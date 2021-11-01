Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US4698141078

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Jacobs Cyber & Intelligence Overview Hosted by Jefferies Analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu Presentation

11/01/2021 | 01:37pm EDT


share with facebook

Cyber &

Intelligence

Caesar Nieves

Jonathan Doros

Senior Vice President and General Manager

Senior Vice President

Cyber & Intelligence

Investor Relations, FP&A and Treasury

Jacobs made strategic organic and inorganic investments to grow a cyber & intelligence business

Growth-OrientedStrategic M&A: People, Capabilities, Customers, Contract Vehicles, Past Performance

Federal

Network

Expanded cyber, data

Systems

analytics, and application

Expanded capabilities

development capabilities

Established presence within

within the Intelligence

Community

the Federal Civilian Market

Broadened and deepened cyber, analytics, DevSecOps, All Source Intelligence, and Digital Services in the Intelligence Community, Space and Combatant Commands

Explore Cyber & Intelligence Products and/or Enhanced Capabilities that make us an Industry Leader

Technology company bringing leading suite of software- enabled solutions and products

in edge computing, hybrid-cloud infrastructure, and collection automation

NexGen ISR sensor: on-board processor for multi-domain information collection and rapid analytics

2014

2016

2017

2019

2020

2021

Added cyber capabilities within

Expanded ISR, advanced

the Intelligence Community

engineering, and technology

solutions within areas of intelligence,

cyber, space, and counterterrorism

2

BlackStack: software accelerating sensor collection and real-time analytics platform; processing at the edge

KnackStack: flexible and automated hybrid cloud infrastructure as a service for cloud agnostic deployments and automation

Mission Analytic tools: CyberLynx, SearchLynx, VisionLynx, SingalLynx

BlackLynx acquisition expected to close Q1 FY22

Notable Prime Contract WINS in FY21

$302M

$184M

7 yrs

5 yrs

Providing wide-rangingcyber, digital

Providing strategic and tactical warning,

exposing and exploiting terrorist

services and modern software

vulnerabilities, supporting DOD

engineering that support geospatial

combating terrorism operations, and

intelligence (GEOINT) for accessing

and delivering intelligence and

preventing terrorists from acquiring

collection automation.

increased capabilities.

$234M

$168M

5 yrs

5 yrs

Providing support for sensitive

Providing technical analysis, cyber,

activities in the areas of cyber

design, implementation of new

technologies, and analysis of

intrusion damage assessment,

alternatives as well as software

geospatial intelligence, language-

development, integration and test ,

enabled socio-cultural analysis, digital

deployment and sustainment of a

media forensics and human

variety of customers projects.

intelligence targeting.

3

FY22

Market Drivers

  • Accelerating Pace of Technological Change
  • Cyber & Space Convergence
  • Strong Government Funding for Cyber and Intelligence Technologies
  • Commercial Innovation & Business Model Adoption
  • Critical Infrastructure

Growth Accelerators

  • Cyber Threat Intelligence & Analytics (AI/ML)
  • Advanced Cyber Training
  • Digital Intelligence Suite of Tools & Technologies
  • Software Enabled Services for Secure Mission Applications
  • Geospatial Solutions

Who We Are

Our combined Cyber & Intelligence footprint allows us to become true enablers for

delivering and operationalizing the next generation solutions and software enabled

services into Multi Domain operations for mission-critical clients giving them the information advantage.

3700+

Cyber & Intelligence Professionals

2100 Cyber Professionals

Readiness

PREPARING your people, processes, and technologies to withstand adversary advances and remain ready throughout the contested domains.

Offerings:

  • Advanced Training
  • Digital Solutions
  • Cyber Resilience
  • Consulting & Advisory

Powered by

Web-based Cyber Learning Management Environment built specifically for advanced cyber training

Operations

DELIVERING proactive

and reactive mission-tailored operations.

Offerings:

  • Information & Mission
    Operations​
  • Defensive & Offensive
    Operations​
  • Space/Counter Space Operations

KeyProtect

Powered by

NIAP approved Data At Rest encryption module for Samsung mobile devices

Insights

PROVIDING data-centric solutions that create key insights and transform data into actionable intelligence.

Offerings:

  • All Source Intelligence​
  • Digital Intelligence​
  • Threat Intelligence​
  • Collection Automation

Insights Stack

Powered by

A full-stack suite of tools using data science and AI/ML for threat detection, analytics, and IOT exploitation

Digital

Enablement Center

REVOLUTIONIZING

your next generation solutions with technologies, products and software enabled services.

Offerings:

  • MSSPs​
  • Hybrid Cloud Automation​
  • Advanced Sensors​
  • Edge Computing

Cyber Intelligence Digital (CID) ecosystem for training, development, testing, integration & pre-production.

1600 Intelligence Professionals

90%

Cleared Staff

267

Active Projects

19/23

Offices / SCIFs

4

Differentiated solutions, technologies, software-enabled services

Powered by

Web-based Cyber Learning Management Environment built specifically for advanced cyber training

Product Features

  • End-to-endtraining solution for implementing hands-on, state- of-the-art cyber security training and assessment
  • Provides flexibility of instructor- led or self-paced training and testing within a curated and controlled virtual on prem, in the cloud, or a hybrid environment.
  • Intuitive, easy to use platform that provides comprehensive performance-based assessments and automated grading

KeyProtect

Powered by

NIAP approved Data At Rest encryption module for Samsung mobile devices

Product Features

  • Enables rapid delivery of NSA approved cybersecurity COTS solutions to customers
  • Approved for use with Samsung Android devices that meet U.S. Government requirements for the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program
  • Tested and approved by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP),

Cyber Insights Stack

Powered by

A full-stack suite of tools using data science and AI/ML for threat detection, analytics, and IOT exploitation

Product Features

  • Advanced suite of tools used across intelligence, defense, and financial sectors to extract cyber insights from extremely high volumes of data
  • Identifies sophisticated adversarial cyber activity using machine learning algorithms
  • Counters misinformation through open-source analysis and malware detection to provide integrated picture of adversarial tactics

Blackstack

Software accelerating sensor collection and real-time analytics platform; processing at the edge

Product Features

  • Bypass extract, transform, load (ETL) & tagging for accelerated edge analytics
  • Leverages AI/ML to automate intelligent search resulting in 200x+ reductions in analysis time
  • Rapid deployment to multitude of infrastructure environments

Knackstack

Flexible and automated hybrid cloud infrastructure as a service for cloud agnostic deployments and automation

Product Features

  • Accredited IT infrastructure for secure DevSecOps development in I.C.
  • Automates data security and access control to enable compute, development, and communications of any kind
  • Scalable On-Prem, Cloud and Hybrid-Cloud Deployments

Mission Analytics

Analytical tool suite using AI/ML techniques to organize and map data sets in real-time to create actionable analysis

Suite Features

  • CyberLynx: PCAP/network forensic analysis on raw files
  • SearchLynx: Text search, pattern matching, and analytics with geolocation data and social/seized media
  • VisionLynx: Object detection and recognition on wide area imagery and video
  • SignalLynx: Accelerated processing and field detection of critical signals

Classified

5

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 17:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 305 M - -
Net income 2021 598 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 18 299 M 18 299 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 140,42 $
Average target price 154,31 $
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Michael R. Tyler Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.28.87%18 299
VINCI13.53%61 341
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED37.22%33 102
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%30 517
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.62%23 002
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD111.60%19 413