value included in Line 29 $ ................................. 0 ) ................................. 0 ................................. 0 36.2 0 shares preferred (value included in Line 30 $ ................................. 0 ) 0 ................................. 0 37. Surplus (Total Lines 31+32+33+34+35-36) (including $ 0 in Separate Accounts Statement) 624,240,905 601,127,851 38. Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37 ................................................................................................................................................... 626,240,905 603,127,851 39. Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3) 15,967,154,742 15,303,938,546 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 2501. ....................................................................................................................Escheat escrow liability - outstanding checks ...................... 568,586 .......................385,874 2502. .....................................................................................................................................Interest payable on contract claims ................... 1,217,665 ................... 1,270,250 2503. .............................................................................................................................Investment escrow & unallocated proceeds ........................ 30,287 .......................... 3,626 2598. ..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page ................................. 0 ................................. 0 2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above) 1,816,538 1,659,750 3101 .................................... .................................... 3102 .................................... .................................... 3103 .................................... .................................... 3198. ..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page ................................. 0 ................................. 0 3199. Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198)(Line 31 above) 0 0 3401 .................................... ....................................