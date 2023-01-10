Advanced search
    JXN   US46817M1071

JACKSON FINANCIAL INC.

(JXN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-10 pm EST
36.10 USD   +3.14%
Update : Jackson to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide 2023 Outlook
BU
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Jackson Financial to $40 From $39, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
Jackson to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
UPDATE: Jackson to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide 2023 Outlook

01/10/2023 | 04:09pm EST
Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after market close Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Jackson’s press release and supplemental financial materials will be available at investors.jackson.com.

Jackson will host a conference call and webcast Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET to review the results and discuss the company’s 2023 outlook. The live webcast is open to the public and can be accessed at investors.jackson.com. A replay will be available following the call. To register for the webcast, please click here.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

Visit investors.jackson.com to view information regarding Jackson Financial Inc. We use this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material previously non-public information.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2021, for the financial services industry (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

______________________________

1 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 429 M - -
Net income 2022 6 692 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,47x
Yield 2022 6,44%
Capitalization 2 906 M 2 906 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 150
Free-Float 77,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,00 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Managers and Directors
Laura L. Prieskorn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcia Wadsten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Albert Kandarian Non-Executive Chairman
Devkumar Ganguly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lily Fu Claffee Independent Director
