Jacobs Cyber & Intelligence Overview Hosted by Jefferies Analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu Presentation
Cyber &
Intelligence
Caesar Nieves
Jonathan Doros
Senior Vice President and General Manager
Senior Vice President
Cyber & Intelligence
Investor Relations, FP&A and Treasury
Jacobs made strategic organic and inorganic investments to grow a cyber & intelligence business
Growth-Oriented Strategic M&A: People, Capabilities, Customers, Contract Vehicles, Past Performance
Federal
Network
Expanded cyber, data
Systems
analytics, and application
Expanded capabilities
development
capabilities
Established presence within
within the Intelligence
Community
the Federal Civilian Market
Broadened and deepened
cyber, analytics, DevSecOps, All Source Intelligence, and Digital Services in the Intelligence Community, Space and Combatant Commands
Explore Cyber & Intelligence
Products and/or Enhanced Capabilities that make us an Industry Leader
Technology company bringing leading
suite of software- enabled solutions and products
in edge computing, hybrid-cloud infrastructure, and collection automation
NexGen ISR sensor: on-board processor for multi-domain information collection and rapid analytics
2014
2016
2017
2019
2020
2021
Added
cyber capabilities within
Expanded ISR, advanced
the Intelligence Community
engineering, and technology
solutions
within areas of intelligence,
cyber, space, and counterterrorism
2
BlackStack: software accelerating sensor collection and real-time analytics platform; processing at the edge
KnackStack : flexible and automated hybrid cloud infrastructure as a service for cloud agnostic deployments and automation
Mission Analytic tools : CyberLynx, SearchLynx, VisionLynx, SingalLynx
BlackLynx acquisition expected to close Q1 FY22
Notable Prime Contract WINS in FY21
$302M
$184M
7 yrs
5 yrs
Providing wide-ranging
cyber, digital
Providing strategic and tactical warning,
exposing and exploiting terrorist
services and modern software
vulnerabilities, supporting DOD
engineering that support geospatial
combating terrorism operations, and
intelligence (
GEOINT) for accessing
and delivering intelligence and
preventing terrorists from acquiring
collection automation.
increased capabilities.
$234M
$168M
5 yrs
5 yrs
Providing support for sensitive
Providing technical analysis, cyber,
activities in the areas of
cyber
design, implementation of new
technologies, and analysis of
intrusion damage assessment
,
alternatives as well as
software
geospatial intelligence, language-
development, integration and test ,
enabled socio-cultural analysis,
digital
deployment and sustainment of a
media forensics and human
variety of customers projects.
intelligence targeting.
3
FY22
Market Drivers
Accelerating Pace of Technological Change
Cyber & Space Convergence
Strong Government Funding for Cyber and Intelligence Technologies
Commercial Innovation & Business Model Adoption
Critical Infrastructure
Growth Accelerators
Cyber Threat Intelligence & Analytics (AI/ML)
Advanced Cyber Training
Digital Intelligence Suite of Tools & Technologies
Software Enabled Services for Secure Mission Applications
Geospatial Solutions
Who We Are
Our combined
Cyber & Intelligence footprint allows us to become true enablers for
delivering and operationalizing
the next generation solutions and software enabled
services into Multi Domain operations for mission-critical clients giving them the information advantage.
3700+
Cyber & Intelligence Professionals
2100 Cyber Professionals
Readiness
PREPARING your people, processes, and technologies to withstand adversary advances and remain ready throughout the contested domains.
Offerings:
Advanced Training
Digital Solutions
Cyber Resilience
Consulting & Advisory
Powered by
Web-based Cyber Learning Management Environment built specifically for advanced cyber training
Operations
DELIVERING
proactive
and reactive mission-tailored operations.
Offerings:
Information & Mission
Operations
Defensive & Offensive
Operations
Space/Counter Space Operations
KeyProtect
Powered by
NIAP approved Data At Rest encryption module for Samsung mobile devices
Insights
PROVIDING data-centric solutions that create key insights and transform data into actionable intelligence.
Offerings:
All Source Intelligence
Digital Intelligence
Threat Intelligence
Collection Automation
Insights Stack
Powered by
A full-stack suite of tools using data science and AI/ML for threat detection, analytics, and IOT exploitation
Digital
Enablement Center
REVOLUTIONIZING
your next generation solutions with technologies, products and software enabled services.
Offerings:
MSSPs
Hybrid Cloud Automation
Advanced Sensors
Edge Computing
Cyber Intelligence Digital (CID) ecosystem for training, development, testing, integration & pre-production.
1600 Intelligence Professionals
90%
Cleared Staff
267
Active Projects
19/23
Offices / SCIFs
Differentiated solutions, technologies, software-enabled services
Powered by
Web-based Cyber Learning Management Environment built specifically for advanced cyber training
Product Features
End-to-endtraining solution for implementing hands-on, state- of-the-art cyber security training and assessment
Provides flexibility of instructor- led or self-paced training and testing within a curated and controlled virtual on prem, in the cloud, or a hybrid environment.
Intuitive, easy to use platform that provides comprehensive performance-based assessments and automated grading
KeyProtect
Powered by
NIAP approved Data At Rest encryption module for Samsung mobile devices
Product Features
Enables rapid delivery of NSA approved cybersecurity COTS solutions to customers
Approved for use with Samsung Android devices that meet U.S. Government requirements for the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program
Tested and approved by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP),
Cyber Insights Stack
Powered by
A full-stack suite of tools using data science and AI/ML for threat detection, analytics, and IOT exploitation
Product Features
Advanced suite of tools used across intelligence, defense, and financial sectors to extract cyber insights from extremely high volumes of data
Identifies sophisticated adversarial cyber activity using machine learning algorithms
Counters misinformation through open-source analysis and malware detection to provide integrated picture of adversarial tactics
Blackstack
Software accelerating sensor collection and real-time analytics platform; processing at the edge
Product Features
Bypass extract, transform, load (ETL) & tagging for accelerated edge analytics
Leverages AI/ML to automate intelligent search resulting in 200x+ reductions in analysis time
Rapid deployment to multitude of infrastructure environments
Knackstack
Flexible and automated hybrid cloud infrastructure as a service for cloud agnostic deployments and automation
Product Features
Accredited IT infrastructure for secure DevSecOps development in I.C.
Automates data security and access control to enable compute, development, and communications of any kind
Scalable On-Prem, Cloud and Hybrid-Cloud Deployments
Mission Analytics
Analytical tool suite using AI/ML techniques to organize and map data sets in real-time to create actionable analysis
Suite Features
CyberLynx: PCAP/network forensic analysis on raw files
SearchLynx: Text search, pattern matching, and analytics with geolocation data and social/seized media
VisionLynx: Object detection and recognition on wide area imagery and video
SignalLynx: Accelerated processing and field detection of critical signals
Disclaimer
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 17:36:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Analyst Recommendations on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Sales 2021
14 305 M
-
-
Net income 2021
598 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
1 549 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
32,1x
Yield 2021
0,58%
Capitalization
18 299 M
18 299 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,39x
EV / Sales 2022
1,24x
Nbr of Employees
52 000
Free-Float
99,1%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
140,42 $
Average target price
154,31 $
Spread / Average Target
9,89%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.