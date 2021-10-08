Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jackson Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JXN   US46817M1071

JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.

(JXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jackson Financial : to Report 3Q 2021 Financial Results

10/08/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) will announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Jackson’s press release and supplemental financial materials will be available at investors.jackson.com.

Jackson will host a conference call webcast Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET to review the third quarter results. The live webcast is open to the public and can be accessed at investors.jackson.com. A replay will be available following the call.

To register for the conference call, please click here.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement plans. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2020. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson National Life Insurance Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. Jackson Financial Inc. is a publicly traded company. Prudential plc and Athene Life Re Ltd. each hold a minority economic interest in Jackson Financial Inc. Prudential plc has no relation to Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial, Inc.

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

1 Jackson Financial Inc. (JFI) is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brook Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.
09:03aJACKSON FINANCIAL : to Report 3Q 2021 Financial Results
BU
10/07JACKSON FINANCIAL : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Jackson National Life Insurance Co. ..
AQ
09/27JACKSON FINANCIAL : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Starts Jackson Financial at Market Perform Wit..
MT
09/23JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.(NYSE : JXN) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/22JACKSON FINANCIAL : Morgan Stanley Reinstates Jackson Financial at Overweight with $37 Pri..
MT
09/20JACKSON FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
09/17Jackson Financial Inc. Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
09/13Prudential Completes Jackson Financial Demerger; Intends to Sell Down Initial Stake
DJ
09/10Jackson Financial Inc. Borrows an Aggregate Principal Amount of $2.35 Billion
CI
09/01JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.(NYSE : JXN) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 885 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 2 601 M 2 601 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 335
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jackson Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,53 $
Average target price 33,67 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Managers and Directors
Laura L. Prieskorn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcia Wadsten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Albert Kandarian Non-Executive Chairman
Devkumar Ganguly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lily Fu Claffee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.0.00%2 601
ALLIANZ SE-1.00%94 018
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.32.69%79 338
CHUBB LIMITED15.85%76 958
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.16%61 712
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED96.16%37 144