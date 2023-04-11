Jackson Names Michael Hicks Chief Information Officer

Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) today announced that Michael Hicks will join the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective April 17. Hicks will be based in the company’s Lansing, Michigan office and will lead key aspects of Jackson’s information technology strategy, collaborating with business units to ensure operational efficiencies, enhance client experiences and expand market reach, reporting to Dev Ganguly, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Mike’s breadth of experience and expertise in integrating technology with the financial planning process is an outstanding complement to our core capabilities and evolving IT strategy, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said Ganguly. “His penchant for innovation is evident in his work, including his efforts to create some of the industry’s first, real-time integrations between retirement solutions companies and back offices using API technology. Mike has a proven track record of success that will help further our efforts to enhance and modernize Jackson’s technology capabilities for financial professionals and their clients seeking retirement products.”

“I greatly look forward to joining the Jackson team and applying my experience connecting operations and distribution functions with information technology ecosystems,” Hicks said. “I strongly believe more technological innovation and progress will be made in the annuities industry in the next decade than occurred in the last quarter century combined. I am excited to accelerate Jackson’s digital transformation journey and further enhance its position as an industry leader.”

Hicks most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at AF Group, a leading national provider of workers’ compensation insurance solutions. During his more than 25-year career, he has held similar positions at Emergent Holdings, Inc. and divisions within Guardian Life, MassMutual and Lincoln Financial Group. Hicks is an accomplished leader and was named a finalist in the 2021 MichiganCIO ORBIE awards in the Large Enterprise category. He is the former chairperson of the Insured Retirement Institute standardization committee and a past advisory board member for Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) Insurance Services. He currently serves on advisory boards for Vation Ventures, MichiganCIO and the College of Technology at Davenport University.

Hicks graduated from the University of Northwestern Ohio with an Associate of Science degree in Business, Computer Programming and Analysis. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration degree in Global Business and Leadership from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2022, for the financial services industry (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

1Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

